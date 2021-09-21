H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom, EB girls runners take top 2 spots

The Lady Wildcats (8-5, 3-2 WHC 1A/2A) were victorious in nonconference action Monday in Marion, sweeping the Titans 25-13, 25-22, 25-18. The Draughn JVs also won to remain undefeated. No individual statistics were available.

Draughn hosted league Mountain Heritage late Tuesday and hosts Owen on Thursday.

S. Caldwell 3, Freedom 1

The Lady Patriots (5-8, 0-2 NWC 3A/4A) fell Monday in Sawmills, dropping a second consecutive four-setter to open league action. No set scores or individual statistics were available.

Freedom’s home match against Ashe County scheduled for today has been postponed until Oct. 12. The Lady Pats next host Watauga on Sept. 27.

TENNIS

Alexander Central 9, Freedom 0

The Lady Patriots (0-4 NWC 3A/4A) dropped all three matches that were contested in Taylorsville on Monday. In singles, No. 1 Emily Kania lost 7-6, 6-3, and No. 2 Leah Kirksey lost 6-1, 6-0. The same two were defeated at No. 1 doubles, 8-3.

Freedom visits Hibriten today.

Draughn to host doubleheader