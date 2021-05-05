H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom girls golf team wins 3A West Regional

CHARLOTTE — The Freedom girls golf team is champion again, this time, winning the NCHSAA 3A West Regional.

The back-to-back Northwestern 3A/4A Conference champion Lady Patriots (235) lapped the field Tuesday in the 18-hole event at Highland Creek Golf Club, winning by 14 strokes as all three golfers shot 80 or better to place inside the top six individually.

After FHS’ Albany Bock and Christina Fisher tied atop the NWC regular-season race, it was Anna Czarkowski who led the way at regionals. Czarkowski shot a 4-over par 76 to take third place outright, shooting nines of 37 and 39 highlighted by a pair of birdies on both sides (at Nos. 3, 5, 13, 14).

Bock and Fisher carded one birdie apiece, both on the par 5 18th hole, and finished at 7-over 79 and 8-over 80 respectively. Bock tied for fourth, and Fisher was outright sixth.

“The girls absolutely played fantastic today,” said Freedom coach Rob Scott. “These three have been phenomenal all season. We’re looking forward to traveling to the Pinehurst area a week from now to see how we stack up statewide. We missed our other team members (Baila Hoke, Grace Norris, Hana Piercy and Kaylen Best) today as the field was limited due to COVID protocols from the NCHSAA but appreciated the encouraging words they sent us throughout the day.