H.S. ROUNDUP: EB girls soccer edges out rival Draughn 2-1 in opener

BASEBALL McDowell 3, Patton 1

The Panthers (0-1) tied things up at 1-1 in the top of the second, but the host Titans plated a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning to set the final margin in Tuesday evening’s nonconference game in Marion.

Nick McGee (2 for 3, run) and Easton McCoy (RBI single) combined to get Patton on the scoreboard. Braxton Hensley and Brayden Pearson also had hits for PHS and Tristan Rosenberger stole a base.

McGee (4 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 5 BB, 7 K) and Christian White (2 IP, 2 BB, 3 K) combined for the effort on the mound for the visitors.

BASKETBALL Freedom hosting 3A West Regionals

Crump-Rogers Gym at Freedom will be the site of the NCHSAA’s 3A West Regional finals this Saturday.

The girls game will tip off at 2 p.m. and pit No. 4 North Davidson (25-2) versus No. 19 Enka (15-14) as the Sugar Jets make their second trip of the postseason to FHS after eliminating No. 3 Freedom in the second round.

The boys contest will follow at 4 p.m., featuring No. 2 Central Cabarrus (30-0) against No. 8 West Charlotte (20-9).

Other western regional finals will be held Saturday at A.C. Reynolds (1A), Grimsley (2A) and McDowell (4A).