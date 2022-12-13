H.S. ROUNDUP: Eight locals finish on podium at Big Cat Invitational

Eight local wrestlers collected podium finishes at Saturday’s Big Cat Invitational, an individual tournament hosted by Patton in Morganton.

East Burke’s Grayson Phillips (126) and Freedom’s Nathan Vue (285) won gold while Patton’s Kamden Stephens (195) earned silver and FHS’ Jeulenea Khang (106) and Trenton Walker (113) won bronze. The Patriots’ John Aguilar Ramirez (120) and Fredy Vicente Perez (220) and the Panthers’ Luke Parker (126) gained fourth-place finishes.

Phillips won his championship match by pin while Vue took his by a 5-2 decision. Stephens dropped his title bout by pin.

Khang won her third-place match by a 9-2 decision while Walker won by pin. Aguilar Ramirez, Vicente Perez and Parker dropped their bronze-medal bouts by pins.

East Burke also reached the semifinals with Connor Mobley (138) and the quarterfinals with Zeke Pierce (195), Brody Burns (220) and Patrick Hernandez (285).

For Freedom, Jacob Moretz (145) made it to the quarterfinals.

And for Patton, Anthony Ramirez (170) reached the semifinals and Sheldon Jordan (220) reached the quarterfinals.

SWIMMING

East Burke teams win at West Caldwell

The Cavaliers swept boys and girls team wins at Monday’s meet hosted by West Caldwell in Gamewell.

Team scores and individual event results were not available at press time.