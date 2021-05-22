H.S. ROUNDUP: EB wrestling sweeps tri match at home

ICARD — The East Burke wrestling team picked up two wins Friday in a host tri match with Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference opponent West Caldwell (48-22) and county rival Freedom (42-24).

The Cavaliers got behind the Warriors 22-12 after giving up three forfeits and a loss by major decision in the 145-pound match.

EB (4-4, 3-2 NWFAC) bounced back in a big way, winning six consecutive matches by pinfall starting with Samuel Huffman (160, second period) and followed by George Mackay (170, third period), Lincoln Pierce (182, first period), Luke Wilson (195, first period), Elijah Hess (220, first period) and Ezekiel Pierce (285, first period).

Mackay (forfeit) and Hess (first-period pin) were able to enjoy a 2-0 performance on their senior night as Grayson Phillips (forfeit), Caleb Johnson-White (forfeit), Connor Mobley (third-period pin), Pierce (forfeit) and Wilson (forfeit) were also able to pick up wins against the Patriots.

Freedom’s Kalvin Khang (152, forfeit), Isaac Searcy (160, pinfall), Fredy Perez (285, pinfall) and Jeulenea Khang (106, forfeit) won their matches vs. EB.

The Patriots (0-8, 0-4 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) tied West Caldwell 30-30 on the mat, with the Warriors winning by criteria.