H.S. ROUNDUP: EB’s Byrd, FHS’ Reddick collect league awards

East Burke’s KJ Byrd and Freedom coach Amber Reddick collected individual conference awards as the Northwestern Foothills 2A and Northwestern 3A/4A both released all-league lists for multiple sports late Saturday.
Byrd was named the NWFAC’s male field athlete of the year for track and field while Reddick earned a nod as coach of the year for girls tennis in the NWC.
A freshman, Byrd’s honor comes after he won gold in the boys pole vault Saturday at the NCHSAA 2A state championships in Greensboro. His mark of 15 feet even was a new county record, bettering Byrd’s own previous mark of 14’7 ¼”. Byrd also claimed bronze in high jump.
It’s the second straight honor for Reddick, who also claimed the award in the fall of 2019. She also is a two-time conference coach of the year in girls basketball.
Teammates joining Byrd as All-NWFAC in track were fellow state champion Noah Rooks (boys shot put/discus) along with Luke Elliott (boys 800 meters), Taylor Bostain (girls discus/shot put), Hannah Parker (girls 300-meter hurdles) and the girls 4x800-meter relay team of Piper Strong, Haylie Evans, Janie Ennis and Meah Walsh.
Draughn is represented by Reed Farrar (boys 3200 meters), Ambria Blalock (girls 400 meters) and Bella Williams (girls high jump) and Patton by Connor Rudisill (boys high jump), Vance Jones (boys 400 meters), Madison Clay (girls 1600/3200) and the boys 4x800 relay team of Jones, Caden Clontz, Charlie Bennett and Austin McGuire.
Other individual honors went to Foard’s Ben Trimm (boys distance runner of the year), Karina Coulter (girls distance runner of the year) and Robert Ogle (boys coach of the year); West Iredell’s Alaya Gillespie (girls sprinter of the year) and Lariyah Clark (girls field athlete of the year); Bunker Hill’s Chadz Stevenson (boys sprinter of the year); and Hibriten’s Cameron Capps (girls coach of the year).
Reddick’s Lady Patriots were represented on the all-conference list by Lee Kania. Watauga’s Jillian Russert is the player of the year.
In NWC track, Freedom earned all-league nods from Drew Costello (boys high jump), Kania (girls 100-meter hurdles/300-meter hurdles), Katie Deacon (girls 1600) and the boys 4x200-meter relay team of Costello, Sam Lingerfelt, Austin Hunt and Tay Lowdermilk.
Individual awards went to Watauga’s Rein Freeman (boys runner of the year), Faith Watson (girls track co-athlete of the year) and Randy McDonough (girls coach of the year); South Caldwell’s Jaxsen Wilkerson (boys track athlete of the year) and Heather Deal (girls field athlete of the year); Alexander Central’s Jonathan Winkler (boys coach of the year) and Alysha Early (girls track co-athlete of the year); McDowell’s Trevor Kettles (boys field athlete of the year); and Hickory’s Madeline Mosteller (girls runner of the year).
In NWFAC girls tennis, all-conference selections included Draughn’s Haley Lowman, Katie Cozort and Kaitlyn Kincaid (honorable mention); Patton’s Kadira McClure, Nakita McClure and Natalie Franklin (honorable mention); and East Burke’s Daisy Jantes and Bostain (honorable mention). Individual honors went to Foard’s Alexis Wolgemuth (player of the year) and Hibriten’s Lynn Bruton (coach of the year).
For NWFAC wrestling, earning all-conference were Patton’s Dilan Patton (152), Kaleb Spann (182) and Sawyer James (honorable mention); East Burke’s Caleb Johnson-White (138) and Zeke Pierce (honorable mention); and Draughn’s Luke Rector (285). Foard swept individual accolades with Landon Foor (wrestler of the year) and Mike Carey (coach of the year).
And for NWC wrestling, Freedom’s all-league grapplers were Kalvin Khang (152) and Fredy Vicente Perez (220). Individual award-winners were St. Stephens’ Andre Britt (upper weight wrestler of the year) and Billy Baker (coach of the year) and McDowell’s Tobias Finn (lower weight wrestler of the year).
TRACK AND FIELD
Costello leads FHS at 3A states
Drew Costello led Freedom at the NCHSAA 3A track and field state championships late Saturday at NC A&T’s Irwin Belk Track in Greensboro. Costello finished eighth in the boys long jump with a distance of 20’10 ½”. Lee Kania was 13th in girls 100-meter hurdles (17.07) and Katie Deacon finished 15th in the girls 1600-meter run (5:33.71).
WRESTLING
EB’s Johnson-White falls in QFs
After winning his first-round match at Saturday’s NCHSAA 2A wrestling state championships at Wheatmore High School, East Burke’s Caleb Johnson-White fell in the quarterfinals. Johnson-White dropped a 10-1 major decision to Trinity’s David Markupson. Johnson-White finishes his season with a 15-2 record.
