H.S. ROUNDUP: EB baseball stacks first two wins together

ICARD — The frustration of an 0-10 start was eased a bit this week as the East Burke baseball team stacked together its first two Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference wins of the season back-to-back.

On Thursday afternoon, senior right-hander Ben Elkins helped continue the about-face for the Cavaliers by pitching a two-hit, complete-game shutout in a 1-0 win over West Caldwell.

Elkins threw 78 total pitches with 53 total strikes, recording six strikeouts.

He also received support from his teammates in the field off a third-inning double play between centerfielder Blane Fulbright and third baseman Dalton Teague, as well as in the sixth inning with another double play between left fielder Cash Norman and first baseman Colin Eckard off a high fly ball caught near the wall.

EB (2-10) struggled with its batting early as Jake Bevins (walk, stolen base) and Will Wiedner (single, stolen base) made the most hay until the bottom half of the fifth inning when Eckard led off with a double, advanced to third on an Ethan Keener sacrifice bunt, and scored off a Norman RBI groundout.

A sixth-inning single by Teague was the only other time an EB batter could get on base.