H.S. ROUNDUP: East Burke volleyball picks up 1st CVAC win over Newton-Conover

ICARD — The East Burke volleyball team broke through to earn its first win in Catawba Valley 2A Conference play Tuesday, defeating visiting Newton-Conover in four sets, 25-17, 25-22, 13-25, 25-17, handing the Lady Red Devils their first CVAC loss in the process.

It also is the first time the Lady Cavaliers (3-6, 1-2 CVAC) have won against Newton-Conover since moving to the 2A classification about a decade ago.

“It’s great to get a conference win and still be in the hunt (in the CVAC standings),” said East Burke volleyball coach Tracy Greene, whose Lady Cavs now sit in fifth place. “We reduced our service errors and had some good passes and showed good moral support.”

Addy Fortenberry set the tone for East Burke early, having two of her four total serving aces in the opening set as Aubree Grigg also made a successful serving ace.

Fortenberry again started off the second set at the service line, building a 6-0 lead as Trysten Hare and Reese Abernethy aided the Lady Cavs to earn a 2-0 game advantage.

The Lady Red Devils dominated the third despite a combination of kills from Grigg and Katherine Greene.

Fortenberry again came through in the clutch to lead an early advantage in the fourth set with Greene enforcing at the net to lock up the win.

Fortenberry (16 assists, four aces, three digs, two kills, block), Grigg (10 kills, six blocks, ace, dig) and Abernethy (10 digs, five kills, two aces, block) led the Lady Cavs in the win.

Greene (eight kills, five digs), Hare (four kills, two digs, block), Roxy Taylor (four killls, dig, assist) and Janiyah Reinhardt-Phillips (12 digs) also provided aid for East Burke, which next plays Thursday at CVAC foe Bunker Hill.

Avery County 3, Draughn 2

The Lady Wildcats (3-4, 1-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) fell back to .500 in league play Tuesday in Newland, falling in five sets, 25-15, 23-25, 25-23, 18-25, 15-12, as they came out on the short end of a contest that saw the teams trade sets back and forth.

No individual statistics were available for Draughn following the exciting matchup.

Draughn was back in action Wednesday in nonconference, in-county action at Freedom.

East Rutherford 3, Patton 0

The Lady Panthers (6-2, 0-2 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) were blanked for the second straight time to start conference play Tuesday in Bostic, falling in straight sets, 25-20, 25-23, 25-21 in what still was a tightly contested match.

Patton was led offensively by Izora Gragg (12 kills, three aces), Anna Lynn Ripley (six kills, ace, assist), Reece Edwards (five kills), Hayley Caraway (two kills), Lainey Poteet (kill, three aces), Leah Haithcock (kill), Bailey Lambert (ace) and Kinley Attaway (ace, 22 assists).

Defensively, the Patton effort was paced by Gragg (18 digs, 10 receptions), Piper Atkins (15 digs, 23 receptions), Ripley (four digs, two receptions), Caraway (four digs, four receptions), Attaway (four digs), Poteet (three digs), Ella Norris (three digs, seven receptions), Edwards (two digs), Lambert (two digs, five receptions), Haithcock (dig, reception) and Clara Lane (dig).

The Panthers host MF7 opponent R-S Central on Thursday.

McDowell 3, Freedom 1

The Lady Patriots (0-10) dropped Tuesday’s home nonconference match versus longtime rival McDowell in four sets after winning the third to extend the contest, 25-17, 25-13, 21-25, 25-23.

Individual statistics were not available for Freedom after the setback.

Freedom hosted non-league county foe Draughn on Wednesday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Patton 6, East Rutherford 3

Following 5-4 nonconference wins versus East Burke and at Draughn and a 9-0 loss at West Lincoln, the Lady Panthers (3-1, 1-0 MF7) won their league-opener Tuesday in Bostic.

Patton’s wins came at No. 3 singles with Brianna Baker, No. 4 singles with Hailey Snodgrass (6-4, 6-3), No. 5 singles with Riley Berry (6-1, 7-5), No. 6 singles with Brooke Johnson (6-0, 6-1), No. 2 doubles with Baker/Snodgrass (8-8, 9-7) and No. 3 doubles with Berry/Kadin Scism (8-1).

Patton dropped No. 1 singles with Faith Webb (6-0, 6-0), No. 2 singles with Natalie Franklin (6-4, 3-6, 12-10) and No. 1 doubles with Webb/Franklin (8-3).

GIRLS GOLF

Freedom in NWC match at Mountain Aire

The Lady Patriots debuted in a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match hosted by Ashe County at Mountain Aire Golf Course in West Jefferson.

Freedom did not have enough players to post a team score, but was led by Hana Piercy (59) and Kaylen Best (60).

Hibriten (137) was the team winner, led by Gabby Woods (7-over 43), who was co-medalist alongside Alexander Central’s Chelsea Arney.

BOYS SOCCER

Maiden 8, Draughn 2

The Wildcats (0-7-1) lost Tuesday’s nonconference game in Maiden, battling to a 2-2 halftime tie before the host Blue Devils poured in six goals after the intermission.

Mylton Garcia accounted for both of the visitors’ goals.

Draughn was schedule to host Maiden in another non-league match Wednesday.