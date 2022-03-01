H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom girls soccer tops crosstown foe Patton in season opener

The Freedom girls soccer team opened its season in fine fashion late Monday, scoring a 6-2 nonconference road win over crosstown rival Patton to start things off.
The Lady Patriots (1-0) retook the lead, 3-2, late in the first half on a goal by Keyla Perez Rodriguez off an assist by Yurani Regino, then erased any doubt with a trio of second-half scores.
Two of the goals after the intermission came from Skylar Georges, who reached the hat trick threshold, off Malia Withrow assists before Withrow scored one herself off a McKenna Carver assist.
Freedom originally took the lead less than a minute into the game when Withrow scored unassisted. Patton (0-1) stormed back with goals in the seventh and ninth minutes from Stella Cross and Mary Jones, but stalled out from there after an injury to PHS captain Ellie Sacchetti.
“The first 10 minutes of that game was everything that we have come to expect from Freedom versus Patton,” said Freedom coach Adam Mazzolini. “The game really changed after the injury to Sacchetti. Our thoughts go out to her and her family. I know that (Patton) coach (Keith) Scott will make adjustments for the next time we play.
“I'm pleased with how we attacked and put pressure on them in their defensive third. I look forward to seeing how we can improve before facing East Burke on Wednesday.”
FHS tied things up in the 15th minute when Georges scored her first goal on a Regino assist.
“Some positive performances as we learn our roles and responsibilities moving forward,” Scott said, noting that Sacchetti had a memorable performance before the injury and expressing his hopes that she can heal quickly.
Patton returns to action in another in-county rivalry game at Draughn on Wednesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Freedom 6, East Burke 3
The Patriots (1-0) opened their spring with a home win against the archrival Cavaliers (0-1) in nonconference action.
FHS scored wins at No. 2 singles as Kenneth Hernandez Villanueva topped Dalton Parker 4-6, 7-5, 11-9; No. 4 singles with Chase Whitaker beating Noah McCafferty 6-0, 6-1; No. 5 singles as Noah Hawkins defeated Raleigh Slutsky 6-4, 7-6 (7-4); No. 6 singles where Henry Beall beat Qwinton Hemphill 6-0, 6-1; No. 1 doubles as B.J. Vang/Beall defeated Robbie Stringfield/Landon Lennex 8-4; and No. 3 doubles as Hawkins/Teague Ballew topped Slutsky/Hemphill 8-3.
East Burke’s wins came at No. 1 singles as Stringfield beat Vang 6-4, 7-6 (10-8); No. 3 singles where Lennex topped Dallas McCall 6-0, 6-0; and No. 2 doubles as Parker/McCafferty beat Hernandez Villanueva/Hunter Ensley 8-5.
The teams will meet again on Wednesday, this time facing off in Icard.
BASEBALL
Hickory 10, Draughn 5
The Wildcats (0-1) suffered a nonconference loss on the road in Hickory to start their campaign.
The Red Tornadoes plated seven runs in the bottom of the second inning and made it 10-0 after three innings before Draughn responded with all five of its runs in the top of the fourth.
Tate Jensen (2 for 4) led DHS offensively with a run scored and two stolen bases. Jacob Mull (2 RBIs) had the visitors’ other hit and Bryson Powell, Logan Carswell, John Robert Abernathy (SB) and Brayden Schutt (3 BB, SB) scored the other runs. Hunter Cody had one RBI.
Abernathy (2 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 6 BB, 3 K), Jensen (3 IP, H, 2 K) and Mull (IP, H, BB, K) shared responsibilities on the mound for Draughn.
The Wildcats will visit South Caldwell for another non-league contest on Wednesday.
Bandys 10, Freedom 0 (5 inn.’s)
The Patriots (0-1) absorbed a run-rule loss in their season-opener as the host Trojans went up 1-0 after an inning, 2-0 after three, 5-0 after four and 10-0 after five frames in Catawba.
Jagger Bailey and Mason Mozeley led Freedom with one hit apiece as the visitors collectively struck out 13 times and did not earn any walks.
Daniel Stevenson pitched four innings, allowing nine hits and six earned runs while striking out six with no walks. Tristan Esquivel went ⅔ of an inning with one hit, four earned runs and five walks with one strikeout.
Freedom will host Crest in additional nonconference play on Wednesday.
