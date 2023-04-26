ICARD — Senior Night for the East Burke baseball team was a good one as the Cavaliers gained a 4-0 Catawba Valley 2A Conf. win over visiting West Lincoln on Tuesday.

The win made it 10 for EB (10-8, 8-5 CVAC) for the first time since 2018 and guaranteed at least a share of third place in the final league standings.

The four Cavaliers seniors honored included Corbin McNeil, Will Weidner, Hollan Cline and Colin Eckard.

Eckard started on the mound, allowing just two hits and two walks with striking out seven West Lincoln batters in six innings. Barger Shook pitched the seventh inning for the save with only one allowed hit and one strikeout.

Mason Mosteller led the Cavaliers’ batting order with three RBIs and one run, including a sixth-inning double down the first base line to score Cannon Morrison as an insurance run.

Cline (walk, double, stolen base), Morrison (two singles, two runs, three stolen bases) and Shook (two singles, RBI) got on base multiple times for EB.

Chase 15, Patton 1 (5 inn.’s)

The Panthers (5-15, 1-8 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) lost a conference contest in run-rule fashion Tuesday at home in Morganton, falling behind 2-0 after one inning, 6-0 after two, 8-1 after three and 11-1 after four before surrendering four more runs in the top of the fifth frame.

PHS was led offensively by Braxton Hensley (hit), Kanton Trull (RBI) and Brady Davis (run).

Aaron Duncan (four innings, one strikeout, eight earned runs, eight hits) and Jack Powell (one inning, two strikeouts, four earned runs, four hits) pitched for the hosts.

Watauga 18, Freedom 2 (5 inn.’s)

The Patriots (4-18, 0-9 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) fell by mercy rule in league action Tuesday at home in Morganton.

FHS allowed eight runs in the first inning, two in the second, two in the third and four in the fourth while scoring one run apiece in the bottoms of the first and fifth frames.

SOFTBALL

West Lincoln 7, East Burke 4

The Lady Cavaliers (11-9, 6-7 CVAC) lost their conference game Tuesday at home in Icard, seeing a 3-3 tie after one inning develop into deficits of 5-3 after two frames and 5-4 after three before the visiting Lady Rebels tacked on two runs in the top of the seventh.

Offensive leaders for EBHS were Taylor Bostain (3 for 3), Grace Hammack (2 for 3, home run, double, four RBIs), Madyson Johnson (hit, run), Addy Fortenberry (hit), Kyndal Morrison (hit) , Hayden Lowman (hit), Raegan Carter (hit) and Kylie Long (two runs).

Fortenberry pitched all seven innings for EB, scattering two strikeouts, three earned runs, eight hits and one walk.

Watauga 11, Freedom 8

The Lady Patriots (4-16, 1-8 NWC) fell in league play Tuesday at home in Morganton, leading 1-0 after one inning before being tied 1-1 after two and trailing 2-1 after three, 3-1 after four and 3-2 after five then leading 6-4 after six and surrendering to a 7-2 deficit in the seventh frame.

The FHS offense was paced by Kaylee Skinner (2 for 2, two doubles, two RBIs, two runs), Abigayle Gibson (2 for 4, run), Keileigh Clontz (solo home run), Lani Campbell (double, RBI), Destiny White (hit, two RBIs, two runs), Rumi Campbell (hit, RBI), Mikhayla Lingafelt (hit), Rhiley Buchanan (run) and Daniell Robinson (run).

Lingafelt (6 1/3 innings, seven strikeouts, eight earned runs, 15 hits) and Lani Campbell (2/3 inning, one earned run, two hits) handled pitching duties for the hosts.

Chase 6, Patton 0

The Lady Panthers (8-12, 3-6 MF7) were shut out in conference action Tuesday at home in Morganton, allowing one run apiece in the first, second, fifth and sixth innings and two in the fourth frame.

PHS was led on offense by Lindsey Devine (double), Ellie Shuping (hit) and Emma Grindstaff (hit).

Marleigh Carswell pitched all seven innings for the hosts, scattering nine strikeouts, one earned run, eight hits and one walk.

BOYS TENNIS

East Burke at CVAC Tournament

The Cavaliers participated in the CVAC Tournament, hosted Tuesday by Maiden.

The doubles team of Joshua Thomas/Tristen Carswell had the most success, turning a 6-1, 6-0 first-round loss into a 9-7 win the backdraw first round and a 9-8 (7-3) win in the backdraw second round before a 6-1, 6-2 loss in the backdraw semifinals. The duo of Raleigh Slutsky/Qwinton Hemphill lost 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 5-7 in the first round before an 8-6 loss in the first round of the backdraw.

In singles, Haiden Dale lost 6-0, 6-0 in the first round before taking a first-round backdraw bye into an 8-0 loss in the backdraw second round. Jacob Gersch lost 6-0, 6-2 in the first round and 8-0 in the first round of the backdraw.

Freedom at NWC Tournament

The Patriots played in the NWC Tournament, hosted Tuesday by Hibriten in Lenoir.

Results from the event were not available at press time.

TRACK AND FIELD

NCSSM-Morganton, NCSD at McDowell meet

The Dragons and Bears participated in Tuesday’s six-team meet in Marion, with the NCSSM-Morganton boys placing third and the Lady Dragons and N.C. School for the Deaf boys both placing fourth.

The top individual performers for the Dragons on the boys side were Lucas Nagel, who was third in the 1600 (5:06.00) and the 800 (2:21.00), and Noah Lawrence, who placed third in the 110 hurdles (18.35) and the 300 hurdles (48.91).

The Lady Dragons were paced by Samanthan Nosalek, who was second in the long jump (15’8½”).

And the Bears’ top performer was Jaidon Johnson, who was fifth in the 300 hurdles (53.59) and eighth in the 100 (13.14).

GIRLS SOCCER

Bandys 2, East Burke 0

The Lady Cavaliers (8-5-2, 4-3-2 CVAC) were blanked in league play Tuesday on the road in Catawba, giving up both goals in the first half.

Chloe Cook tallied nine saves in goal for EBHS.

R-S Central 1, Patton 0

The Lady Panthers (5-9-3, 2-6-1 MF7) came up short in conference action Tuesday on the road in Rutherfordton.

The game’s lone goal came in the second half.

Watauga 9, Freedom 0

The Lady Patriots (2-9-4, 1-3-1 NWC) lost their conference game in mercy-rule fashion Tuesday at home in Morganton.

All nine Lady Pioneer goals came in the first half.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Hickory 15, Patton 1

The Lady Panthers (0-13, 0-12 Conf.) wrapped up a winless campaign with a conference loss Tuesday on the road in Hickory.

No more details were available.

BOYS LACROSSE

Hickory 17, Patton 0

The Panthers (0-13, 0-12 Conf.) finished out a winless season with a shutout league loss Tuesday on the road in Hickory.

No more details were available.