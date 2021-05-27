H.S. ROUNDUP: EB, Patton track rack up wins at BH

CLAREMONT — The East Burke and Patton track and field teams racked up 16 total event wins at Wednesday’s four-team Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference meet at Bunker Hill, which also included West Iredell.
The Cavaliers had 13 of those wins, with seven coming from the girls squad. They included Taylor Bostain in both the discus (95’) and the shot put (28’7”), Chloe Cook in the 800-meter run (2:54.77), Piper Strong in the 1600 (6:43.18), Meah Walsh in the 3200 (13:09.14), Claire Cook in the high jump (4’2”) and the 4x800 relay team (12:45.46).
The EB boys were responsible for six individual victories, including KJ Byrd in the 110-meter hurdles), the high jump (6’2”) and the pole vault (12’6”); Noah Rooks in both the discus (147’1”) and the shot put (46’2”); and Luke Elliott in the 800 (2:10.22).
Of the Panthers’ three wins, two came on the boys side. Those victories included Vance Jones in the 200 (23.84) and the 4x800 relay team (8:49.19).
The Lady Panthers’ victory came from the 4x100 relay team (1:08.94).
Second-place finishers included the EB boys’ Caleb Duncan (3200), Ian Cox (high jump), Qwinton Hemphill (pole vault) and Michael Hathcock (shotput); the Lady Cavs’ Haylie Evans (400)); and the Patton boys’ Caden Clontz (1600) and Jackston Brown (300 hurdles).
And rounding out podiums were EBHS boys Byrd (long jump), Jackson Spencer (400) and Shaheem Webb (discus); Lady Cavalier Chloe Cook (long jump and pole vault); and the Panther boys’ Jayden Connelly (200).
Draughn at WC 4-team NWFAC meet
The Wildcats squads were scheduled to participate in a four-team NWFAC meet at West Caldwell on Wednesday, along with Foard and Hibriten. No results were available.
GIRLS TENNIS Draughn 9, West Caldwell 0
The Lady Wildcats (4-3 NWFAC) earned their second league sweep of the week late Wednesday in Gamewell, this time doing it in straight sets from start to finish.
Singles victories came from No. 1 Katie Cozort, No. 2 Kaitlyn Kincaid, No. 3 Maddison Powell, No. 4 Maddie Crouch, No. 5 Lainey Stinson and No. 6 Ashley Puac. And in doubles, the victorious pairs were No. 1 Cozort/Crouch, No. 2 Kincaid/Powell and No. 3 Kelly Chun/Abby Woods.
The win wraps up the regular season for Draughn.
Patton-Bunker Hill postponed
Wednesday’s scheduled home match for the Lady Panthers (4-2, 3-1 NWFAC) against the Lady Bears was postponed.