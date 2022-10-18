H.S. ROUNDUP: EB, Patton volleyball advance in tournaments

ICARD — The No. 3 seed East Burke volleyball team advanced in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference Tournament by winning Monday’s first-round match over visiting No. 6 West Lincoln in straight sets, 25-11, 26-24, 26-24.

In a dominant first set and thrilling latter two sets, the Lady Cavaliers (15-8) were led by Katherine Greene (12 kills, assist, eight digs, 12 receptions), Trysten Hare (10 kills, ace, two blocks), Aubree Grigg (eight kills, four digs, two blocks), Reese Abernethy (six kills, ace, assist, 13 digs, 10 receptions), Roxy Taylor (four kills, three assists, dig), Addy Fortenberry (four kills, ace, 20 assists, nine digs, two blocks, reception), Caroline Pruitt (kill, 15 assists, eight digs), Allison Teague (three aces, two receptions) and Janiyah Reinhardt-Phillips (20 digs, 26 receptions).

EB visited No. 2 seed Maiden in the semifinals late Tuesday.

Patton 3, East Rutherford 0

The No. 3 seed Lady Panthers (15-5) moved on to the semifinals of the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference Tournament with a straight-sets victory over the visiting No. 6 Lady Cavaliers at home Monday in Morganton, 25-13, 25-15, 25-15.

Patton was led by Izora Gragg (20 kills, nine digs), Christina Skelly (14 kills, seven assists, 14 digs), Anna Lynn Ripley (four kills, two aces, four digs), Hayley Caraway (kill, assist, three digs), Kinley Attaway (two aces, 24 assists, eight digs), Bailey Lambert (ace, two assists, 15 digs), Piper Atkins (two assists, nine digs), Leah Haithcock (two assists, six digs, two blocks) and Ella Norris (seven digs).

With the win, PHS visited No. 2 Brevard late Tuesday with a title-game berth on the line.

Alexander Central 3, Freedom 0

The Lady Patriots (1-21, 1-9 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) ended their regular season and fall overall with a straight-sets league loss on the road Monday in Taylorsville, 25-9, 25-9, 25-20.

No more details were available.

BOYS SOCCER East Burke 5, Bunker Hill 1

The Cavaliers (5-13-1, 4-7 CVAC) earned a dominant conference win Monday at home in Icard.

East Burke built a 2-0 lead by halftime before outscoring the visitors 3-1 following the intermission. EB’s scoring came from two goals by Qwinton Hemphill, one apiece from Gannon Stotts and Bryant Lao, and a Bears own-goal. Hemphill and Anthony Romero added assists and Eduardo Sanchez tallied three saves in goal for the hosts.

EBHS next hosts CVAC opponent Lincolnton on Wednesday.

Draughn 3, Mitchell 0

The Wildcats (3-13-1, 3-5 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) won their second straight league match with a shutout Monday at home in Valdese.

Mylton Garcia, Brian Rivera and Dawson Bollinger scored for the hosts.

DHS next visits WHC opponent Madison on Wednesday.

Patton 2, R-S Central 0

The Panthers (14-3-1, 7-2 MF7) made it back-to-back conference wins after a pair of consecutive setbacks with Monday’s shutout on the road in Rutherfordton.

After a scoreless first half, Xavier Bernabe opened the second with a goal. Collin Callahan set the final margin with a 65th-minute goal off a Calix Pedro assist. Patton outshot the host Hilltoppers 20-5 and held the edge in corner kicks 7-2. Goalkeeper Isai Jimenez Luna (five saves) and Jacob Batz, Brandon Monroy, Charles Morales and Henry Raymundo paved the way for the shutout.

PHS hosts MF7 foe Brevard for Senior Night on Wednesday.

Freedom 2, South Caldwell 2 (OT)

The Patriots (5-9-3, 0-5-2 NWC) narrowly missed out on their first league win with Monday’s tie on the road in Sawmills.

The host Spartans took an early lead shortly after a Freedom red card, but the visitors responded when Ashton Alva scored the first of his two goals on a George Jimenez assist. The two also combined on FHS’ second goal to make it 2-2. Alva appeared to have a game-winner at the very end of the second OT period, but it was ruled to have occurred after time expired.

Cole Johnston in goal, along with Miles Barnsback and Isaac Searcy in the field, led the defensive effort for the visitors.

Freedom next hosts Ashe County in NWC action on Wednesday.