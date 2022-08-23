H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom boys soccer beats buzzer vs. EB

ICARD — The Freedom boys soccer team won over longtime county rival East Burke 2-1 last week but the rematch had an even more intense finish.

Senior Jessi Morales connected on an open shot in front of the goal with two seconds left in the game to give the visiting Patriots a 1-0 win in a tight nonconference contest from start to finish late Monday.

The entire first half went scoreless as goalkeepers Eduardo Sanchez of East Burke and Cole Johnson of Freedom both recorded three saves and both teams missed on a corner kick attempt.

The Cavaliers (0-3-1) attempted three more corner kicks while Freedom (3-1) only had one corner kick in the second half.

Freedom’s Gaspar Cardona and Miles Barnsback and East Burke’s Levi Watson, Bryant Lao and Raleigh Slutsky were key defenders.

Freedom hosts Draughn on Wednesday while East Burke visits Patton in another set of inta-county non-league matchups.

Patton 7, Draughn 0

The Panthers (4-0) stayed undefeated with a lopsided win over the county rival and host Wildcats (0-3-1) late Monday in Valdese.

Patton secured the victory after just one half of play and a 45-minute lightning delay.

Collin Callahan recorded his second hat trick of the young season for PHS. Alex Buckner tallied two goals for the visitors. And Brandon Uribe and Julio Miller added one goal apiece in the win.

Assists came from Greyson Bonfield (two), Ardlai Regino Pinto, Calix Pedro and Xavier Bernabe.

In goal, Isai Jimenez Luna recorded his fourth shutout in as many chances so far this fall. Patton outshot Draughn by a 14-1 margin.

Both teams return to action on Wednesday.

VOLLEYBALL

Patton 3, South Caldwell

The Lady Panthers (3-0) remained unblemished with a straight-sets home win over the nonconference Lady Spartans late Monday in Morganton, 25-21, 25-20, 25-14.

Offensively, Patton was led by Anna Lynn Ripley (eight kills), Lainey Poteet (five kills), Christina Skelly (four kills, three assists), Hayley Caraway (three kills), Leah Haithcock (two kills) and Izora Gragg (18 assists, five aces).

On defense, PHS was paced by Gragg (11 digs), Ripley (four digs), Skelly (three digs, block), Bailey Lambert (three digs), Poteet (two digs) and Kinley Attaway (two digs).

Patton returned to the floor late Tuesday, hosting county and nonconference foe Draughn.

Wilkes Central 3, Freedom 0

The host Lady Patriots (0-4) stayed winless with their second loss this fall to the non-league Eagles late Monday in Morganton, 25-15, 25-9, 27-25.

Individual statistics were not available for either squad.

Freedom is back in action on Wednesday, visiting archrival East Burke for an in-county nonconference clash.