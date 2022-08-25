H.S. ROUNDUP: EB volleyball earns 1st win, topping Freedom

ICARD — The East Burke volleyball team earned its first win of the season late Wednesday defeating county and nonconference rival Freedom at home in four sets, 25-10, 19-25, 25-11, 25-17.

Freedom gained a late lead in the fourth set until a service ace by Addy Fortenberry sparked an eight-point run to settle the win for EB.

Fortenberry and Caroline Pruitt were key at the service line for the Lady Cavaliers (1-3), building up a 12-4 lead in the first set after a kill by Katherine Greene.

The Lady Patriots (0-5) started off the second set ruling at the service line off serves by Hannah Buchanan and Ava Whitaker. Buchanan also added a kill in the set with Haven Gladden, Caroline McRacken and Mary Taylor making key plays at the net.

Greene and Aubree Grigg teamed up in the third set as Lady Cavaliers’ enforcers at the net to build an 8-3 lead with the addition of service aces by Pruitt, Allison Teague and Reese Abernathy.

The Lady Cavaliers were led by 11 kills and six blocks from Grigg with Greene (10 kills, four digs), Fortenberry (16 assists, six digs, five aces) and Abernathy (nine kills, nine digs) also being key contributors.

McRacken and Buchanan led most of the production for the Lady Patriots with Amy Walton and Aniya Bell also providing service aces.

East Burke also won the JV match in three sets, 16-25, 26-24, 15-4.

The Lady Cavaliers returned to the floor late Thursday at Patton for another in-county, non-league matchup while Freedom hosted nonconference Owen.

South Caldwell 3, Draughn 1

The Lady Wildcats (2-2) saw their first two losses of the season come on consecutive days with a road setback versus the nonconference Lady Spartans late Wednesday in Sawmills, 25-19, 12-25, 26-28, 13-25.

South Caldwell senior Kadie Becker did most of the damage against Draughn, leading with 13 kills and 11 digs.

Draughn’s next match will be a non-league contest at home on Monday versus Alexander Central.

BOYS SOCCER

Patton 2, East Burke 0

The Panthers (5-0) continued their jaunt through county competition with a fifth straight shutout win to open the season at home late Wednesday, this one against nonconference East Burke.

Both Patton goals came from Collin Callahan in the opening minutes, one of them coming off an assist from Jacob Batz. Perfect in goal again for PHS was Isai Jimenez Luna, who has patrolled the net every night so far for the hosts.

The Panthers outshot the Cavaliers (0-4-1) by a 15-1 margin.

Patton was on its home field again late Thursday, facing off with rival Freedom in another in-county, non-league matchup, while East Burke paid a visit to nearby nonconference rival Draughn.

Freedom 5, Draughn 1

The Patriots (5-1) won back-to-back games for the second time this fall with a win over the county and nonconference rival Wildcats (0-4-1) late Wednesday at home.

Individual statistics for Freedom were not available at press time.

Draughn’s goal came courtesy of Jean Garcia.

Freedom visited non-league county rival Patton late Thursday while Draughn hosted nonconference county foe East Burke.