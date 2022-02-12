H.S. ROUNDUP: EB’s Byrd doubles up at indoor track states

WINSTON-SALEM — East Burke sophomore K.J. Byrd has won his second and third NCHSAA 1A/2A state championships.
The Cavaliers’ standout followed up his outdoor pole vault state title from this past spring with two more gold medals of the indoor variety at Friday’s 1A/2A state championships at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem.
Byrd set a new 1A/2A state record in the boys pole vault at 16 feet and also won gold in the high jump with a mark of 6 feet, 4 inches.
He wasn’t the only state champion from Burke County on the day, however.
The Patton boys’ 4x800 relay team of Charlie Bennett, Caden Clontz, Vance Jones and Austin McGuire also placed first with a time of 8:29.04.
Patton also picked up a silver medal in the girls 3,200 courtesy of Madi Clay, who timed in at 11:13.14.
PHS additionally scored a bronze with Jones in the boys 1,000 (2:41.70) and McGuire was just off the podium in fourth in the boys 500 (1:09.86).
For the East Burke girls, Meah Walsh placed eighth in the girls 3,200 (12:25.07).
The Patton boys tied for fifth as a team and the East Burke boys tied for seventh.
SWIMMING
Miller top finisher for Freedom at states
Emerson Miller was the Freedom swim team's top finisher at the NCHSAA 3A state championships on Friday at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary.
Miller was 13th in the boys 50 freestyle (23.65) and 15th in the 100 freestyle (53.59).
Also for the Patriot boys, the 200 freestyle relay team of Miller, Asher Ellis, Austin Hunt and Noah Naylor was 17th (1:40.54) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Miller, Nathaniel Carswell, Caelan Houpe and Timothy Truitt placed 24th (3:50.19).
For the Lady Patriots, the 400 freestyle relay team of Kennedy Carswell, Keyla Perez Rodriguez, Maria Perez Rodriguez and Maria Sic was 21st (4:25.69).
JV BASKETBALL
BOYS
East Burke 46, West Caldwell 30
The JV Cavaliers (11-7, 8-4 CVAC) earned their sixth straight win Friday on the road in Gamewell, climbing back from deficits of 11-5 after a quarter and 19-16 at halftime with a 25-point third period.
Barger Shook (14 points) and Jacob Dellinger (10) led the way for the visitors in the win.
Patton toppled twice in MF7
The JV Panthers (11-8, 7-3 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) fell twice in as many days to end the regular season, losing 58-49 at home versus Hendersonville on Friday after being defeated 52-47 at East Rutherford on Thursday.
Patton lost Friday despite having three double-digit scorers including Haidyn Hartman (14 points), Bryson Handley (13) and Chandler Rutherford (11). Patton battled evenly with Hendersonville through the first quarter; however, the Bearcats broke an 8-8 tie with a 13-2 run to start the second quarter. The Bearcats led 33-16 at halftime and 46-34 after three quarters.
Mountain Heritage 55, Draughn 40
The JV Wildcats (2-14, 2-6 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) fell behind 36-19 by halftime in Friday’s league loss at home in Valdese.
Conner Houston led the hosts with 11 points as the only double-digit scorer for Draughn.
GIRLS
East Burke falls at West Caldwell
The JV Lady Cavaliers (2-17, 2-11 CVAC) fell late Friday on the road in Gamewell. No more details were available.
