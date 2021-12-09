H.S. ROUNDUP: EB swimmers sweep host CVAC meet

Jacob Mull paced the JV Wildcats (0-6) with 16 points, 11 of which came after the intermission.

Patton 37, West Caldwell 28

The JV Panthers moved to 4-2 with a road win late Wednesday, going up 20-13 by halftime. Tylar Johnson paved the way to the victory with 15 points. Brady Chamberlain added six more for the visitors.

Hickory 37, Freedom 24

The JV Patriots (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season in Wednesday’s road contest, which was played with running-clock halves. Kaidence Johnson was Freedom’s lone double-digit scorer, supplying 10 points. Julian Castro added nine more.

GIRLS

Draughn 45, East Burke 16

Ambria Blalock had a double-digit performance for the JV Lady Wildcats (4-2) for the second time in as many nights, scoring 17 points as DHS earned the season sweep over rival EB.

Addie Fortenberry led the JV Lady Cavaliers (0-4) with 12 points in the loss.

Hickory 32, Freedom 14

The JV Lady Patriots (1-3) fell on the road late Wednesday after falling behind 15-7 by halftime. Natalie Tankersly led with four points and FHS made two 3-pointers as a team.

