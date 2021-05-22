H.S. ROUNDUP: EB wrestling sweeps tri match at home

ICARD — The East Burke wrestling team picked up two wins Friday in a host tri match with Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference opponent West Caldwell (48-22) and county rival Freedom (42-24).
The Cavaliers got behind the Warriors 22-12 after giving up three forfeits and a loss by major decision in the 145-pound match.
EB (4-4, 3-2 NWFAC) bounced back in a big way, winning six consecutive matches by pinfall starting with Samuel Huffman (160, second period) and followed by George Mackay (170, third period), Lincoln Pierce (182, first period), Luke Wilson (195, first period), Elijah Hess (220, first period) and Ezekiel Pierce (285, first period).
Mackay (forfeit) and Hess (first-period pin) were able to enjoy a 2-0 performance on their senior night as Grayson Phillips (forfeit), Caleb Johnson-White (forfeit), Connor Mobley (third-period pin), Pierce (forfeit) and Wilson (forfeit) were also able to pick up wins against the Patriots.
Freedom’s Kalvin Khang (152, forfeit), Isaac Searcy (160, pinfall), Fredy Perez (285, pinfall) and Jeulenea Khang (106, forfeit) won their matches vs. EB.
The Patriots (0-8, 0-4 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) tied West Caldwell 30-30 on the mat, with the Warriors winning by criteria.
Freedom fell behind 12-0 before Kalvin Khang pinned his 152 opponent in the second period and Searcy followed with a pinfall victory in 37 seconds at 160.
West gained three consecutive forfeits to go ahead 30-12 before Armando Tomas (220), Perez (285) and Jeulenea Khang (106) won by pin to end the match.
EB hosts Foard and Hibriten to end the regular season June 1, while Freedom visits McDowell on Tuesday.
Patton falls twice
The host Panthers (5-10, 3-2 NWFAC) lost nonconference matches Thursday versus St. Stephens (60-22) and McDowell (66-17).
For Patton, Edgar Domingo (106; first-period pin, forfeit) and Dilan Patton (152; first-period pin, 22-5 tech fall) enjoyed 2-0 evenings. Other PHS winners were Sawyer James (120; 13-5 major decision), Alex Moua (160; first-period pin) and Kamden Stephens (195; first-period pin).
The Panthers complete the regular season June 1 in a tri with West Caldwell and host Bunker Hill. PHS hosts the NWFAC tournament June 3.
Draughn loses on criteria
The Wildcats (4-8, 1-6 NWFAC) ended the regular season Friday in Valdese with a 31-30 loss on criteria versus West Iredell.
There were only two matches contested on the mat, with the teams splitting them and Draughn’s win coming via heavyweight Luke Rector (pin). DHS forfeit winners were Mason Beck (132), Eric Gilleon (152), Hampton Blackwell (170) and Donnell Wilkins (195).
TENNIS
Patton 8, W. Iredell 1
The Lady Panthers (4-2, 3-1 NWFAC) capped a 2-0 week with Thursday’s home triumph.
Patton’s singles winners were No. 1 Nikita McClure (6-0, 6-0), No. 2 Kadira McClure (6-0, 6-3), No. 4 Natalie Franklin (6-3, 6-1), No. 5 Christina Skelly (6-0, 6-0) and No. 6 Danielle Wilson (6-0, 6-0). In a doubles sweep, McClure/McClure won 8-3, Franklin/Raegan Edwards won 8-2 and Hailey Snodgrass/Faith Webb won 8-4.
Patton next visits West Caldwell on Tuesday.
Hibriten 7, Draughn 2
The Lady Wildcats (2-2 NWFAC) lost a second straight match on Thursday in Lenoir as the host Panthers remained atop the league and undefeated. Draughn’s victories came via No. 2 singles player Katie Cozort (6-3, 6-7, 11-9) and the No. 3 doubles squad of Maddie Crouch/Maddison Powell (8-6).
At Nos. 4 and 5 singles, DHS players Regan Winkler and Powell pushed their opponents to three sets but fell.
Draughn hosts Foard on Tuesday.
Alexander Central 9, Freedom 0
The Lady Patriots (1-3, 0-2 NWC) lost Thursday in Taylorsville, with their closest matches coming at No. 2 and No. 4 singles, where respectively Sara Byrd Succop won five games and Ellie Deacon six games. Freedom plays at St. Stephens on Tuesday.
EB at Bunker Hill
The Lady Cavaliers (1-2 NWFAC) were scheduled to visit the winless Bears on Thursday in Claremont. No details were available. East Burke next hosts Hibriten on Tuesday.
