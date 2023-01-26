H.S. ROUNDUP: EB swim teams win CVAC championships

LENOIR — The East Burke swim teams were victorious at the Catawba Valley 2A Conference championships on Tuesday at Lenoir Aquatic and Fitness Center.

The EB boys topped West Caldwell 213-114 ahead of Lincolnton (109), West Lincoln (37) and Newton-Conover (24) while the Lady Cavaliers topped Newton-Conover 187-133 ahead of West Caldwell (127), West Lincoln (144) and Lincolnton (96).

The East Burke boys got wins from Taylor Lennex in the 500 freestyle (6:32.62); Noah Ramsey in the 200 individual medley (2:55.04); Jacob Gersh in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.77); Tristan Carswell in the 100 freestyle (1:02.28); the 400 freestyle relay team (4:19.58) of Lennex, Ramsey, Gersh and Carswell; the 200 medley relay team (2:10.54) of Zane Wise, Gersh, Lennex and Carswell; and the 200 freestyle relay team (1:55.69) of Lennex, Ramsey, Gersh and Carswell.

The Lady Cavs’ wins came from Gracie Hall in the 200 individual medley (3:25.01) and the 100 freestyle (1:10.59); Marabeth Huffman in the 100 backstroke (1:21.06); and the 400 freestyle relay team (5:08.37) of Huffman, Freyja Lemaire, Grace Hammack and Hall.

Patton 5th, 6th at MF7 championships

The PHS boys were fifth and the Lady Panthers were sixth at Wednesday’s Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference championships at Morganton Aquatic Center.

Coley Welch won twice for the Patton boys in the 100 freestyle (52.14) and the 50 freestyle (23.67).

The Chase boys and Hendersonville girls were the league’s champions.

WRESTLING

Draughn wins once at East Lincoln tri

The Wildcats claimed one victory at Wednesday’s tri-match in Denver, beating West Mecklenburg 42-30 while falling to Lincoln Charter 33-30 and to the host Mustangs 79-0.

Versus the Hawks, Draughn got forfeit wins from Andres Garcia Lopez (120), Mason Beck (132), Landon Clark (145), Isaac Smith (152), Colton Lukomski (160), Hampton Blackwell (170) and Mackinzie Basinger (220).

And against the Eagles, DHS got forfeit wins from Gaston Garrison (113), Garcia Lopez (120), Beck (132), Basinger (220) and Rivka Vincent (285).