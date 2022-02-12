H.S. ROUNDUP: EB’s Byrd doubles up at indoor track states

WINSTON-SALEM — East Burke sophomore K.J. Byrd has won his second and third NCHSAA 1A/2A state championships.

The Cavaliers’ standout followed up his outdoor pole vault state title from this past spring with two more gold medals of the indoor variety at Friday’s 1A/2A state championships at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem.

Byrd set a new 1A/2A state record in the boys pole vault at 16 feet and also won gold in the high jump with a mark of 6 feet, 4 inches.

He wasn’t the only state champion from Burke County on the day, however.

The Patton boys’ 4x800 relay team of Charlie Bennett, Caden Clontz, Vance Jones and Austin McGuire also placed first with a time of 8:29.04.

Patton also picked up a silver medal in the girls 3,200 courtesy of Madi Clay, who timed in at 11:13.14.

PHS additionally scored a bronze with Jones in the boys 1,000 (2:41.70) and McGuire was just off the podium in fourth in the boys 500 (1:09.86).

For the East Burke girls, Meah Walsh placed eighth in the girls 3,200 (12:25.07).