H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom freshman wins 3A West boys golf regional

SHELBY — Freedom freshman boys golfer Alex Bock capped a stellar week on the course for the Patriots by winning the NCHSAA 3A West Regional individual championship on Thursday at River Bend YMCA Golf Course.

Bock became Burke County’s first regional champion in the sport since Draughn sophomore Alex Parker in 2015 at the 2A classification.

Bock shot an even-par 72 to win by one stroke over Nick Norman of Forestview. His title came two days after the Lady Patriots won the 3A West Regional team title in Charlotte.

“It’s been a good week,” FHS boys and girls coach Rob Scott said.

As a freshman, Bock had never played regionals before. He had also never played River Bend in competition, saying he got just one 18-hole practice round at the course prior to Thursday.

“I liked the course,” Bock said. “The greens were Bermuda, very quick especially downhill. I was probably most proud of my putting. I’ve been working on that a lot.