H.S. ROUNDUP: EB baseball stacks first two wins together

ICARD — The frustration of an 0-10 start was eased a bit this week as the East Burke baseball team stacked together its first two Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference wins of the season back-to-back.
On Thursday afternoon, senior right-hander Ben Elkins helped continue the about-face for the Cavaliers by pitching a two-hit, complete-game shutout in a 1-0 win over West Caldwell.
Elkins threw 78 total pitches with 53 total strikes, recording six strikeouts.
He also received support from his teammates in the field off a third-inning double play between centerfielder Blane Fulbright and third baseman Dalton Teague, as well as in the sixth inning with another double play between left fielder Cash Norman and first baseman Colin Eckard off a high fly ball caught near the wall.
EB (2-10) struggled with its batting early as Jake Bevins (walk, stolen base) and Will Wiedner (single, stolen base) made the most hay until the bottom half of the fifth inning when Eckard led off with a double, advanced to third on an Ethan Keener sacrifice bunt, and scored off a Norman RBI groundout.
A sixth-inning single by Teague was the only other time an EB batter could get on base.
The Cavaliers complete the regular season next week with West Iredell on the road Tuesday and at home Thursday.
— Jason Baker
TRACK AND FIELD
FHS hosts NWC championships
Freedom High School was the site of a marathon afternoon on Thursday as the Northwestern 3/4A Conference track and field championships came to town.
An event that started at 2 p.m. didn’t end until after 8:30 p.m. thanks to a long weather delay. In the end, the Patriot boys finished fifth behind champion Alexander Central and the Lady Patriots were seventh behind Watauga in the team standings.
Despite the team results, both Freedom squads picked up podium finishes from several athletes.
Junior Drew Costello was second in the high jump (5’8”), third in the long jump (19’5¼”) and started the race for the 4x200 relay team also consisting of Sam Lingerfelt, Austin Hunt and Tay Lowdermilk that finished second (1:34.55).
Lowdermilk, a recent Lenoir-Rhyne signee, was third in the 100-meter dash (11.47). And the FHS boys 4x400 relay team of Colby Anderson, Christopher Brittain, Asher Ellis and Tahjii Corpening placed third (3:48.93).
For the Patriot girls, Katie Deacon grabbed second in the 1600 (5:28.43) and third in the 800 (2:35.98). FHS’ Lee Kania put up a similar showing, placing second in the 100-meter hurdles (17.89) and third in the shot put (29’11¾”).
— Corey Carroll
GIRLS TENNIS
Patton 9, Bunker Hill 0
The Lady Panthers (6-3, 5-2 NWFAC) were dominant in Friday morning’s rescheduled league match at home versus Bunker Hill.
In singles, Patton’s wins came from No. 1 Kadira McClure (6-2, 6-0), No. 2 Nikita McClure (6-0, 6-0), No. 3 Natalie Franklin (6-0, 6-0), No. 4 Christina Skelly (6-2, 6-0), No. 5 Danielle Wilson (6-0, 6-0) and No. 6 Emma Siedel (6-1, 6-0).
Earning doubles victories were No. 1 K. McClure/N. McClure (8-0), No. 2 Franklin/Raegan Edwards (8-0) and No. 3 Faith Webb/Hailey Snodgrass (8-1).
Freedom-South canceled
Thursday’s resumption of the home conference match between the Lady Patriots (1-6, 0-5 NWC) and South Caldwell from last week was scrapped due to the threat of rain and won’t be rescheduled, ending the season for Freedom.
WRESTLING
Freedom at McDowell tri
The Patriots (0-10, 0-6 NWC) visited McDowell for a tri-match against the host Titans and nonconference A.C. Reynolds late Thursday in Marion. FHS fell to league foe McDowell, but no other details were available for the Pats’ season-ending event.
