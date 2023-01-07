H.S. ROUNDUP: East Burke wrestling beats Draughn

ICARD — The East Burke wrestling team defeated county rival Draughn at its home tri-match held on Friday evening.

The Cavaliers topped the Wildcats 69-6. EB’s results versus Bunker Hill, the other participant, were not available. Draughn also lost to the Bears 63-18.

EB’s wins over Draughn by pin came from Cody Bryant (113) over Gaston Garrison, Jackson Spencer (152) over Landon Clark and Patrick Hernandez (220) over Mackinzie Basinger. Bryson Wheeler (145) took a 15-9 decision over Isaac Smith. Eastyn Huffman (106), Hue Xiong (120), Hayden Kiziah (126), Zachary Ward (132), Connor Burns (138), Lance Willis (170), Zeke Pierce (195) and Joshua Hess (285) won by forfeit.

Draughn’s Colton Lukomski (160) won by forfeit over EB.

Versus Bunker Hill, the Wildcats got pins from Garrison (113) and Smith (145). Lukomski (160) won via forfeit.

Patton swept at R-S Central tri

The Panthers were swept at Friday’s tri-match in Rutherfordton, falling to Mountain Heritage 54-30 and to the host Hilltoppers 68-12.

Versus the Cougars, PHS got a pin from Nicholas Parlier (160) and forfeit wins from Caleb Clark (145), Burke Wilson (152), Anthony Ramirez (170) and Kamden Stephens (195).

Wins over R-S Central came by forfeits favoring Ramirez (170) and Stephens (195).

SWIMMING

NCSSM-Morganton at R-S Central meet

The Dragons participated in a four-team meet with the host Hilltoppers, Chase and East Rutherford at Isothermal Community College in Spindale on Friday, collecting five event wins.

In boys action, Christos Papioannou won the 100 freestyle (55.16) and the 100 breaststroke (1:05.17) and Ellis Waitz won the 100 butterfly (1:33.01).

And in girls, Anneliese Pinnell won the 100 freestyle (59.09) and the 100 backstroke (1:09.18).

Freedom hosts three-team meet

The Patriots hosted a three-team meet with Ashe County and Hibriten on Thursday in Morganton, winning 12 events.

In boys, wins came from Caelan Houpe in the 200 individual medley (2:50.28) and 100 breaststroke (1:21.39); Nathaniel Carswell in the 100 freestyle (57.39) and backstroke (1:06.59); Emerson Miller in the 50 freestyle (24.10); Christopher Garrington in the 500 freestyle (8:46.80); the 200 medley relay team (2:08.43) of Carswell, Myles Greene, Houpe and Miller; the 200 freestyle relay team (1:48.73) of Greene, Houpe, Timothy Truitt and Miller; and the 400 freestyle relay team (4:08.29) of Carswell, Greene, Truitt and Miller.

Girls winners were Maria Perez Rodriguez in the 200 freestyle (2:30.04), Neyli Lopez Rodriguez in the 100 butterfly (1:23.15) and Lucy Yelton in the 100 breaststroke (1:31.81).