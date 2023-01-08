 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
H.S. Roundup

H.S. ROUNDUP: EB, Freedom earn podium finishes at JDL meet

  • 0
sports

WINSTON-SALEM — The East Burke and Freedom indoor track teams combined for four podium finishes at Saturday’s Just Don’t Lose High School Classic.

For the Cavaliers, Avery Fraley won the boys high jump (6’3”) and finished third in the boys long jump (21’2.75”).

And for the Patriots, Katie Deacon finished second in both the girls 1000 (3:08.06) and the girls 1600 (5:21.05).

Additionally, EB’s Meah Walsh was sixth in the girls 1000 (3:25.88), Brady Bostain was sixth in the boys shot put (43’11”) and girls 4x400 relay team of Lacie Forino, Phil McDaniel, Hannah Parker and Walsh was ninth (5:10.98).

WRESTLING

Freedom’s Moody, NCSD’s Mendoza win

Patriots freshman wrestler Harley Moody went 5-0 to win the 107-pound weight class at Saturday’s Lady Bearcat Invitational, hosted by Hendersonville. Moody pinned East Henderson’s Nicole Mejia in the final match.

People are also reading…

North Carolina School for the Deaf wrestler Veatriz Mendoza was a champion at the event, as well, winning the 145-pound weight class.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Draughn boys rout league foe Rosman

Draughn boys rout league foe Rosman

VALDESE — The Draughn boys basketball team routed Rosman 77-32 to continue its solid start to Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference play at home …

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya faces 'long journey' to tackle athletics doping crisis

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert