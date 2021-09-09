H.S. ROUNDUP: EB boys soccer grabs 1st win vs Draughn

ICARD — The East Burke boys soccer team picked up its first win of the fall late Wednesday, knocking off nearby nonconference rival Draughn, 9-0, in the Wildcats’ season debut.

The Cavaliers (1-4-1) poured in five goals in the first half and four more after the break, led by two scores apiece from Raleigh Slutsky and Andrew Martufi. Jonathan Garcia, Qwinton Hemphill, Danny Ramirez, Caleb Johnson-White and Landon Thorne added to the scoring cavalcade. Assists came from Garcia (two), Slutsky, Martufi, Hemphill, Mason Chapman and Eduardo Sanches.

In goal, EB was led by two saves apiece from Sanchez and Marco Benitez.

The Cavaliers kick off Catawba Valley 2A Conference play at home Monday against Maiden. Draughn (0-1) will begin Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference action at home on Wednesday, hosting Avery County.

Patton 0, Freedom 0

The Panthers (4-1-1) and host Patriots (2-2-2) battled to a scoreless tie in nonconference rivalry action late Wednesday at Morganton’s Catawba River Soccer Complex. The game was called at halftime due to lightning. Patton is slated to begin Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference action on Monday, hosting Polk County. Freedom continued non-league action late Thursday at Foard and will do so again on Monday, hosting Chase.