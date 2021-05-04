H.S. ROUNDUP: EB’s Mace ties for 10th at golf regional

LINCOLNTON — East Burke junior boys golfer Sam Mace’s three birdies tied for the second-most of anyone playing the NCHSAA 2A West Regional 18-hole tournament on Monday at Lincoln Country Club.

But six bogeys and two double bogeys cost Mace a chance to move on from regionals to next week’s state championship as he shot a 7-over par round of 79 to miss the state cutoff by three strokes.

Mace, who has four career conference medalist finishes at the prep level, finished in a tie for 10th place. His birdies came at the par 4 fourth and ninth holes as well as at the par 3 17th on Monday. Also, EB’s Peyton Smith qualified for a spot in regionals but didn’t play Monday.

Hibriten’s Maddox Whittington (1-over 73) won by three shots individually and was joined by West Caldwell’s Lexton Ford, Bandys’ Atley Gabriel and Shelby’s Connor Brown, all of whom shot 76, in qualifying for state.

Lake Norman Charter (325; team champion) and East Lincoln earned team berths.

WRESTLING

EB drops match

The Cavaliers (0-1) lost Monday versus Lincolnton, 46-22, while EB’s results versus South Caldwell from Monday’s other match in a nonconference tri hosted by the Spartans were not available.

EB winners against the Wolves included Caleb Johnson-White (138 pounds; 12-2 major decision), Connor Mobley (145; 12-6 decision), Samuel Huffman (160; third-period pin, 4:28), Lincoln Pierce (182; first-period pin, :56) and Luke Wilson (195; 8-1 decision).

