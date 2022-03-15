H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom boys golf wins Northwestern 3A/4A opener as host

The host Lady Wildcats did all their damage in five innings, scoring an 11-0 run-rule victory over the Lady Patriots after going up 2-0 after an inning, 3-0 after two, 5-0 after three and 6-0 following the fourth inning before tacking on five more runs, including a three-run home run by Maddison Powell to end it, in the bottom of the fifth.

Draughn (4-0) got a number of other players involved on offense, led by Regan Winkler (2 for 3, two RBIs, run), Maddie Crouch (hit, three RBIs, two runs), Katie Cozort (triple, RBI, run), Brianna Nations (hit, RBI, run), Lanie Winerbarger (hit, RBI, run) and Addie Poteet (hit, RBI, run).

In the circle for DHS, Katie Hamm threw three innings, allowing three hits, and combined for the shutout with Winebarger, who pitched two frames, striking out two and allowing two hits.

Freedom (2-4) was led at the plate by Tristan Silva Juarez (2 for 2), Destiny White (2 for 3), Daniell Robinson (hit) and Sarah Armentrout (hit).

Mikhayla Lingafelt pitched 3 2/3 innings, striking out three while allowing three earned runs, five hits and two walks. Lani Campbell pitched an inning with one strikeout, five earned runs, two hits and three walks.

BOYS TENNIS

Owen 8, Draughn 1