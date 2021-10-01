H.S. ROUNDUP: EB soccer battles to tie vs. Bunker Hill

ICARD — The host East Burke boys soccer team battled to a 1-1 tie against third-place Bunker Hill in a Catawba Valley 2A Conference makeup game Thursday.

The Cavaliers’ lone goal was scored in the first half by Anthony Ramero off a rebounded shot on goal by Jonathan Garcia. The visiting Bears scored their goal after halftime off a scramble situation in front of the EB goal.

In the two 10-minute overtime periods, Bunker had some shots on goal to steal the win away from the Cavaliers (3-7-2, 2-3-1) but were denied by several of Cavs goalkeeper Eduardo Sanchez’ seven total saves on the evening.

"It would've been great to get a win, but this definitely gives our guys confidence knowing that we can play with these teams in the middle of the pack (of the CVAC standings)," said EB soccer coach Sam Wall.

The Cavs next host West Caldwell on Monday, and a win can propel them into at least a fourth-place tie.

VOLLEYBALL

Draughn 3, Mitchell 0

The Lady Wildcats (12-5, 7-2 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) swept the Mountaineers on Thursday in Bakersville, running their streak to five straight matches with 3-0 winning margins.