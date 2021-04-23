H.S. ROUNDUP: EB softball edges Patton, 11-10

ICARD — For a second time this season, the bats basically took center stage in a Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference softball showdown between county rivals East Burke and Patton on Thursday.
But the outcome was decided on defense.
A throw from EB freshman left fielder Grace Hammack to senior pitcher Kayleigh Icard, acting as cut-off on the play, forced a tag on the arm of Patton senior Kaylee Redwine for the final out in the top of the seventh inning as the Lady Cavaliers held on for the 11-10 home win and a season sweep.
EB (4-7 NWFAC) trailed 10-8 going to the bottom of the sixth when Taylor Bostain hit her second home run in three weeks, also scoring leadoff batter Kaylee Paige to tie things up.
Hammack then scored the winning run after getting on base with a two-out double thanks to a later RBI double from Icard.
Patton’s Cierra Lail (walk) and Emma Grindstaff got on base to lead off the seventh, but both runners were cut down at second base for two quick outs. With Redwine and Meredith Kearson (single) aboard, Redwine tried to score on a fly ball to left field by Kierra Teeters to end things.
Redwine (3 for 5, double, HR, two runs, four RBIs) and Bridget Patrick (3 for 5, double, run) led the Lady Panthers (2-10 NWFAC) at the plate, and Redwine’s first-inning homer gave PHS an early four-run lead. Grindstaff, Kearson and Kadence Clontz each added two hits.
EB outhit Patton, 15-14, led by three-hit performances by Hammack (double, three runs, two RBIs) and Icard (run, three RBIs), whose first-inning triple trimmed the gap to 4-3. The Lady Cavs also produced a five-run third that included a bases-clearing triple by Ambria White. Danielle Foxx went 2 for 3 with two runs and two stolen bases, and Bostain scored two runs
Icard (2 IP) and Paige (5 IP, 3 K) shared time in the pitcher’s circle for EB, as did Patton’s Emily Shuping (3 IP) and Patrick (3 IP, 4 K).
Bunker Hill 19, Draughn 17 (8 inn.’s)
The host Lady Wildcats (6-5 NWFAC) were edged Thursday in Valdese in a wild affair, the highest-scoring game in the program’s 13 seasons.
Tied 5-5 halfway home, Draughn’s Brianna Nations and Katie Lail led off with singles in the bottom of the fourth inning to start a four-run frame and give DHS its first lead. Katie Cozort singled and drove in one of her team-high five runs, also scoring in the inning.
The Bears had the game tied again 9-9 by the time Draughn came to bat to end the sixth, and the Lady Wildcats surged back in front thanks to runs from Chloe Gary and Regan Winkler.
Bunker threatened to put the game away by scoring seven runs in the seventh for a 16-11 lead, but again, back came Draughn.
Lail (single), Maddison Powell (single), Maddie Crouch (walk), Cozort (double) and Gary (error) reached base consecutively to start the half-inning. Dakota Melancon later singled with one out but was stranded at first as the potential winning run after a popout and groundout. In extras, Draughn answered three Bunker runs with one of its own but never got the potential tying run on base as the extreme slugfest came to its end.
The Lady Wildcats were led by Cozort, who in addition to five RBIs had four hits including two doubles and scored three runs, and by Gary, who doubled in the first, homered in the third, drove in four and scored four runs.
Powell had two hits and scored four runs, Winkler drove in three and Crouch scored three runs.
McDowell 14, Freedom 0 (5 inn.’s)
The Lady Patriots (0-12, 0-10 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) fell Thursday by run rule in Marion as the host Titans plated six runs in the bottom of the first and eight more in the fifth. No more details were available.
SOCCER
Patton 1, EB 0 (Thu.); Patton 6, Bunker Hill 0 (FRI.)
The Lady Panthers (7-5 NWFAC) broke a stalemate in the 47th minute Thursday in Icard when senior Leah Buckner scored on a shot that bounced straight down off the top post on a free kick set up by an East Burke handball a few yards outside the box. The slim lead held up late when goalkeeper Danielle Wojcik stopped EB senior Maya Chrisco’s penalty-kick attempt later in the second half.
“I was looking for the corner,” Buckner said. “I always shoot for the corners and if not, hopefully somebody else can strike it in.”
Wojcik totaled five saves against EB (3-7-1 NWFAC) in her sixth shutout of the season.
“I just had to stay out of my own head and make sure I was keeping focused. On the PK, I just remembered I’m good with my abilities,” Wojcik said.
Patton outshot EB, 12-4, and held a 3-0 edge in corner kicks. It’s the second time the Panthers have been above .500 this season, on both occasions after wins over EBHS.
The day after, Wojcik made it seven shutouts as Bunker did not attempt a shot thanks to PHS’ swarming senior defenders Emma Sacchetti, Shelby Pascual and Ingrid Raymundo plus Faith Webb.
Patton got senior night goals by seniors Buckner, Kiera Robinson, Yovana Hernandez and Maria Mateo (two assists) plus teammates Ellie Sacchetti (assist) and Marissa Lor. Senior Danielle Wilson and Ashley Lopez both added an assist. Patton also honored senior Lindsey Mendoza.
Freedom 3, McDowell 1
Freedom’s Keyla Perez Rodriguez scored two unassisted goals and added an assist to Abby Bryant on Thursday in Marion in a win.
The Lady Patriots (6-4 NWC), counting 2019 with no league games last spring, have now clinched a second straight season at least .500 in league play. They haven’t finished above .500 in conference since 2013, before joining the NWC.
“This win was an example why this team is special,” FHS coach Adam Mazzolini said. “We had players having to play new positions. Out of the 10 games that we have played, we’ve had only two games with all our starters able to play.”
Draughn 9, Bunker Hill 0
The Lady Wildcats (5-5 NWFAC) climbed back to .500 in a blowout Thursday at home in what figures to be the teams’ lone meeting of the season. The first matchup was postponed, and Draughn already ends with the maximum allowed three games next week.
DHS goals Thursday came via Haley Lowman (four), Isabella Caballero (two), Ambria Blalock, Cora Hunt and Alexis Diaz, with Diaz and Daisy Ibarra adding one assist apiece.
Draughn ends with EB, West Caldwell and West Iredell, three teams it defeated by a combined 21-1 margin in the first matchups. The Wildcats only need to win two of three to finish above .500 overall for the first time in program history.
TENNIS
EB 5, Freedom 2
The Cavaliers (5-3, 3-3 NWFAC) dropped the No. 1 singles and doubles matches Thursday but won everything else in the rivals’ nonconference matchup. EB’s singles wins came via No. 2 Chimoua Yang (6-1, 6-1), No. 3 Davey Stamey (6-1, 6-0), No. 4 Justin Jones (6-0, 7-5) and No. 5 Robbie Stringfield (6-3, 6-2) before Jones/Yang won 8-4 at No. 2 doubles.
Freedom (0-6, 0-4 NWC) got both its wins from Adam Xiong, who won 6-2, 7-5 in singles and teamed with Jacob Crawford for an 8-6 doubles win.
