ICARD — The East Burke baseball team strengthened its position in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference after gaining a 10-0, five-inning home win over Bunker Hill on Tuesday.

The previous matchup went in favor of the Bears, 5-4 in 10 innings on March 16 in Claremont.

The Cavaliers (9-7, 7-4 CVAC) now own sole possession of third place, sitting a half-game ahead of West Lincoln and a half-game behind second-place Bandys.

A six-run fourth inning did most of the damage for EB as Hollan Cline (double), Cannon Morrison (single) and Mason Mosteller (single) rattled out two-RBI hits.

Morrison added a third RBI in the fifth inning to bring home Corbin McNeil for the Cavaliers’ final run.

McNeil, Cline, Will Weidner and Landon Shroyer all scored two runs apiece for EB.

Cline also made history, setting a new single-season school record of 30 stolen bases.

Colin Eckard pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing just three hits and one walk with five strikeouts.

Draughn 15, Rosman 0 (5 inn.’s)

The Wildcats (14-4, 8-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) remained atop the league standings with a run-rule victory Tuesday at home in Valdese, plating six runs in the bottom of the first inning, one in the third and eight more in the fourth.

DHS was led offensively by Tate Jensen (2 for 2, triple), Logan McGee (2 for 4, run), Jacob Mull (double, three RBIs, run), Nick McGee (double, RBI, two runs), John Robert Abernathy (hit, RBI, run), Trey Jensen (hit, two runs), Thomas Lambert (RBI, two runs), Jackson Kirkley (two runs), Logan Carswell (two runs), Bryson Powell (run) and Griffin Stephens (run).

Tate Jensen pitched all five innings for the hosts, tallying 13 strikeouts, zero earned runs, zero hits and one walk.

East Rutherford 12, Patton 0 (5 inn.’s)

The Panthers (5-11, 1-6 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) were shut out in a mercy-rule conference loss Tuesday on the road in Bostic, surrendering six runs in the bottom of the first inning, one in the second and five more in the third.

PHS’ offensive leaders were Kanton Trull (2 for 2) and Cohen Christian (walk).

Aaron Duncan (three innings, one strikeout, six earned runs, eight hits) and Jack Powell (one inning, one strikeout, zero earned runs, two hits) split pitching duties for the visitors.

South Caldwell 21, Freedom 2 (5 inn.’s)

The Patriots (4-15, 0-7 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) lost in league play by run rule Tuesday on the road in Sawmills. No more details were available.

SOFTBALL

Draughn 8, Rosman 5

The Lady Wildcats (16-2, 8-1 WHC) maintained their tie atop the conference standings with a win Tuesday at home in Valdese.

Maddie Crouch (two home runs), Cydnee Deal (hit, two RBIs), Katie Cozort (hit, RBI) and Finlee Young (hit, RBI) led the way for DHS on offense.

Katie Hamm pitched 3 2/3 innings in relief to record the win for the hosts.

East Burke 15, Bunker Hill 2 (6 inn.’s)

The Lady Cavaliers (9-8, 5-6 CVAC) jumped back above .500 overall with a mercy-rule league victory Tuesday at home in Icard, leading 2-0 after one inning, 2-1 after three and 3-2 after four before scoring six runs apiece in the bottoms of the fifth and sixth frames.

Offensive leaders for EBHS were Kyndal Morrison (4 for 4, two RBIs, three runs), Katherine Greene (3 for 4, run), Madyson Johnson (2 for 3, home run, five RBIs, three runs), Taylor Bostain (2 for 3), Raegan Carter (hit, two RBIs, run), Linda Crawford (hit, run), Kylie Long (hit, run), Ally Boyette (run), Kaylee Paige (run), Sarah Harrison (run) and Grace Hammack (run).

Paige pitched all six innings for EB, scattering four strikeouts, two earned runs and five hits.

East Rutherford 9, Patton 0

The Lady Panthers (8-9, 3-4 MF7) slipped below .500 both overall and in the conference after being blanked Tuesday on the road in Bostic, giving up one run in the bottom of the second inning, three apiece in the third and fourth frames and two more in the fifth.

PHS was paced on offense by Katie Lail (2 for 2, two doubles) and Ellie Shuping (hit).

Marleigh Carswell pitched all six innings for the visitors, tallying one strikeout, one earned run and 11 hits allowed.

South Caldwell 12, Freedom 2 (5 inn.’s)

The Lady Patriots (4-13, 1-6 NWC) suffered a run-rule league loss Tuesday on the road in Sawmills, trailing 3-0 after one inning, 10-0 after two and 10-2 after three before giving up two more runs in the bottom of the fourth frame.

FHS was led offensively by Keileigh Clontz (double, RBI, run), Tristan Silva Juarez (double), Kadance Ward (hit), Lani Campbell (RBI) and Kaitlin Taylor (run).

Daniell Robinson (five earned runs, nine hits) and Destiny White (one strikeout, zero earned runs, two hits) worked from the pitcher’s circle for the visitors.

GIRLS SOCCER

East Burke 5, West Caldwell 2

The Lady Cavaliers (7-4-1, 4-2-1 CVAC) made it four straight non-losing conference outcomes with a win Tuesday on the road in Gamewell, leading 2-1 at halftime before holding a 3-1 advantage after the intermission.

Ashley Hernandez (assist) and Karen Puac scored two goals apiece for EBHS while Giselle Martinez scored the other. Piper Chapman, Marabeth Huffman and Kaliyah Hill added assists.

Chloe Cook registered two saves in goal for EB.

Freedom 2, South Caldwell 1

The Lady Patriots (2-7-4, 1-1-1 NWC) notched their first league victory Tuesday on the road in Sawmills. No more details were available.

BOYS TENNIS

Patton at MF7 Tournament

Panthers senior Coley Welch earned a berth in the NCHSAA 2A West Regionals with a third-place singles finish at Tuesday’s MF7 Tournament in Brevard.

The doubles team of Thomas Buchholtz/Bryant Arrowood nearly joined Welch for a regionals appearance, but lost the deciding match with East Rutherford.

Watauga 6, Freedom 3

The Patriots (3-7, 1-7 NWC) fell in conference action Tuesday on the road in Boone.

In singles, FHS wins came from No. 3 Chase Whitaker 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 and No. 4 Noah Hawkins 1-6, 7-5, 1-0 (11-9).

The No. 3 doubles team of Bryan Gonzalez/Alex Walker won 8-5 for the visitors.

West Lincoln 7, East Burke 2

The Cavaliers (1-12, 1-5 CVAC) lost Tuesday’s league match on the road in Lincolnton.

Both of EBHS’ wins came in singles as No. 2 Qwinton Hemphill won 6-2, 6-2 and No. 6 Haiden Dale was victorious 6-0, 6-0.

BOYS GOLF

Freedom in NWC match at Cedar Rock

The Patriots (326) fell shy of making it 4 for 4 on the NWC slate this season, placing second behind team winner Alexander Central (319) and ahead of Watauga (328), Hibriten (336), South Caldwell (349) and Ashe County (377) on Tuesday at Lenoir’s Cedar Rock Country Club.

FHS’ Alex Bock (3-over 75) also came up short in his bid for 4 for 4, finishing second as the Pioneers’ Jake Warren (1-under 71) was the individual medalist. Bock was followed by teammates Braxton Reinhardt (10-over 82), Lawson Biggerstaff (11-over 83), Michael Cates (14-over 86) and Wilson Cates (24-over 96) in the rundown.

Both Freedom and Bock retained their overall season lead in the NWC standings, however.

Patton in MF7 match at Forest City

The Panthers (349) finished sixth in Tuesday’s MF7 match at Forest City Golf Course in Forest City, placing behind Polk County (304), Hendersonville (324), East Rutherford (325), Chase (326), R-S Central (333) and ahead of Brevard (325).

PHS was led by Brady Chamberlain (75), Triston Overton (89), Will Radford (91), Zachery Weller (94) and Cody Bollinger (108).

East Burke in CVAC match at Glen Oaks

The Cavaliers participated in Tuesday’s CVAC match at Glen Oaks Golf Club in Maiden. No more details were available.