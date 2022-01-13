H.S. ROUNDUP: EB wrestling picks up 1 win at Lincolnton quad

LINCOLNTON — The East Burke wrestling team picked up one win at a Lincolnton-hosted quad-meet late Tuesday.

The Cavaliers (2-5) grabbed a 30-21 win over Lincoln Charter and lost to Bradford Prep, 33-23. As previously reported, EB fell to the host Wolves by a 77-3 margin.

Greyson Ragle picked up a win for EB by pin in the 285-pound match against Lincoln Charter. The rest of the Cavs’ wins in that match were by forfeit from Trentyn Merring (120), Zachary Ward (126), Caleb Johnson-White (145) and Jeremy McNabb (160).

Against Bradford Prep, Connor Mobley (138) and Jackson Spencer (152) won by pin, Johnson-White (145) won by a 16-1 technical fall, and Ragle (285) won by forfeit.

BASKETBALL More postponements announced

The Draughn boys basketball team’s Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference game against Madison has been postponed again. Originally slated for Jan. 4 before being moved to Thursday, a new makeup date has not yet been announced.

Additionally, Draughn’s home WHC home games against Mountain Heritage for today have been postponed. A makeup date has not been announced yet.