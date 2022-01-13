 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
H.S. ROUNDUP: EB wrestling picks up 1 win at Lincolnton quad
0 Comments
H.S. Roundup

H.S. ROUNDUP: EB wrestling picks up 1 win at Lincolnton quad

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
sports

LINCOLNTON — The East Burke wrestling team picked up one win at a Lincolnton-hosted quad-meet late Tuesday.

The Cavaliers (2-5) grabbed a 30-21 win over Lincoln Charter and lost to Bradford Prep, 33-23. As previously reported, EB fell to the host Wolves by a 77-3 margin.

Greyson Ragle picked up a win for EB by pin in the 285-pound match against Lincoln Charter. The rest of the Cavs’ wins in that match were by forfeit from Trentyn Merring (120), Zachary Ward (126), Caleb Johnson-White (145) and Jeremy McNabb (160).

Against Bradford Prep, Connor Mobley (138) and Jackson Spencer (152) won by pin, Johnson-White (145) won by a 16-1 technical fall, and Ragle (285) won by forfeit.

BASKETBALL More postponements announced

The Draughn boys basketball team’s Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference game against Madison has been postponed again. Originally slated for Jan. 4 before being moved to Thursday, a new makeup date has not yet been announced.

Additionally, Draughn’s home WHC home games against Mountain Heritage for today have been postponed. A makeup date has not been announced yet.

Patton’s Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference contests at Chase for tonight also have been postponed. No makeup date is known yet.

Also, next Tuesday’s MF7 contests at Hendersonville now appear on the schedule to be played Wednesday.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Novak Djokovic still faces possible deportation from Australia

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High School

H.S. Roundup

  • Updated

CANDLER — The Patton wrestling team competed in four matches Saturday at the Enka Duals, gaining their only win over Asheville 36-18.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert