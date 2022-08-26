H.S. ROUNDUP: EB boys soccer tops Draughn for first win

VALDESE — After the East Burke and Draughn soccer teams battled to a 1-1 tie last week in Icard, the rematch went in favor of the Cavaliers.

EB (1-4-1) earned its first win of the season, 2-0, over the rival Wildcats (0-5-1) as it completed its early-season slate of county games late Thursday.

Andrew Martufi scored the Cavaliers’ first goal in the first half and Anthony Romero tallied the second score after the intermission, that one off an assist from Bryant Lao.

The Wildcats were able to keep East Burke off the board for nearly 20 minutes with defensive efforts from goalkeeper Bryce Wilcox, M.O. Lopez Garcia, Benjamin Thao and Brian Tzoc Xec.

Draughn (0-5) attempted two shots on goal in the second half while Wilcox denied at least five shots on goal from East Burke.

Eduardo Sanchez recorded three saves and the shutout in goal for the Cavaliers after nearly having a shutout performance last Monday against Freedom.

Draughn will return to action on Monday, hosting nonconference Cherokee, while East Burke is idle until Sept. 7, when it will visit non-league South Caldwell.

Patton 2, Freedom 0

According to head coach Keith Scott, the Panthers (6-0) have accomplished their first goal for the season — be the best team in Burke County.

With a home win over the Patriots (4-2) late Thursday, Patton completed its tour of county competition unblemished, winning all six contests and outscoring the local competition by a 25-0 margin.

Ardlai Regino Pinto put Patton on the board first, taking an assist from Xavier Bernabe and scoring from 20 yards out in the 28th minute. Julio Miller set the final score after halftime, beating two defenders and the FHS goalkeeper for his goal.

“Outstanding defensive effort from Charles Morales, Brandon Monroy, Jacob Batz and Henry Raymundo, who limited Freedom to three shots on goal,” said Scott, whose team attempted 16 shots on the evening.

Isai Jimenez Luna was perfect in goal for PHS once again, making a save Scott noted as “spectacular” on his way to another clean sheet.

“The test gets real next week with Fred T. Foard on Monday and then back at Patton Stadium on Wednesday to take on West Caldwell,” Scott said of the coming week’s nonconference contests.

The Patriots will travel to West Henderson on Monday for a non-league game of their own.

VOLLEYBALL

Patton 3, East Burke 0

The Lady Panthers (5-0) remained perfect with a straight-sets win over the county rival Lady Cavaliers (1-4) at home late Thursday, 25-21, 25-17, 25-15.

Offensively, Patton was led by Izora Gragg (20 kills, three aces), Lainey Poteet (six kills, three aces), Leah Haithcock (four kills), Anna Lynn Ripley (three kills), Hayley Caraway (two kills), Christina Skelly (two kills, five aces, 26 assists), Reece Edwards (kill), Piper Atkins (kill, three aces, six assists), Bailey Lambert (ace, assist) and Kinley Attaway (ace).

The PHS defense was paced by Atkins (24 digs, 21 service receptions), Skelly (12 digs, block), Gragg (eight digs, two blocks, nine service receptions), Lambert (seven digs, seven service receptions), Poteet (six digs), Ripley (four digs, three service receptions), Edwards (three digs, block), Attaway (three digs, service reception), Caraway (two digs, four service receptions) and Haithcock (two digs, block, two service receptions).

The East Burke offense was led by Katherine Greene (six kills), Aubree Grigg (five kills, ace, assist), Roxy Taylor (two kills, two assists), Reese Abernethy (two kills, assists), Addy Fortenberry (two kills, ace, seven assists), Trysten Hare (kill), Caroline Pruitt (ace, assist).

EB’s defensive standouts were Greene (10 digs, six service receptions), Janiyah Reinhardt-Phillips (10 digs, 16 service receptions), Fortenberry (nine digs, two blocks, five service receptions), Abernethy (seven digs, 14 service receptions), Chloe Cook (three digs, five service receptions), Pruitt (three digs), Claire Cook (two digs, seven service receptions), Hare (dig, block), Grigg (dig, five blocks) and Katie Herrell (dig).

Patton starts Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference play at Polk County on Tuesday. East Burke has another nonconference contest versus county rival Freedom on Monday in Morganton.

Owen 3, Freedom 0

The Lady Patriots (0-6) remained winless with Thursday evening’s nonconference loss at home, 25-16, 25-10, 25-20.

No individual statistics were available for Freedom.

FHS will stay at home to host longtime rival East Burke on Monday in non-league county action.

JV FOOTBALL

Freedom 38, East Burke 19

The JV Patriots (1-1) scored their first win of the young season, doubling up the host JV Cavaliers (0-1) in the Thin Thursday rivalry game in Icard.

Kaden Davis led the Freedom offense, throwing for more than 250 yards with four touchdowns. Three of his scoring strikes went to Kobe Johnson and the other was to Justice Dominugez.

“Great protection by the offensive line all night,” said FHS coach Justin Hawn.

Defensive leaders for the visitors included Gavin Garnes, Noah Nile and Johnny March.

For East Burke, D.J. Weston led the offense with 121 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries. Zayne Newman ran for 101 yards on 23 carries and Vernon Quintana added 42 yards and a TD on four carries. Kolby Byrd added a successful extra point kick.

On defense, EB was paced by Ossie Burkeen (six tackles, one pass breakup), Quintana (five tackles), Grant Mauldin (four tackles, two pass breakups), Jordan Fox (four tackles) and Patrick Hernandez, who had four tackles (two for loss) and a sack.