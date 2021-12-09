H.S. ROUNDUP: EB swimmers sweep host CVAC meet

VALDESE — The East Burke swim teams swept West Caldwell in Wednesday’s host Catawba Valley 2A Conference meet at the Jimmy C. Draughn Aquatic Center in Valdese with the Cavalier boys winning, 99-14, and the Lady Cavs taking a 52-40 victory.
Fifteen individual wins also belonged to the Cavaliers after the meet concluded.
In boys, those wins belonged to Robbie Stringfield (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke); Tristan Carswell (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle); Landon Lennex (100 butterfly, 500 freestyle); Taylor Lennex (200 freestyle); Jeremy Gray (100 breaststroke); the 200 medley relay team of Stringfield, Gray, Carswell and Landon Lennex; the 200 freestyle relay team of Carswell, Jacob Gersh, Dalton Parker and Zane Wise; and the 400 freestyle relay team of Gray, Stringfield, Landon Lennex and Taylor Lennex.
And on the girls side, the event wins were earned by Ella Beth Oxtentine (500 freestyle); Alia Riley (100 backstroke); Gracie Stamey (100 breaststroke); and the 200 medley relay team of Oxentine, Stamey, Grace Hammack and Marabeth Huffman.
Patton wins 4 events at home meet
The host Panthers won four events at Wednesday’s four-team Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference meet with Chase, East Rutherford and R-S Central at home at the Mountain View Recreation Center in Morganton.
Coley Welch scored two wins for the Panther boys in the 100 freestyle and the 100 breastroke.
And Ellie Sacchetti collected a pair of wins for the Lady Panthers in the 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly.
INDOOR TRACK
EB, Freedom, Patton at Bunker Hill
The East Burke, Freedom and Patton teams competed late Wednesday at Bunker Hill’s Polar Bear meet, accumulating seven total victories.
Four of those came from the Cavaliers as Kenneth Byrd (55-meter hurdles and high jump), Qwinton Hemphill (triple jump) and Michael Hathcock (shot put) won in boys action.
And the Panthers scored three victories courtesy of Austin McGuire (300-meter dash) and Vance Jones (1000-meter run) in boys and Sara Griggs (500-meter dash) on the girls side.
The Patriots’ top finisher on the day was Asher Ellis (seventh, boys 300-meter dash).
JV BASKETBALL
BOYS
East Burke 42, Draughn 38
Gavon Franklin scored the go-ahead and winning basket for the JV Cavaliers (2-2), who escaped with a comeback win at Draughn late Wednesday. Zack Crawford led the EB effort with 16 points, including nine in the second half.
Jacob Mull paced the JV Wildcats (0-6) with 16 points, 11 of which came after the intermission.
Patton 37, West Caldwell 28
The JV Panthers moved to 4-2 with a road win late Wednesday, going up 20-13 by halftime. Tylar Johnson paved the way to the victory with 15 points. Brady Chamberlain added six more for the visitors.
Hickory 37, Freedom 24
The JV Patriots (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season in Wednesday’s road contest, which was played with running-clock halves. Kaidence Johnson was Freedom’s lone double-digit scorer, supplying 10 points. Julian Castro added nine more.
GIRLS
Draughn 45, East Burke 16
Ambria Blalock had a double-digit performance for the JV Lady Wildcats (4-2) for the second time in as many nights, scoring 17 points as DHS earned the season sweep over rival EB.
Addie Fortenberry led the JV Lady Cavaliers (0-4) with 12 points in the loss.
Hickory 32, Freedom 14
The JV Lady Patriots (1-3) fell on the road late Wednesday after falling behind 15-7 by halftime. Natalie Tankersly led with four points and FHS made two 3-pointers as a team.
