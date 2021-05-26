H.S. ROUNDUP: EB wrestling drops two at Saint tri-match

HICKORY — The East Burke wrestling team dropped both ends of a nonconference tri-match at St. Stephens on Tuesday night in Hickory, falling 43-42 to Maiden and 59-10 to the host Indians.
Against the Blue Devils, EB (4-6, 3-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.) picked up a victory by pin from Caleb Johnson-White (138) and forfeit wins from Grayson Phillips (120), Samuel Huffman (160), George Mackay (170), Luke Wilson (195), Elijah Hess (220) and Ryan Ezekiel Pierce (285).
Against Saint, EB’s wins were Johnson-White’s major decision and Hess’ pin.
Freedom at McDowell tri ppd.
A tri-match at McDowell with the Patriots (0-8, 0-4 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) and A.C. Reynolds has been postponed until June 3. Freedom is set to travel to St. Stephens on Tuesday.
Foard 6, Draughn 3
The Lady Wildcats (3-3 NWFAC) fell to second-place Foard at home Tuesday night in Valdese.
Draughn’s lone singles win came from No. 5 Maddison Powell, 4-6, 6-3 (10-3). In doubles, No. 2 Kaitlyn Kincaid/Regan Winkler won, 9-8 (9-7), and No. 3 Powell/Maddie Crouch were victorious, 8-6.
DHS’ last match of the regular season is scheduled for today at West Caldwell.
St. Stephens 8, Freedom 1
The Lady Patriots (1-4, 0-3 NWC) fell to the Indians on Tuesday in Hickory with their only win coming at No. 2 singles as Ellie Deacon was victorious, 6-3, 6-6 (7-4).
FHS returns to action on Friday at home versus South Caldwell.
Hibriten 9, East Burke 0
The Lady Cavaliers fell to 1-4 in the NWFAC as they were swept at home in Icard on Tuesday. EB is set to wrap up the regular season at home today versus Foard.
Patton-West Caldwell ppd.
The Lady Panthers (4-2, 3-1 NWFAC) had their match at West Caldwell postponed until June 3. PHS was scheduled to take on Bunker Hill late Wednesday.
BASEBALL
Patton-EB time change
Conference and county rivals Patton (7-2 NWFAC) and East Burke (0-9 NWFAC) have moved up the start time for Friday’s game in Icard to 4 p.m.
