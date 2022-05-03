H.S. ROUNDUP: EB’s Mace, Freedom’s Bock advance to golf states

RUTHERFORDTON — East Burke’s Sam mace tied for first in the NCHSAA 2A West Regional and Freedom’s Alex Bock was the runner-up at the 3A West Regional in boys golf late Monday.

Both will advance to the state championships later this month

In 2A West, held at Cleghorn Golf and Sports Club in Rutherfordton, Mace shot a 1-over 72 to tie atop the leaderboard with Catawba Valley 2A Conference rival Lawson Harkey of West Lincoln. They finished one stroke above Bandys’ Atley Gabriel.

The Cavaliers finished seventh as a team at the regional after shooting a 358, also led by Nicholas Newton (94, T-36th), Blane Fulbright (95, T-39th), Peyton Smith (97, T-45th) and Eli Carico (104, T-52nd).

Patton’s Brady Chamberlain (90) finished in 34th.

And in 3A West, held at River Bend YMCA Golf Course in Shelby, Bock shot a 70 to finish three strokes behind medalist Will Spicer of Kings Mountain.

As a team, the Patriots shot a 323 and finished fourth to fall just one spot shy of advancing the entire squad to the state level. Bock was followed by teammates Michael Cates (80), Braxton Reinhardt (81), Wilson Cates (92) and Lawson Biggerstaff (94).

The state championships will be held next Monday and Tuesday, with 2A taking place at Foxfire Golf Club in Foxfire Village and 3A being held at Pinehurst Resort’s No. 6 course in Pinehurst.

BASEBALL

Freedom 8, Hibriten 2

The No. 5 seed Patriots (8-15) trailed 2-1 after an inning but assumed control from there to earn a win in the first round of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament late Monday in Lenoir, setting up a semifinal meeting with No. 1 Alexander Central late Tuesday.

Freedom was led by Mason Mozeley (3 for 4, three triples, two RBIs), Dakota Houk (2 for 4, double, two RBIs, three runs), Jonah Griggs (double, two RBIs, run), Carson Dyson (double, run), Henry Waters (hit, RBI, run) and Emerson Miller (hit, two runs).

Daniel Stevenson went all seven innings on the mound for FHS, scattering two earned runs, five hits, three walks and seven strikeouts.

Bunker Hill 10, East Burke 3

The No. 6 seed Cavaliers (5-15) fell to the No. 3 Bears in the first round of the CVAC tournament late Monday in Claremont, losing a 3-2 lead after 3 ½ innings as Bunker Hill tied it up 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth and took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the fifth before plating six runs in the bottom of the sixth to secure the win and likely end the EB season.

East Burke was led by Eden Worley (3 for 3, RBI), Luke Bumgarner (2 for 4, run), Cooper Greene (2 for 4, run), Blane Fulbright (2 for 4), Ethan Keener (hit, two RBIs) and Will Weidner (hit, run).

On the mound for EB, Colin Eckard went five innings with three earned runs, six hits, three walks and four strikeouts. Weidner pitched one frame with six earned runs, four hits, three walks and three strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

West Caldwell 13, East Burke 3 (5 inn.’s)

The No. 4 seed Lady Cavaliers (10-12) were unable to complete a three-game season sweep over the No. 5 Lady Warriors to open the CVAC tournament at home late Monday in Icard.

West Caldwell rattled off six doubles as part of its 14 total hits, leading to a run-rule win to give eliminate East Burke.

EB starting pitcher Addy Fortenberry started out strong in the circle, striking out five West Caldwell batters. But a second-inning two-out rally led to two runs for the visitors and Kaylee Paige having to replace Fortenberry in relief. Fortenberry came back in the game at pitcher in the fourth inning and produced a 1-2-3 fifth inning, striking out all three Lady Warrior batters.

The Lady Cavaliers were only able to produce one run in the first inning and two in the third as EB batters struck out 11 times and three base runners were left stranded.

Love’ Tallent led with two runs and a third-inning RBI single to score Paige, who led off with a triple. Tallent's two runs came courtesy of RBI doubles by Taylor Bostain and Grace Hammack in the first and third frames, respectively. Madyson Johnson was the other Lady Cavalier to get on base off a fourth-inning single and advanced to second base after a wild pitch.

Hibriten 11, Freedom 1 (5 inn.’s)

The Lady Patriots (4-19), playing as the No. 6 seed in the NWC tournament, fell by mercy rule to the No. 3 Lady Panthers late Monday in Lenoir to end the season.

Freedom was led by Madilynn Taylor (2 for 2), Kaitlyn Puett (hit, RBI) and Aibgayle Jernigan (run).

In the circle for FHS, Daniell Robinson pitched 3 1/3 innings with four earned runs, seven hits, one walk and one strikeout. Cassidy Taylor went 2/3 inning with two earned runs, two hits and one strikeout.

GIRLS SOCCER

Draughn 3, Mitchell 1

The Lady Wildcats (4-6-3, 4-4 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) clawed back to .500 in league play with a road win in Bakersville late Monday.

Alexis Diaz scored two goals for Draughn and Courtney Sisk found the back of the net once.

Hibriten 2, Freedom 0

The Lady Patriots (10-4-1, 4-3 NWC) were shut out in conference action late Monday at home.

The visiting Lady Panthers scored one goal in each half to secure the victory.

