H.S. ROUNDUP: EB, Freedom earn podium finishes at JDL meet

WINSTON-SALEM — The East Burke and Freedom indoor track teams combined for four podium finishes at Saturday’s Just Don’t Lose High School Classic.

For the Cavaliers, Avery Fraley won the boys high jump (6’3”) and finished third in the boys long jump (21’2.75”).

And for the Patriots, Katie Deacon finished second in both the girls 1000 (3:08.06) and the girls 1600 (5:21.05).

Additionally, EB’s Meah Walsh was sixth in the girls 1000 (3:25.88), Brady Bostain was sixth in the boys shot put (43’11”) and girls 4x400 relay team of Lacie Forino, Phil McDaniel, Hannah Parker and Walsh was ninth (5:10.98).

WRESTLING

Freedom’s Moody, NCSD’s Mendoza win

Patriots freshman wrestler Harley Moody went 5-0 to win the 107-pound weight class at Saturday’s Lady Bearcat Invitational, hosted by Hendersonville. Moody pinned East Henderson’s Nicole Mejia in the final match.

North Carolina School for the Deaf wrestler Veatriz Mendoza was a champion at the event, as well, winning the 145-pound weight class.