H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom boys golf wins Northwestern 3A/4A opener as host

The familiar territory of Mimosa Golf Club provided all the comfort the Freedom boys golf team needed in Monday’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opener.
The host Patriots scored the team win at their home course in Morganton, tallying a four score total of 325 to top second-place South Caldwell (338) by 13 strokes. Alexander Central (343), Watauga (369), Hibriten (378) and Ashe County (408) rounded out the order.
Freedom was led by Alex Bock (72), who missed out on medalist honors by one stroke to Hibriten’s Maddox Whittington (71).
“After a few tough holes — no one really started their round well — it was really encouraging to see us hang in there and compete to get a win on our home course,” said FHS coach Rob Scott.
“The guys have competed against each other all spring to date and continued to do so against outside competition in this first ‘full-field’ conference match since the spring of 2019.”
Bock was followed by teammates Braxton Reinhardt (81), Wilson Cates (85), Lawson Biggerstaff (87) and Colby Lackey (94).
SOFTBALL
Draughn 11, Freedom 0 (5 inn.'s)
Draughn wasted no time in Monday’s nonconference game versus county rival Freedom.
The host Lady Wildcats did all their damage in five innings, scoring an 11-0 run-rule victory over the Lady Patriots after going up 2-0 after an inning, 3-0 after two, 5-0 after three and 6-0 following the fourth inning before tacking on five more runs, including a three-run home run by Maddison Powell to end it, in the bottom of the fifth.
Draughn (4-0) got a number of other players involved on offense, led by Regan Winkler (2 for 3, two RBIs, run), Maddie Crouch (hit, three RBIs, two runs), Katie Cozort (triple, RBI, run), Brianna Nations (hit, RBI, run), Lanie Winerbarger (hit, RBI, run) and Addie Poteet (hit, RBI, run).
In the circle for DHS, Katie Hamm threw three innings, allowing three hits, and combined for the shutout with Winebarger, who pitched two frames, striking out two and allowing two hits.
Freedom (2-4) was led at the plate by Tristan Silva Juarez (2 for 2), Destiny White (2 for 3), Daniell Robinson (hit) and Sarah Armentrout (hit).
Mikhayla Lingafelt pitched 3 2/3 innings, striking out three while allowing three earned runs, five hits and two walks. Lani Campbell pitched an inning with one strikeout, five earned runs, two hits and three walks.
BOYS TENNIS
Owen 8, Draughn 1
The Wildcats (2-1, 0-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) dropped their league opener late Monday in Black Mountain.
Draughn got its lone victory at No. 3 doubles as the duo of Zaydin Pritchard/Isaac Smith toppled the Warhorses’ Cole Schwarz/Liam Feste by a score of 8-8 (10-7).
INDOOR TRACK
EB’s Byrd wins pole vault at AAU Nats
East Burke’s K.J. Byrd was victorious in the boys 17-18 pole vault at this past weekend’s AAU Indoor Nationals, held at the Virginia Beach Sports Complex.
Byrd posted a mark of 15’0”, easily winning by nearly 2 ½ feet.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.