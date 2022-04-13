H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom girls soccer blanks South Caldwell 6-0

The Freedom girls soccer team moved back above .500 early in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference slate with a shutout win, 6-0 over South Caldwell, late Tuesday at home in which three players scored twice apiece.

The Lady Patriots (8-2-1, 2-1 NWC) got a pair of goals each from Skylar Georges, Keyla Perez Rodriguez and Malia Withrow. Yurani Regino (three), Georges and Abby Bryant added assists.

“We continued to play at a high level from last week,” said FHS coach Adam Mazzolini. “We are in excellent form right now. I wish that we didn’t have spring break and could just continue playing.

“I'm so proud of this team. They are sacrificing their own minutes and chances in order for the team to be its best.”

Kaylee Ollis patrolled the goal for Freedom, securing the shutout for the hosts.

East Burke 6, West Caldwell 1

The Lady Cavaliers (5-4-2, 4-2 CVAC) scored three goals in each half to earn a comfortable conference win late Tuesday in Icard.

Ashley Hernandez scored two goals for East Burke, which also got scores from Piper Chapman, Karen Puac, Lillie Juantes and Macey McNeil. Assists came from Chapman, McNeil, Izzy Decato and Alia Castrejon.

Chloe Cook had four saves in goal for EB.

BASEBALL

South Caldwell 15, Freedom 4 (5 inn.’s)

The Patriots (6-11, 3-4 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) led 1-0 after an inning, were tied 1-1 after three and trailed just 2-1 after four before the visiting Spartans put double-digit runs on the board in the fifth frame late Tuesday in Morganton.

Freedom was led by Mason Mozeley (3 for 3, home run), Garren Bryant (3 for 3, two doubles, run), Eli Thomas (RBI), Henry Waters (two runs) and Jace Duckworth (hit).

Daniel Stevenson pitched four innings for FHS, scattering five earned runs, seven hits and four strikeouts. Tristan Esquivel (two strikeouts) and Bryant threw in relief.

Bunker Hill 9, East Burke 3

The Cavaliers (4-9, 4-7 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) fell in league action late Tuesday in Claremont, their fourth straight loss and sixth in the last seven games.

East Burke was led by Will Weidner (2 for 3, RBI, two runs), Blane Fulbright (2 for 3), Nate Zimmerman (2 for 4, double, two RBIs), Corbin McNeil (hit, RBI, run), Luke Bumgarner (double) and Colin Eckard (double).

Cooper Greene pitched four innings for EB with five earned runs, eight hits, one walk and two strikeouts. Weidner tossed two frames with four earned runs, five hits, four walks and one strikeout.

SOFTBALL

East Burke 15, Bunker Hill 1 (5 inn.’s)

The Lady Cavaliers (6-9, 6-5 CVAC) earned a conference win in Claremont late Tuesday, leading 1-0 after an inning, 11-0 after two and 15-1 after four en route to a mercy rule win.

East Burke was led by Kaylee Paige (3 for 4, RBI, two runs), Love’ Tallent (2 for 3, four RBIs, three runs), Catherine Hammack (double, three RBIs), Addy Fortenberry (double, two RBIs, two runs), Grace Hammack (double, RBI), Taylor Bostain (hit, RBI, run), Kyndal Morrison (hit, RBI), Raegan Carter (hit, two runs) and Madyson Johnson (hit, run).

Fortenberry pitched the distance for EB, registering no earned runs, three hits, one walk and seven strikeouts.

South Caldwell 7, Freedom 4

The Lady Patriots (2-14, 0-7 NWC) missed out on their first league win after all of the game’s 11 runs were scored in the final inning late Tuesday in Morganton.

Freedom was led by Daniell Robinson (3 for 4, double), Tristan Silva Juarez (2 for 3, double, three RBIs), Jasmine Webb (hit, RBI, run), Sarah Armentrout (hit, run), Madilynn Taylor (run) and Izzy Edmonson (run).

Robinson pitched all the way for FHS, scattering four earned runs, five hits, eight walks and two strikeouts.

East Rutherford 6, Patton 2

The Lady Panthers (7-8, 1-6 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) lost their sixth straight league game, trailing 1-0 after an inning, 4-1 after three and 6-1 after four late Tuesday in Bostic.

Patton was led by Katie Lail (2 for 4), Emma Grindstaff (double, RBI), Kadence Clontz (hit, run), Kara Redwine (hit) and Hailey Snodgrass (run).

Marleigh Carswell pitched six innings for PHS with six earned runs, 12 hits and five strikeouts.

GIRLS LACROSSE

South Iredell 16, Patton 12

The Lady Panthers (2-6) battled in Tuesday’s high-scoring nonconference game at home but fell to the visiting Vikings.

Bailey Tallent had seven goals and three assists for Patton, Anna Christiansen tallied five goals and four assists and Sarah Griggs accounted for two assists. Carson Hildebrand made four saves in goal for the hosts.

BOYS LACROSSE

South Iredell 10, Patton 1

The Panthers (2-6) dropped Tuesday’s nonconference game at home.

Chris Collins scored Patton’s lone goal on an assist from Alex Buckner. Shane Marshall tallied five saves in goal for PHS.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.