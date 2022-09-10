H.S. ROUNDUP: EB girls tennis edges past rival Draughn 5-4

ICARD — The East Burke girls tennis team narrowly earned its first win of the season over county rival Draughn 5-4 in nonconference play Thursday at home.

Both squads won three singles matches. That included No. 2 Braelyn Stilwell (8-2), No. 3 Marabeth Huffman (8-3) and No. 4 Joselyn Olvera (8-4) for the Lady Cavaliers (1-1) and No. 1 Katie Cozort (8-3), No. 5 Maria Medrano (9-7), and No. 6 Abby Humphries (9-7) for the Lady Wildcats (0-2).

Both teams started off with one doubles win as No. 2 Huffman/Olvera won for EB 8-5 and No. 3 Jenna Coffey/Humphries won for Draughn 8-2.

The final result came down to the No. 1 doubles match between Cozort/Maddison Powell and Taylor Bostain/Stilwell that lasted nearly an hour with the 8-6 result awarded to Bostain/Stilwell.

Draughn next travels to nonconference West Lincoln on Monday and East Burke opens Catawba Valley 2A Conference action on Thursday, hosting Maiden.

Polk County 5, Patton 4

A narrow loss on the road in Columbus on Thursday dropped the Lady Panthers (3-2, 1-1 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) down to .500 in league play.

Patton’s wins all came in singles from Faith Webb, Natalie Franklin, Riley Berry and Kadin Scism.

Next up on the schedule for PHS is a nonconference tilt with the newly opened NCSSM-Morganton.

South Caldwell 7, Freedom 2

The Lady Patriots (0-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) lost their home-opener to the Lady Spartans on Thursday in Morganton.

Freedom’s wins came at No. 1 singles with Ellie Deacon (6-3, 6-2) and No. 2 singles with Emily Kania (7-5, WD). FHS lost No. 3 singles with Sara Byrd Succop (6-3, 6-4), No. 4 singles with Leah Kirksey (6-0, 6-0), No. 5 singles with Zofia Losada (6-2, 6-3), No. 6 singles with Siashi Xiong (6-0, 6-0), No. 1 doubles with Deacon/Succop (8-3), No. 2 doubles with Losada/Kirksey (8-4) and No. 3 doubles with Lucy Yelton/Gabriella Guillen (8-1).

CROSS COUNTRY

East Burke’s Walsh wins Friday Night Lights

East Burke runner Meah Walsh won the Girls Open 5K portion of the Friday Night Lights event in Kernersville, timing in at 20 minutes, 20.3 seconds

She was followed by Lady Cavaliers teammates Ashley Hernandez (46th, 23:46.4), Cadence Willis (81st, 25:32.5) and Piper Strong (85th, 25:36.6). Freedom was led by Leah Kirksey (22nd, 22:50.5).

In the Boys Open 5K, Freedom’s Colby Anderson was third (17:45.5). EB was paced by Marc Denton (63rd, 19:31.1) and Elijah Baker (80th, 19:50.1).

VOLLEYBALL

Patton 3, R-S Central 1

The host Lady Panthers (7-2, 1-2 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) earned their first league win in four sets Thursday in Morganton, 25-19, 18-25, 25-22, 25-19.

Patton’s offensive leaders were Izora Gragg (25 kills, two aces, assist), Lainey Poteet (12 kills, three aces, assist), Anna Lynn Ripley (nine kills, ace), Leah Haithcock (seven kills, assist), Piper Atkins (kill, two aces, five assists) and Kinley Attaway (four aces, 46 assists).

PHS continues MF7 play on Tuesday with a visit to Brevard.

East Burke 3, Bunker Hill 2

After trailing two sets to none, the Lady Cavaliers (4-6, 2-2 CVAC) rallied and clawed back to .500 in league play with their second straight conference win in five sets late Thursday in Claremont, 27-29, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-9.

East Burke was led on offense by Katherine Greene (11 kills, ace, assist), Reese Abernethy (11 kills), Aubree Grigg (10 kills), Addy Fortenberry (eight kills, two aces, 27 assists), Trysten Hare (seven kills, ace, assist) and Caroline Pruitt (ace, 14 assists).

The Cavs step back into nonconference play on Monday, hosting Hibriten.

Draughn splits two matches

The Lady Wildcats (5-5, 2-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) split a pair of late-week matches, sweeping host Mitchell, 25-9, 25-20, 25-13, in league play Thursday in Bakersville before losing at home to nonconference Bishop McGuinness in straight sets Saturday.

Individual statistics were not available for Draughn.

DHS has another non-league contest on Monday, hosting county rival Freedom.

BOYS SOCCER

West Henderson 3, Freedom 1

The host Patriots (4-4-1) fell back to .500 with a nonconference loss to the Falcons on Thursday in Morganton during a game in which all the scoring came after halftime.

Ashton Alva scored the lone goal for Freedom, using an assist from George Jimenez. Miles Barnsback, Cole Johnson and Gaspar Cardona led the defensive effort for the hosts.

FHS starts NWC play on Monday at Hibriten.

Foard 3, East Burke 0

The Cavaliers (1-6-1) were blanked in nonconference play on the road Friday in Newton.

East Burke jumps into CVAC play on Monday, visiting Maiden.

GIRLS GOLF

Patton in 4-team match at Cedar Rock

The Lady Panthers had the second- and third-best individual scorers in a four-team match at Cedar Rock Country Club in Lenoir on Thursday that also included Hibriten, South Caldwell and Wilkes Central.

Allie Witherspoon (42) was second and Katie Riebel (43) was third for Patton.

JV FOOTBALL

Draughn 30, Highland Tech 14

The JV Wildcats (1-1) earned their first win of the season, topping the nonconference JV Rams on Thursday in Gastonia.

Draughn built a 28-8 lead by the middle portion of the game thanks to a Marshall Brinkley rushing touchdown.

DHS’ next game on the schedule is a non-league bout at home versus East Gaston on Sept. 29.