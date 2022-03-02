H.S. ROUNDUP: EB girls soccer edges out rival Draughn 2-1 in opener

VALDESE — Tuesday’s season-opening battle between the East Burke and Draughn girls soccer teams fit the mold of an old-fashioned rivalry contest.
The visiting Lady Cavaliers scored one goal in each half to come away victorious, 2-1, in the nonconference game.
Izzy DeCato scored the go-ahead, winning goal for EB at the 67-minute mark, assisted by Piper Chapman, off a possible Draughn deflection.
Ashley Hernandez scored the first goal for EB (1-0) near the 10-minute mark before Draughn goalkeeper Ada Caballero held off the Lady Cavaliers’ other first-half shot on goal attempts.
Cora Hunt got Draughn (0-1) on the board in the last minute before halftime to tie things up.
No more scores were allowed across the last 13 minutes of play as Caballero and EB goalkeeper Chloe Cook each had four saves.
Lily Jantes Moya, Joselyn Olvera Salgado, Ester Ambrocio and Serenity Powell were key defenders for the Lady Cavaliers as Kimberly Agustin Godoy, Yadira Castrejon, and Savannah Gentieu were held down the back end for the Lady Wildcats.
Both squads were back in action late Wednesday as Draughn hosted Patton and East Burke visited Freedom in a pair of in-county rivalry games.
SOFTBALL Freedom 19, West Caldwell 11
The Lady Patriots (1-0) enjoyed an offensive explosion in Tuesday’s season-opening, nonconference win in Gamewell.
Freedom led 2-0 after an inning, 5-0 after two frames, 7-4 after three and 10-8 after five before an eight-spot in the sixth inning put them up 18-11, giving them the cushion they needed to pull out the win.
Senior Jasmine Webb led the onslaught at the plate, going 4 for 4 with a triple, a double, two RBIs, four runs scored and a walk. She also stole two bases.
Other offensive leaders included Cassidy Taylor, who went 2 for 4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored; Lana Billings, who went 2 for 5 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored; Daniell Robinson (RBI double); and Mikhayla Lingafelt (two RBIs).
Abigayle Jernigan (three, RBI), Kadance Ward (three), Sarah Armentrout (two) and Kelbony Clark (RBI), Izzy Edmonson (RBI), Destiny White and Madilynn Taylor also scored runs.
Lingafelt (4 ⅓ IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 K) and Robinson (2 ⅔ IP, 5 H, 3 ER, BB, K) shared duties from the pitching circle.
Freedom was back in action at none-league, crosstown rival Patton late Wednesday.
BASEBALL McDowell 3, Patton 1
The Panthers (0-1) tied things up at 1-1 in the top of the second, but the host Titans plated a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning to set the final margin in Tuesday evening’s nonconference game in Marion.
Nick McGee (2 for 3, run) and Easton McCoy (RBI single) combined to get Patton on the scoreboard. Braxton Hensley and Brayden Pearson also had hits for PHS and Tristan Rosenberger stole a base.
McGee (4 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 5 BB, 7 K) and Christian White (2 IP, 2 BB, 3 K) combined for the effort on the mound for the visitors.
BASKETBALL Freedom hosting 3A West Regionals
Crump-Rogers Gym at Freedom will be the site of the NCHSAA’s 3A West Regional finals this Saturday.
The girls game will tip off at 2 p.m. and pit No. 4 North Davidson (25-2) versus No. 19 Enka (15-14) as the Sugar Jets make their second trip of the postseason to FHS after eliminating No. 3 Freedom in the second round.
The boys contest will follow at 4 p.m., featuring No. 2 Central Cabarrus (30-0) against No. 8 West Charlotte (20-9).
Other western regional finals will be held Saturday at A.C. Reynolds (1A), Grimsley (2A) and McDowell (4A).