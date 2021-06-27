H.S. ROUNDUP: EB’s Byrd, FHS’ Reddick collect league awards

Other individual honors went to Foard’s Ben Trimm (boys distance runner of the year), Karina Coulter (girls distance runner of the year) and Robert Ogle (boys coach of the year); West Iredell’s Alaya Gillespie (girls sprinter of the year) and Lariyah Clark (girls field athlete of the year); Bunker Hill’s Chadz Stevenson (boys sprinter of the year); and Hibriten’s Cameron Capps (girls coach of the year).

Reddick’s Lady Patriots were represented on the all-conference list by Lee Kania. Watauga’s Jillian Russert is the player of the year.

In NWC track, Freedom earned all-league nods from Drew Costello (boys high jump), Kania (girls 100-meter hurdles/300-meter hurdles), Katie Deacon (girls 1600) and the boys 4x200-meter relay team of Costello, Sam Lingerfelt, Austin Hunt and Tay Lowdermilk.

Individual awards went to Watauga’s Rein Freeman (boys runner of the year), Faith Watson (girls track co-athlete of the year) and Randy McDonough (girls coach of the year); South Caldwell’s Jaxsen Wilkerson (boys track athlete of the year) and Heather Deal (girls field athlete of the year); Alexander Central’s Jonathan Winkler (boys coach of the year) and Alysha Early (girls track co-athlete of the year); McDowell’s Trevor Kettles (boys field athlete of the year); and Hickory’s Madeline Mosteller (girls runner of the year).