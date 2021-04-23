H.S. ROUNDUP: EB softball edges Patton, 11-10

Lail (single), Maddison Powell (single), Maddie Crouch (walk), Cozort (double) and Gary (error) reached base consecutively to start the half-inning. Dakota Melancon later singled with one out but was stranded at first as the potential winning run after a popout and groundout. In extras, Draughn answered three Bunker runs with one of its own but never got the potential tying run on base as the extreme slugfest came to its end.

The Lady Wildcats were led by Cozort, who in addition to five RBIs had four hits including two doubles and scored three runs, and by Gary, who doubled in the first, homered in the third, drove in four and scored four runs.

Powell had two hits and scored four runs, Winkler drove in three and Crouch scored three runs.

McDowell 14, Freedom 0 (5 inn.’s)

The Lady Patriots (0-12, 0-10 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) fell Thursday by run rule in Marion as the host Titans plated six runs in the bottom of the first and eight more in the fifth. No more details were available.

SOCCER

Patton 1, EB 0 (Thu.); Patton 6, Bunker Hill 0 (FRI.)