H.S. ROUNDUP: EB wrestling drops two at Saint tri-match

The Lady Patriots (1-4, 0-3 NWC) fell to the Indians on Tuesday in Hickory with their only win coming at No. 2 singles as Ellie Deacon was victorious, 6-3, 6-6 (7-4).

FHS returns to action on Friday at home versus South Caldwell.

Hibriten 9, East Burke 0

The Lady Cavaliers fell to 1-4 in the NWFAC as they were swept at home in Icard on Tuesday. EB is set to wrap up the regular season at home today versus Foard.

Patton-West Caldwell ppd.

The Lady Panthers (4-2, 3-1 NWFAC) had their match at West Caldwell postponed until June 3. PHS was scheduled to take on Bunker Hill late Wednesday.

BASEBALL

Patton-EB time change

Conference and county rivals Patton (7-2 NWFAC) and East Burke (0-9 NWFAC) have moved up the start time for Friday’s game in Icard to 4 p.m.

