H.S. ROUNDUP: East Burke softball falls just short of 3rd straight CVAC victory

ICARD — The East Burke softball team couldn't quite make it three Catawba Valley 2A Conference victories in a row.

The Lady Cavaliers had responded to an 0-2 start to league play with convincing wins over Bunker Hill and Lincolnton, but visiting West Lincoln proved to be a little bit more of a challenge in a 7-5 home loss late Friday.

EB (2-5, 2-3 CVAC) led 1-0 after an inning and 3-1 after three before the Lady Rebels piled up six wins across the last two frames.

The Cavs were led by Taylor Bostain (4 for 4, two RBIs), Kaylee Paige (3 for 4, three runs), Grace Hammack (2 for 4, two RBIs, two runs), Katherine Greene (2 for 3), Madyson Johnson (hit, RBI) and Addy Fortenberry (hit).

Paige pitched the distance in the circle with six earned runs, 11 hits, one walk and one strikeout.

Draughn 17, Mitchell 1 (5 inn.'s)

The Lady Wildcats (7-1, 3-0 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) gained a run-rule league win late Friday in Bakersville.

Draughn was led by Katie Cozort (three hits, two triples, three RBIs, three runs), Regan Winkler (three hits, two RBIs, two runs), Addie Poteet (three hits, two RBIs, two runs), Aubrie Snyder (two doubles, two RBIs), Brianna Nations (two doubles, RBI, two runs), Katie Hamm (two hits, double, four RBIs), Maddison Powell (two hits, three RBIs, run), Maddie Crouch (triple, two runs) and Laney Winebarger (hit, two runs).

Hamm pitched three innings with one run, two hits and four strikeouts. Winebarger tossed two frames with one hit and three strikeouts.

Patton 13, Avery County 2 (5 inn.'s)

The Lady Panthers (6-1) earned a mercy-rule nonconference win late Friday in Newland.

Patton was led by Katie Lail (3 for 4, two RBIs, two runs), Emma Grindstaff (3 for 4, two RBIs, run), Kara Redwine (2 for 3, two RBIs, run), Ellie Shuping (2 for 3, run), Hailey Snodgrass (2 for 4, three RBIs, two runs), Cierra Lail (hit, RBI, three runs), Marleigh Carswell (hit, RBI, run), Meredith Kearson (hit, RBI, run) and Kailey Buchanan (run).

Carswell pitched three innings with no earned runs, five hits and four strikeouts. Emily Shuping pitched two innings with one earned run, five hits, one walk and four strikeouts.

South Caldwell 13, Freedom 0 (5 inn.'s)

The Lady Patriots (2-8, 0-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) couldn't find their first league win late Friday in Sawmills.

Lani Billings collected the only hit for Freedom and pitched one inning with three earned runs, three hits, two walks and one strikeout. Destiny White tossed 2 2/3 innings with six earned runs, eight hits, one walk and five strikeouts and Daniell Robinson went 1/3 inning with one earned run and one hit.

West Caldwell 3, Freedom 2 (THU; 8 inn.'s)

FHS couldn't reprise its nonconference victory over the Lady Warriors from the season-opener, falling at home late Thursday in extra innings.

Leading the Pats were Tristan Silva Juarez (3 for 4, double, RBI), Jasmine Webb (2 for 4, run), Sarah Armentrout (hit, run), Madilynn Taylor (RBI), Cassidy Taylor (hit) and Lani Campbell (hit),

Mikhayla Lingafelt went all eight innings in the pitcher's circle with no earned runs, eight hits, two walks and 15 strikeouts.

Hibriten 10, East Burke 0 (THU; 6 inn.'s)

The Lady Cavaliers couldn't get much going late Thursday in Lenoir in nonconference action.

Grace Hammack and Love' Tallent earned hits for EB. In the circle, Kaylee Paige went 3 2/3 innings with six earned runs, six hits and two strikeouts. Addy Fortenberry went 2 1/3 innings with four earned runs, five hits, four walks and three strikeouts.

BASEBALL

Draughn 10, Mitchell 0 (5 inn.'s)

The Wildcats (8-2, 3-0 WHC) ended Friday's league contest in Bakersville after just five innings.

Draughn was led by Brayden Schutt (3 for 3, two runs), Jacob Mull (2 for 3, RBI, run), Trey Jensen (hit, two RBIs), Griffin Stephens (hit, RBI, run), Tanner Woody (hit, RBI, run), Tate Jensen (hit, RBI), John Robert Abernathy (hit, run), Kelton Mitchell (two runs), Thomas Lambert (run) and Logan McGee (run).

Tate Jensen pitched all five innings with five hits, one walk and eight strikeouts.

South Caldwell 7, Freedom 3

The Patriots (4-6, 1-1 NWC) led 3-0 after half an inning but watched the host Spartans score six runs across the next four innings, pulling away late Friday in Sawmills.

Freedom was led by Carson Dyson (2 for 4, run), Garren Bryant (double, two RBIs, run), Jagger Bailey (hit, RBI), Mason Mozeley (hit, run) and Emerson Miller (hit).

Bryant went 4 2/3 innings on the mound with two earned runs, four hits, three walks and one strikeout. Mozeley pitched 2/3 inning with two strikeouts. And Tristan Esquivel tossed 2/3 inning with one earned run, two hits and two walks.

West Lincoln 14, East Burke 5

The Cavaliers (3-5, 3-3 CVAC) narrowly avoided a run-rule loss late Friday at home in Icard.

Hollan Cline (2 for 3, two RBIs), Nate Zimmerman (hit, RBI, two runs), Corbin McNeil (hit, RBI), Blane Fulbright (hit, run), Colin Eckard (hit, run), Ethan Keener (hit, run), Will Weidner (hit) and Luke Bumgarner (hit) led East Burke at the plate.

Eckard pitched 3 2/3 innings with five earned runs, eight hits, three walks and six strikeouts. Fulbright tossed 3 1/3 frames with three earned runs, four hits, three walks and five strikeouts.

TRACK AND FIELD

EB's Byrd sets 2A state record (THU.)

East Burke sophomore K.J. Byrd set a new NCHSAA 2A state record in the boys pole vault with a mark of 15 feet, 4 inches in Thursday's home meet in Icard that also included Patton, Bandys, Maiden and West Lincoln.

Byrd also won the 110 hurdles (16.04), high jump (6-6) and long jump (21 feet). The Cavalier boys also got wins from Spencer Goins in the 100 (11.50) and 200 (24.12). The EB girls' lone win came from the 4x800 relay team of Meah Walsh, Piper Strong, Cadence Willis and Karlynna McDaniel (12:02.25).

The Patton boys got wins from Austin McGuire in the 400 (52.17) and Vance Jones in the 800 (1:56.57). The Lady Panthers' lone victory came courtesy of Madi Clay in the 1600 (5:44.23).

Draughn at Bunker Hill meet (THU.)

The Wildcats collected one win apiece in boys and girls competition at the Bunker Hill Old Timers' Classic on Thursday in Claremont.

The DHS boys' win was from Reed Farrar in the 3200 (10:53.18). The Lady Wildcats' win was by Bella Williams in the high jump (4'8").

GIRLS SOCCER

Asheville 3, Freedom 0

The Lady Patriots (5-1-1) suffered their first loss of the spring late Friday in Asheville, one week after tying the nonconference Lady Cougars at home.

FHS coach Adam Mazzolini said Asheville's first goal came off a deflection and the third came with just 15 seconds remaining in the first half, putting the visitors at a deficit.

Patton 2, R-S Central 0 (THU.)

The Lady Panthers (4-3-4, 2-1-1 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) won in Rutherfordton on Thursday after getting two goals from Stella Cross. The first came off an assist from Lorely Tzul just one minute into the second half. Cross did all the work on the second goal, beating her defender.

Danielle Wojcik tallied two saves in goal in the shutout performance.

BOYS TENNIS

East Burke 5, Newton-Conover 4 (THU.)

The host Cavaliers (2-6, 1-2 CVAC) broke a four-match losing streak and earned their first league win of the spring late Thursday in Icard.

East Burke got victories at No. 3 singles as Landon Lennex won 1-6, 6-4, 10-4; No. 4 singles as Qwinton Hemphill won 2-6, 7-5, 10-8; No. 5 singles as Raleigh Slutsky won 6-2, 6-3; No. 6 singles as Noah McCafferty won 6-4, 6-4; and No. 3 doubles as Lennex/Jeremy Gray won 9-8 (11-9).

Hibriten 9, Freedom 0 (THU.)

The Patriots (2-6, 0-6 NWC) remained winless in league play at home late Thursday. FHS did not win any sets in the shutout.

East Rutherford 9, Patton 0 (THU.)

The Panthers (0-5, 0-4) couldn't break their winless streak late Thursday in Bostic. PHS was held without a set victory.

