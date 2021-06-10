H.S. ROUNDUP: EB's Byrd, Rooks win twice apiece at NWFAC track championship meet

The Panthers were also aided by a second-place finish in the 4x400 relay and third-place finishes from Austin McGuire (400 meters), Jackston Brown (300 hurdles) and Destin Joseph (long jump).

The Draughn boys placed sixth (40) and were led by runner-up finishes from Reed Farrar (3200 run), who was clipped by .18 seconds at the wire, and the 4x800 relay team along with a third-place finish by Andrew Albright in the 800.

On the girls side, EB finished in fourth place (83) off wins from Taylor Bostain (discus 79’4”) and the 4x800 relay team. Bostain added a runner-up finish in the shot put, as did Hannah Parker in the 300 hurdles.

Patton (35) and Draughn (24) followed in sixth and seventh places respectively. Madison Clay (1600, second; 3200, second) and Bailey Tallent (long jump, third) were the leading performers for the Lady Panthers. The Lady Wildcats were led by runner-up finishes from Ambria Blalock (400) and Bella Williams (high jump).

The Foard boys (194) and Hibriten girls (166.5) were team champions.

EBHS will host the NCHSAA 2A Western Regional Championship meet on June 18.

TENNIS

6 county players to regionals