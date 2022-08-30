H.S. ROUNDUP: East Burke volleyball tops Freedom again in 4 sets

The East Burke volleyball team picked up its second win over archrival Freedom in six days, topping the hosts in four sets late Monday, 22-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-14, in the nonconference match.

The Lady Cavaliers (2-4) rebounded from their first-set loss behind offensive contributions from Katherine Greene (15 kills, two aces), Aubree Grigg (12 kills, ace), Addy Fortenberry (seven kills, four aces, 16 assists), Roxy Taylor (five kills), Katie Herrell (two kills, assist), Trysten Hare (two kills), Caroline Pruitt (five aces, 21 assists) and Janiyah Reinhardt-Phillips (five aces).

Leaders on the defensive side for EB included Reese Abernethy (14 digs, 27 service receptions), Fortenberry (10 digs, six service receptions), Reinhardt-Phillips (three digs, 11 service receptions), Greene (three digs, three service receptions), Pruitt (three digs), Hare (two digs, block), Allison Teague (two digs, three service receptions), Kaylee Paige (dig, two service receptions), Grigg (dig, three blocks) and Taylor (two service receptions).

No individual statistics were available for the Lady Patriots (0-7).

East Burke returned to action late Tuesday for its Catawba Valley 2A Conference opener at Maiden. Freedom visits nonconference Mountain Heritage on Wednesday.

Alexander Central 3, Draughn 1

The Lady Wildcats (2-3) hosted their final nonconference contest late Monday in Valdese, falling in a competitive four-set match with Alexander Central, 19-25, 25-21, 19-25, 18-25.

Helena Hatley and Speed Hatley earned points for the Lady Wildcats in the opening set from the service line.

Speed Hatley started out set No. 2 from the service line to lead Draughn out of the gate with a 4-0 advantage. Emma Lewis and Ella Heavner also added service aces in the set with Madison Powell and Lewis making spike kills at the net, leading to the set win and tying the match at 1-1.

The Lady Cougars dominated most of the play in the third set despite Powell recording two kills and Addison Poteet making two consecutive serving aces.

The Lady Wildcats had an early lead to start the must-win fourth set with eight ties, but Alexander Central ultimately stole the lead away in scoring 11 of the final 16 points.

Powell led Draughn with six kills as Speed Hatley had a team-high four serving aces, followed by Helena Hatley (three), Poteet (three), Powell, Heavner, Lewis and Addison Aldridge.

The Lady Wildcats begin Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference play at home on Thursday, hosting Owen.

— Jason Baker

BOYS SOCCER Foard 3, Patton 2

The Panthers’ undefeated start to the season came to an end late Monday in Newton as they allowed their first three goals of the season.

Down 2-0 at the half, Patton (6-1) got on the board with an Alex Buckner goal in the 55th minute. After Foard responded to make it 3-1, PHS got back within one when Julio Miller scored off an assist from Collin Callahan before time ran out.

“I was proud of the boys for keeping their composure and continuing to work as we battled through some adversity and a lot of chatter,” said Panthers coach Keith Scott.

Patton returns home to host nonconference West Caldwell on Wednesday.

Freedom 1, West Henderson 1

The Patriots’ trip to Hendersonville late Monday produced their first tie of the season with the nonconference Falcons.

Individual statistics were not available for Freedom (4-2-1).

FHS stays on the road on Thursday to visit non-league Hickory, a former conference rival.

CROSS COUNTRY East Burke, Freedom at Providence Invitational

The Cavaliers and Patriots competed in an early-season meet at Larry McAfee Course at McAlpine Park in Charlotte on Saturday.

For the Freedom girls, Katie Deacon won the 5,000-meter run, timing in at 19:44.23. East Burke’s Meah Walsh was second with a time of 20:39.98. Deacon was followed by teammates Leah Kirksey (35th, 23:59.84), Scout Conrad (76th, 27:13.16), Anna Curtis (98th, 33:00.10) and Riley Cullen (99th, 33:02.49). Walsh was followed by teammate Cadence Willis (73rd, 27:02.59).

On the boys side, Freedom’s Colby Anderson was sixth (17:31.84). He was followed by Pats teammates Jonah Griggs (89th, 20:29.25), Nathan Lindsay (149th, 24:40.14), Xavier Tallent (152nd, 24:58.34), Andrew Vasile (162nd, 25:54.77) and Parker Brown (168th, 28:49.13).