H.S. ROUNDUP: EB soccer battles to tie vs. Bunker Hill

ICARD — The host East Burke boys soccer team battled to a 1-1 tie against third-place Bunker Hill in a Catawba Valley 2A Conference makeup game Thursday.
The Cavaliers’ lone goal was scored in the first half by Anthony Ramero off a rebounded shot on goal by Jonathan Garcia. The visiting Bears scored their goal after halftime off a scramble situation in front of the EB goal.
In the two 10-minute overtime periods, Bunker had some shots on goal to steal the win away from the Cavaliers (3-7-2, 2-3-1) but were denied by several of Cavs goalkeeper Eduardo Sanchez’ seven total saves on the evening.
"It would've been great to get a win, but this definitely gives our guys confidence knowing that we can play with these teams in the middle of the pack (of the CVAC standings)," said EB soccer coach Sam Wall.
The Cavs next host West Caldwell on Monday, and a win can propel them into at least a fourth-place tie.
VOLLEYBALL
Draughn 3, Mitchell 0
The Lady Wildcats (12-5, 7-2 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) swept the Mountaineers on Thursday in Bakersville, running their streak to five straight matches with 3-0 winning margins.
The Draughn JV squad also won to stay undefeated on the season. No set scores or individual statistics were available from either match.
Newton-Conover 3, EB 0
The Lady Cavaliers (2-13, 2-6 CVAC) fell Thursday at home, 23-25, 22-25, 12-25. Aubree Grigg posted six kills and five blocks, and her EB teammates Caroline Pruitt added five assists and Reese Abernethy and Jordan Newton both finished with eight digs.
The East Burke JV team also lost, 24-26, 16-25, paced by Ashaunah Reinhardt Phillips’ six digs and four aces and by Kamiah Lawing’s five kills.
TENNIS
Draughn 9, Avery Co. 0
The Lady Wildcats (4-2, 3-1 WHC 1A/2A) swept the Vikings on Thursday in Newland. Draughn singles winners were No. 1 Katie Cozort (10-0), No. 2 Regan Winkler (10-2), No. 3 Maddison Powell (10-4), No. 4 Kaitlyn Kincaid (10-2), No. 5 Jenna Coffey (10-3) and No. 6 Abby Humphries (10-8).
In doubles, No. 1 Cozort/Powell and No. 2 Winkler/Kincaid both won 8-0 and No. 3 Coffey/Humphries won 8-6.
EB 6, Lincolnton 3
The Lady Cavaliers (3-4, 3-2 CVAC 2A) won on the road Thursday to claim a second straight league triumph. EB singles winners were Zoie Smith (7-6, 6-0), Braelyn Stilwell (6-3, 6-0), Marabeth Huffman (7-5, 6-3) and Serenity Powell (6-1, 6-3). In doubles, Smith/Huffman won 11-9 and Powell/Morgan Young won 8-1.
Two days before in a home sweep of Bunker Hill, EB got singles wins via Taylor Bostain (6-1, 6-0), Smith (6-0, 6-0), Stilwell (6-0, 6-0), Huffman (6-4, 6-1), Young (6-2, 6-1) and Powell (6-0, 6-0). In doubles, winners were Bostain/Smith (8-2), Huffman/Powell (8-1) and Ally Mace/Gracie Hall (8-2).
Hendersonville 9, Patton 0
The Lady Panthers (4-3 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) were blanked Thursday in their first home match since Sept. 9. No set scores were available.
GOLF
Freedom at Boone GC
The Lady Patriots got scores of 55 from Kaylen Best and 62 from Hana Piercy in Thursday’s nine-hole Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match hosted by Watauga. Hibriten’s Trinity White (5-over par 40) was medalist, leading her Panthers (134) to the team win as well.
The NWC season concludes Tuesday at Silver Creek Golf Club.
EB at Catawba CC
The CVAC 2A played its lone 18-hole match of the season Thursday, hosted by Newton-Conover, at Catawba Country Club in a late scheduling switch from Rock Barn. The Lady Cavs’ lone golfer, Shelby Huffman, carded a 143. No individual medalist or team scoring totals were available.
The CVAC season Thursday at Deer Brook in a match hosted by West Lincoln.
JV FOOTBALL
Freedom 12, Hibriten 7
The JV Patriots (1-1, 1-0 NWC 3A/4A) gained their first win of the year Thursday at home to open league play. Kayden Lytle and Jaiden Belin scored a touchdown apiece for Freedom and were assisted on the offensive side of the ball by the efforts of Jaylen Johnson and Kenton Gupton.
Defensively, Kaleb Greene grabbed an interception, and other key players included Belin, Daqari Kanipe, Nathan Putt and Tiras Walker.
Newton-Conover 22, EB 16
The JV Cavaliers (1-4, 0-3 CVAC 2A) were edged Thursday in Newton despite a big night on the ground from Levi Coble (200 rushing yards, two TDs, two two-point conversions).
Cannon Morrison totaled 43 yards from scrimmage and had an interception on defense, and quarterback Burke Wilson rushed for 19 yards and passed for 28 yards. In addition to Morrison, the EB defense was led by Gavon Franklin (seven tackles, forced fumble), Mason Robison (five tackles, interception) and Hayden Parker (two tackles, fumble recovery).
POSTPONEMENTS
The Draughn soccer team was quarantined this past week and announced several resulting scheduling changes. The Wildcats now host Mountain Heritage on Oct. 5 rather than Oct. 4 and host Owen Oct. 14 rather than Oct. 7. No makeup date has been set for Thursday’s postponed home game versus Madison.
And the East Rutherford at Patton volleyball match scheduled for Thursday was postponed and will now be played Oct. 13.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.