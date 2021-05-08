H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom freshman wins 3A West boys golf regional

SHELBY — Freedom freshman boys golfer Alex Bock capped a stellar week on the course for the Patriots by winning the NCHSAA 3A West Regional individual championship on Thursday at River Bend YMCA Golf Course.
Bock became Burke County’s first regional champion in the sport since Draughn sophomore Alex Parker in 2015 at the 2A classification.
Bock shot an even-par 72 to win by one stroke over Nick Norman of Forestview. His title came two days after the Lady Patriots won the 3A West Regional team title in Charlotte.
“It’s been a good week,” FHS boys and girls coach Rob Scott said.
As a freshman, Bock had never played regionals before. He had also never played River Bend in competition, saying he got just one 18-hole practice round at the course prior to Thursday.
“I liked the course,” Bock said. “The greens were Bermuda, very quick especially downhill. I was probably most proud of my putting. I’ve been working on that a lot.
“I got to 2-under through seven holes and had a 4 iron in at the par 5 10th hole. I blocked that right and out of bounds but did a good job regroupping to save bogey there. I hit my fourth to a greenside bunker, got out to about 8 feet and made the putt, and it felt like that kept my round going.”
Bock birdied No. 2 and No. 6 before a bogey at No. 8 got him to the turn in 1-under 35. Back at even after No. 10, Bock made four straight pars and birdied the par 5 15th and par 3 16th to offset a double bogey at No. 17 as his back-nine 37 left him at even-par, good enough for what he calls his biggest win to date in a junior career that has been filled with them.
“Especially to do this as a freshman,” he said.
Freedom qualified for regionals as a team as conference champion. Brent Perkins shot 82, highlighted by a back-nine 36, Lawson Biggerstaff shot 91 and Michael Cates and Braxton Reinhardt did not play.
Cramer (305) won the team title, with runner-up T.C. Roberson (325) also qualifying for state this week.
Bock will tee off Monday at 11:50 a.m. at Longleaf Golf & Family Club (6,425 yards; par 72) in the 3A state championships. He said he doesn’t mind the short three-day turnaround between big events.
“I’m not going to play a bunch in between,” he said. “I just plan to practice here and there, probably get in 18 on Sunday.”
TENNIS
Gessner wins once at regionals
Patton senior Charlie Gessner claimed the county’s lone win Friday at the NCHSAA 2A West Regional at Gardner-Webb but lost in the quarterfinals, finishing one win shy of reaching state for a second time to close his prep career.
Gessner cruised past Burns’ Christopher Wray, 6-0, 6-1, in round one before dropping a hard-fought decision Bandys’ Joseph Cockman, 6-3, 7-5, as he was eliminated. It was just Gessner’s second loss in 13 singles matches this season. Cockman had ousted East Burke’s Thomas Wentz in the first round, 6-3, 6-4.
In doubles, PHS’ Ransom Vance/Braxton Mull won one game in a first-round defeat and Draughn’s Corey Powell/Ryan Williams were swept at love.
Patton 7, Freedom 2
The host Lady Panthers took four of six singles matches, then swept Freedom in doubles play Thursday to take the crosstown rivals’ nonconference contest.
Patton (1-1), which had opened the day before with a narrow 5-4 road loss at McDowell, got doubles wins to nail down the team triumph via No. 1 Kadira McClure/Nikita McClure (8-3), No. 2 Raegan Edwards/Natalie Franklin (8-1) and No. 3 Christina Skelly/Hailey Snodgrass (6-4).
PHS singles winners were No. 2 Nikita McClure (8-2), No. 3 Edwards (8-3), No. 4 Franklin (8-4) and No. 6 Skelly (8-4).
In their season opener, the Lady Patriots (0-1) collected singles wins from No. 1 Lee Kania (8-2) and No. 5 Ellie Deacon (8-2).
WRESTLING
S. Caldwell 57, Freedom 16
The Patriots (0-3, 0-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) were tied 12-12 early on in their league opener Thursday in Sawmills but dropped nine of the last 10 matches. Freedom’s winners were Fredy Vicente Perez (285 pounds; pin), Kalvin Khang (152; 19-5 major decision) and Armando Andres Tomas (220; forfeit).
Patton drops pair at tri
The Panthers (2-5) lost 45-35 to Ashe County in a close match they never led Thursday in a nonconference tri at Lincolnton and also lost 56-21 to the host Wolves.
PHS double winners on the day were Noah Coffey (106; pin, forfeit), Sawyer James (126; pin, forfeit), Dilan Patton (152; pin, 15-0 tech fall) and Kamden Stephens (195; first-period pin, 13-9 decision), while Jerry Sarath (160) won once by pin and Edgar Domingo (113) claimed a forfeit win.
Draughn at Shelby tri
The Wildcats (2-2) were scheduled for a nonconference tri Thursday at Shelby, also involving Burns. No details were available.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.