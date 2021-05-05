H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom girls golf team wins 3A West Regional

CHARLOTTE — The Freedom girls golf team is champion again, this time, winning the NCHSAA 3A West Regional.
The back-to-back Northwestern 3A/4A Conference champion Lady Patriots (235) lapped the field Tuesday in the 18-hole event at Highland Creek Golf Club, winning by 14 strokes as all three golfers shot 80 or better to place inside the top six individually.
After FHS’ Albany Bock and Christina Fisher tied atop the NWC regular-season race, it was Anna Czarkowski who led the way at regionals. Czarkowski shot a 4-over par 76 to take third place outright, shooting nines of 37 and 39 highlighted by a pair of birdies on both sides (at Nos. 3, 5, 13, 14).
Bock and Fisher carded one birdie apiece, both on the par 5 18th hole, and finished at 7-over 79 and 8-over 80 respectively. Bock tied for fourth, and Fisher was outright sixth.
“The girls absolutely played fantastic today,” said Freedom coach Rob Scott. “These three have been phenomenal all season. We’re looking forward to traveling to the Pinehurst area a week from now to see how we stack up statewide. We missed our other team members (Baila Hoke, Grace Norris, Hana Piercy and Kaylen Best) today as the field was limited due to COVID protocols from the NCHSAA but appreciated the encouraging words they sent us throughout the day.
“We want to thank Highland Creek and Cox Mill High School for hosting today, and want to continue to heap praise on Mimosa Hills and Silver Creek for allowing use to use both courses for practice throughout the season.”
Cuthbertson’s Layla Meric (71) was medalist, and Cox Mill placed second as a team. The rest of the team and individual state qualifiers from the event have not yet been determined.
The 3A state championships, trimmed from 36 to 18 holes this season, will be held May 11 at Beacon Ridge Golf and Country Club.
Witherspoon earns 2A state berth
Patton sophomore Allie Witherspoon won a marathon four-hole playoff versus East Lincoln’s Kyla Callahan on Tuesday at the 1A/2A West Regional at Lincoln Country Club to earn the final individual qualifying spot for next week’s state championships.
The Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference’s low individual golfer for a second time this spring as her Lady Panthers repeated as league champs, Witherspoon shot 93 on Tuesday, highlighted by a front-nine 44 and five total pars, to tie Callahan for 15th place. Her playoff triumph made her the ninth individual qualifier to join the two qualifying teams at state May 11 at Pinehurst No. 8.
Patton’s Katie Riebel shot 99, Patton’s Kailey Buchanan shot 108 and Draughn’s Lindsey Hodge shot 115.
West Lincoln (258) won the team title, Hayesville’s Madison Logan (77) was medalist and Mimosa Hills member Ellie Pittman of Avery County (81) placed third to qualify for state as well.
WRESTLING
Patton sweeps country tri at DHS
Freedom, Patton and host Draughn got together for a nonconference tri match Tuesday in Valdese, with the Panthers sweeping the Patriots (46-24) and the Wildcats (60-18) and Draughn also defeating Freedom (48-30).
The event acted as a stand-in for the Burke Brawl, an annual event that includes all four county schools, as the revised rules for this season only allow three schools to participate at any match.
Jeulenea Khang (106 pounds; second-period pin) lifted the Patriots (0-2) to a winning start versus Patton before forfeit wins by Sarah Maillett (120), Andrew Moseley (126) and Luiz Hernandez (132) put PHS (2-3) ahead for good.
The Panthers’ other winners included Dilan Patton (152; major decision), Danny Marshall (170; forfeit), Kaleb Spann (182; first-period pin), Kamden Stephens (195; forfeit) and Sheldon Jordan (220; second-period pin). Freedom also got wins via Hunter Smith (145; forfeit), Isaac Searcy (160; second-period pin) and Fredy Vicente Perez (285; first-period pin).
Patton’s winners vs. Draughn were Edgar Domingo (106; forfeit), Maillett (120; first-period pin), Sawyer James (126; first-period pin), Moseley (132; first-period pin), Patton (152; second-period pin), Alex Moua (160; first-period pin), Marshall (170; first-period pin), Spann (182; first-period pin), Stephens (195; first-period pin) and Jordan (220; first-period pin). Draughn (2-2) countered with forfeit wins from Skylar Hudson (113) and Justin Hollingsworth (145) and a first-period pin via Luke Rector (285).
The Wildcats’ Gabriel Nunez (160) rallied to win vs. Freedom’s Searcy and sparked the team turnaround, as Draughn won seven of the next 10 matches to take the win. Draughn also got wins via Hampton Blackwell (170; forfeit), Cole Storie (182; pin), Donnell Wilkins (195; forfeit), Hudson (113; forfeit), Milymar Delgado (120; forfeit), Cole Fink (126; forfeit) and Kayden Guffey (132; forfeit). Freedom’s winners included Smith (145; pin) and Kalvin Khang (152; pin). Complete FHS results from the match were not available.
Freedom opens NWC play tonight at South Caldwell, while Patton and Draughn wrap up nonconference action in tris at Lincolnton and Shelby respectively.
POSTPONEMENTS
All four Burke County schools’ baseball games scheduled for Tuesday were postponed until Wednesday due to rain. That list includes Draughn at Foard; East Burke at Hibriten; Freedom at Alexander Central; and West Caldwell at Patton.
Also on Tuesday, the middle school track meets at East Burke, Heritage and Walter Johnson were postponed one day until Wednesday.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.