H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom girls soccer tops crosstown foe Patton in season opener

The Freedom girls soccer team opened its season in fine fashion late Monday, scoring a 6-2 nonconference road win over crosstown rival Patton to start things off.

The Lady Patriots (1-0) retook the lead, 3-2, late in the first half on a goal by Keyla Perez Rodriguez off an assist by Yurani Regino, then erased any doubt with a trio of second-half scores.

Two of the goals after the intermission came from Skylar Georges, who reached the hat trick threshold, off Malia Withrow assists before Withrow scored one herself off a McKenna Carver assist.

Freedom originally took the lead less than a minute into the game when Withrow scored unassisted. Patton (0-1) stormed back with goals in the seventh and ninth minutes from Stella Cross and Mary Jones, but stalled out from there after an injury to PHS captain Ellie Sacchetti.

“The first 10 minutes of that game was everything that we have come to expect from Freedom versus Patton,” said Freedom coach Adam Mazzolini. “The game really changed after the injury to Sacchetti. Our thoughts go out to her and her family. I know that (Patton) coach (Keith) Scott will make adjustments for the next time we play.