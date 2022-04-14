H.S. ROUNDUP: East Burke softball blows past Lincolnton 9-1

ICARD — The East Burke softball team made easy work of Wednesday’s Catawba Valley 2A Conference game, topping Lincolnton 9-1 at home.

The host Lady Cavaliers (7-9, 7-5 CVAC) led 1-0 after an inning, 4-0 after two, 7-0 after three and 8-1 after four before scoring the contest’s final run in the bottom of the fifth.

EB was led by Catherine Hammack (2 for 3, two doubles, RBI, two runs), Love’ Tallent (2 for 4, run), Kaylee Paige (2 for 4, run), Raegan Carter (triple, run), Addy Fortenberry (double, two RBIs, run), Grace Hammack (double, run) and Madyson Johnson (hit, two runs).

Fortenberry pitched a complete game in the circle for the Cavs with no earned runs, one hit and six strikeouts.

McDowell 6, Draughn 2: The Lady Wildcats (11-4) fell in nonconference play late Wednesday in Marion, stranding nine runners on base and seeing the Lady Titans make strong defensive plays on three hard-hit balls.

Draughn was led by Maddison Powell (two doubles), Maddie Crouch (two hits) and Brianna Nations (two hits).

In the circle, Katie Hamm pitched three innings with three earned runs and three hits and Lanie Winebarger tossed three frames with one earned run and two hits.

BOYS TENNIS Draughn 5, Mountain Heritage 4

The Wildcats (6-3, 4-3 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) scored a narrow league win late Wednesday in Burnsville.

Draughn collected wins at No. 1 singles with Corey Powell, No. 2 singles with Ryan Williams, No. 5 singles with Zaydin Pritchard, No. 6 singles with Luke Blalock and No. 1 doubles with Powell/Williams.

BASEBALL Lincolnton 14, East Burke 7

The Cavaliers (4-10, 4-8 CVAC) trailed 14-2 going into the bottom of the seventh inning to and put together a five-run rally — not enough to complete a comeback in Icard late Monday.

Ethan Keener (single) and Corbin McNeil (walk) led off the inning by getting on base and eventually each scored an unearned run for EB. Cooper Greene followed with a three-run double to score Eden Worley, Nate Zimmerman and Blane Fulbright. Greene was left on base as the next two Cavalier batters struck out to end the game.

The Cavaliers started off with a 3-0 deficit after two innings before Zimmerman scored their first run on a Fulbright double. Fulbright scored EB’s second run on a sixth-inning Luke Bumgarner single.

But Lincolnton scored three runs in the fifth, two in the sixth and six in the seventh to further build its lead.

Starting pitcher Colin Eckard pitched for six innings, firing five strikeouts, and Keener and Fulbright both pitched in relief in the seventh.

GIRLS LACROSSE St. Stephens 18, Patton 6

The Lady Panthers (2-7, 1-6 Conf.) fell in league play on the road in Hickory late Wednesday. No more details were available.

BOYS LACROSSE St. Stephens 20, Patton 2

The Panthers (2-7, 2-5 Conf.) couldn’t get the offense going in Wednesday’s conference contest in Hickory. No more details were available.