H.S. ROUNDUP: Five county winners at 2A track regional, two others advance to state as well

“The guys we had out here did a good job and fulfilled everything we asked them to,” said EB coach AJ Schwankert. “(Breaking the discus school record) was Noah’s goal all season, and now he’s going to states with no pressure on him.”

Patton’s boys weren’t far behind as the county’s only other top-10 team finisher, taking eighth place. The Panthers qualified three for state, led by triumphs from Vance Jones (400 meters, 51.07) and the 4x800 relay squad (8:29.77).

The 4x8 relay, comprised of freshmen Charlie Bennett and Austin McGuire and juniors Jones and Caden Clontz, was neck and neck with Franklin until making the pass on the last lap. Jones’ winning 400 time, meanwhile, edged out Franklin’s Luis Torres by a quarter of a second.

Connor Rudisill was the Panthers’ other qualifier after placing fourth in the high jump (6’). PHS’ Jackston Brown (300 hurdles, seventh) and the 4x400 relay (eighth) fell just short of state qualifying spots.

Burke’s final two spots at state belong to Patton’s Madison Clay (girls 3200 meters, 11:49.11) and Draughn’s Ambria Blalock (girls 400 meters, 1:02.87), who each qualified with fourth-place finishes. Clay’s time was a new personal record, and she also placed fifth in the 1600 meters, falling one spot short of a state qualifying slot in that event.