H.S. ROUNDUP: EB, Patton track rack up wins at BH

CLAREMONT — The East Burke and Patton track and field teams racked up 16 total event wins at Wednesday’s four-team Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference meet at Bunker Hill, which also included West Iredell.

The Cavaliers had 13 of those wins, with seven coming from the girls squad. They included Taylor Bostain in both the discus (95’) and the shot put (28’7”), Chloe Cook in the 800-meter run (2:54.77), Piper Strong in the 1600 (6:43.18), Meah Walsh in the 3200 (13:09.14), Claire Cook in the high jump (4’2”) and the 4x800 relay team (12:45.46).

The EB boys were responsible for six individual victories, including KJ Byrd in the 110-meter hurdles), the high jump (6’2”) and the pole vault (12’6”); Noah Rooks in both the discus (147’1”) and the shot put (46’2”); and Luke Elliott in the 800 (2:10.22).

Of the Panthers’ three wins, two came on the boys side. Those victories included Vance Jones in the 200 (23.84) and the 4x800 relay team (8:49.19).

The Lady Panthers’ victory came from the 4x100 relay team (1:08.94).