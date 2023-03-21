ICARD — As the temperature started to drop going into the sixth inning of Monday’s nonconference softball contest between East Burke and Patton, the Lady Cavaliers’ bats started getting hot.

Trailing 2-0 to the Lady Panthers, freshman Hayden Lowman hit a two-run home run over the centerfield fence, tying the game. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Kaylee Paige scored the winning run on a walk-off hit by Madyson Johnson to earn the 3-2 comeback win over Patton.

Paige led off in the seventh inning with a walk and advanced to second base off a Kyndal Morrison single as both runners added a stolen base. Johnson’s walk-off was hit far enough in the infield to allow Paige to score the winning run from third base.

The early 2-0 lead for Patton was gained by single runs in the second and third inning as a Lindsey Devine single scored Marleigh Carswell followed by a Hailey Snodgrass single scoring Katie Lail.

Carswell was also having a dominating performance in the pitching circle, allowing just five hits in five innings and striking out nine EB batters. She struck out her 10th batter to start the sixth inning and forced a groundout for two early outs. Things then turned around in EB’s favor as Addy Fortenberry reached first base off an error to set up Lowman’s home run with Linda Crawford crossing home plate as a courtesy runner for Fortenberry.

Lowman finished the comeback win with a 3 for 3 performance adding singles in the second and fourth innings. Morrison added two hits for the Lady Cavaliers (4-2), including a third inning double.

Fortenberry struck out five Lady Panther batters with EB completing two key double plays involving first baseman Katherine Greene, catcher Taylor Bostain and second baseman Paige.

Snodgrass (third-inning single, sixth-inning double) and Kara Redwine (two singles) were the only Patton batters to get on base twice. Joellie Pinto (third-inning walk) and Emma Grindstaff (fourth-inning single) were other key batters for the Lady Panthers (3-4).

BOYS TENNIS

Draughn 8, East Burke 1

The Wildcats (3-2) scored a comfortable nonconference victory over the nearby rival Cavaliers (0-7) on Monday on the road in Icard.

DHS scored wins at No. 1 singles with Corey Powell over Raleigh Slutsky 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 singles with Braxton Kirkland over Joshua Thomas 6-4, 4-6, 10-4; No. 4 singles with Ben Thao over Tristen Carswell 6-3, 6-4; No. 5 singles with Brandon Longhurst over Jacob Gersch 6-2, 6-0; No. 6 singles with Isaac Smith over Haiden Dale 6-2, 6-3; No. 1 doubles with Powell/Ryan Williams over Slutsky/Qwinton Hemphill 8-1; No. 2 doubles with Zaydin Pritchard/Eli Pritchard over Thomas/Carswell 8-5; and No. 3 doubles with Josh Elkins/Luke Rector over Adan Lopez/Noah Ramsey 8-3.

EBHS’ lone win came at No. 2 singles with Hemphill over Williams 7-5, 6-3.

BOYS GOLF

East Burke T-4th at CVAC match

The Cavaliers (198) tied for fourth place with West Lincoln (198) in Monday’s Catawba Valley 2A Conference match at Deer Brook Golf Club in Shelby, finishing behind Bandys (155), Maiden (173) and Newton-Conover (177) and ahead of Lincolnton (206), West Caldwell (219) and Bunker Hill (227).

EB was led by Nicholas Newton (39), Caleb Hudson (47), Eli Carico (52) and Mason Lowman (60).

Patton 5th in MF7 match

The host Panthers (368) placed fifth in Monday’s Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference match at Mimosa Hills Golf Club in Morganton, finishing behind Polk County (316), Hendersonville (339), East Rutherford (354) and Chase (355) and ahead of R-S Central (371) and Brevard (389).

PHS was led by Will Radford (81), Brady Chamberlain (82), Triston Overton (89), Zachery Weller (116) and Elijah Ballard (119).

Draughn in WHC match

Guian Collado (88) led the Wildcats in Monday’s Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference match at Black Mountain Golf Course in Black Mountain.

He was followed by teammates Dylan Rhoney (95), Kelton Mitchell (103), Ethan Miller (117) and Malachi Silver (117).

BASEBALL

McDowell 12, Patton 4

The Panthers (2-5) fell in non-league play Monday at home in Morganton, falling behind 5-0 after two innings and 12-2 after three before PHS scored one more run apiece in the fifth and seventh frames.

The Patton offense was led by Laine Barrier (hit, RBI), Cole Attaway (hit, RBI), Brady Davis (hit, two runs), Triston Rosenberger (hit, run), Kanton Trull (hit) and Braxton Hensley (run).

Barrier (three innings, three strikeouts, zero earned runs, zero hits) and Aaron Duncan (three innings, four strikeouts, one earned run, three hits) pitched for the visitors.

Freedom 18, Avery County 8

The Patriots (3-4) earned a nonconference victory by run rule Monday in a reschedule game at home in Morganton.

Statistics for FHS were not available at press time.