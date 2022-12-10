H.S. ROUNDUP: EB boys 2nd, girls 3rd in Owen five-team meet

BLACK MOUNTAIN — The East Burke boys swimming team was second and the Lady Cavaliers were third in a five-team meet hosted by Owen on Friday.

The meet also included the host Warhorses, Mountain Heritage, McDowell and Enka.

The EB boys claimed two event wins with Taylor Lennex in the 500 freestyle (6:28.73) and Tristen Carswell in the 100 freestyle (1:03.91).

Other podium results for the Cavalier boys came from Kaleb Castle in the 200 freestyle (second, 3:02.96), Noah Ramsey in the 100 freestyle (second, 1:10.09), Jacob Gersch in the 200 individual medley (third, 2:45.20) and the 100 breaststroke (third, 1:22.35), Lennex in the 100 butterfly (third, 1:12.14), Carswell in the 50 freestyle (third, 27.93() and the 400 freestyle relay team (third, 4:41.27).

Podium finishes for the Lady Cavaliers came from Gracie Hall in the 100 freestyle (second, 1:13.04), Marabeth Huffman in the 50 freestyle (second, 29.14) and the 500 freestyle (third, 7:19.11), the 200 girls freestyle relay team (second, 2:48.84), Gracie Stamey in the 100 butterfly (third, 2:18.06) and the 400 freestyle relay team (third, 5:15.09).

Freedom hosts three-team meet

The Patriot boys won twice and the Lady Patriots once as FHS hosted Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opponents Alexander Central and Hibriten on Thursday in Morganton.

The Freedom boys beat Hibirten 54-15 and Alexander Central 56-18 while the Freedom girls topped Alexander 44-27 but lost to Hibriten 39-37.

Event winners in boys for FHS included Trey Truitt in the 500 freestyle (6:27.43) and the 200 freestyle (2:14.61), Myles Greene in the 200 individual medley (2:52.02), Caelan Houpe in the 100 butterfly (1:19.69), Emerson Miller in the 100 freestyle (54.10) and the 50 freestyle (24.34), Nate Carswell in the 100 backstroke (1:09.06), the 400 freestyle relay team (4:32.39) and the 200 freestyle relay team (1:43.50).

Winners for the Lady Patriots included Neyli Lopez Rodriguez in the 200 individual medley (2:05.45), Sara Succop in the 100 butterfly (1:18.15), Jordyn Greene in the 100 backstroke (1:33.45), Lucy Yelton in the 100 breaststroke (1:31.92), Olivia Kardol in the 50 freestyle (30.07) and the 200 medley relay team (2:26.00).

WRESTLING

Khang wins at Al Kessie Girls Inv’l

Freedom’s Jeulenea Khang won the 100-pound weight class at Friday’s Al Kessie Girls Invitational tournament in Charlotte.

After a quarterfinal bye, Khang won her semifinal and championship matches by pins.

Harley Moody (107) placed fourth for FHS, winning her quarterfinal match by pin, falling in the semifinals, winning by pin in the consolation semis and dropping the third-place match.

Yoscelin Ortiz Lopez (235) also wrestled for the Lady Patriots.

Freedom splits matches at W. Caldwell tri

The Patriots split their two matches at Thursday’s tri-match hosted by West Caldwell in Gamewell, topping North Carolina School for the Deaf 60-11 but falling to the Warriors 48-30.

Versus the Bears, Freedom (4-7) got wins by pin from Hank Hall (120) over Emily Elliott, Jacob Moretz (145) over Veatriz Candelario Mendoza, Brayan Ajpacaja Chavez (152) over Gino Turini, Daniel Lopez (170) over Sean Moran and Nathan Vue (285) over Jacob Cooper and by forfeit from Jeulenea Khang (106), Kaleb Pearson (126), Marco Velasquez (132), Jacob Parsons (138) and Fredy Vicente Perez (220). NCSD’s wins came by pin from Tie Barnes (113) over Trenton Walker and Jaidon Johnson (160) over Josh Glynn.

Against West Caldwell, Freedom’s wins by pin came from Velasquez (132), Parsons (138) and Vue (285). FHS got decision wins of 2-0 from Khang (106) and 12-6 from Pearson (126). Vicente Perez (220) earned a forfeit win.

The Bears also fell to West Caldwell 77-0.

Patton swept at Lincolnton quad

The Panthers (3-9) were swept in a quad-match hosted by Lincolnton on Thursday, falling to the host Wolves 72-12, to Owen 54-24 and to Crest 69-6.

Against the Warhorses, PHS got wins by pin from Luke Parker (126), Jovani Chavez (160), Anthony Ramirez (170) and Sheldon Jordan (220).

Patton’s wins versus Lincolnton came on pins by Ramirez (170) and Jordan (220).

And against the Chargers, Luiz Hernandez (132) won by forfeit.

Draughn swept at Stuart Cramer quad

The Wildcats (0-10) were swept at Thursday’s Stuart Cramer-hosted quad-match in Belmont, falling to the host Storm 78-0, to Chase 66-6 and to Statesville 48-18.

Against the Greyhounds, DHS got wins by pin from Grayson Smith (152) and Hampton Blackwell (182) and another via forfeit from Jean Carlos Garcia (113).

Versus the Trojans, Draughn’s lone win came from Smith (152) on a pin.