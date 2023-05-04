BOONE — The Freedom girls track and field team combined for five event wins at Wednesday’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference championships, hosted by Watauga.

Senior Katie Deacon claimed three of those wins, taking the girls 800 (2:26.10), 1600 (5:37.82) and 3200 (12:29.56). The Lady Patriots’ other event wins were by Ava Cooke in the 400 (1:02.66) and the 4x200 relay team (1:51.69).

The FHS girls captured five other podium finishes with bronze medals going to Cynica Caldwell in the 200 (29.58), Emily Kania in the 1600 (5:51.14), the 4x100 relay team (53.93), the 4x400 relay team (4:33.36) and the 4x800 relay team (12:12.164).

On the boys side, Freedom earned a second-place result with the 4x400 relay team (3:52.52) and a third-place finish with the 4x200 relay team (1:36.78).

Patton at MF7 championships

The PHS boys earned one win and four podium finishes at Wednesday’s Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference championships, hosted by Polk County in Columbus.

Austin McGuire was victorious for the Panthers in the boys 800 (2:07.57). Placing second in events were Cayden Roscoe in the 100 (11.66) and Gabe Wykle in the 3200 (10:51.30) and Charlie Bennett placed third for PHS in the 1600 (4:54.91).

On the girls side, the Lady Panthers’ lone podium finished was third-place Layla McGuire in the 800 (2:52.61).

BASEBALL

Draughn 13, Hibriten 10 (8 inn.’s)

The Wildcats (18-4) won Wednesday’s extra-inning nonconference game in Lenoir despite trailing 5-1 after one inning, surging ahead 7-5 after two frames and leading 10-8 after four before the host Panthers plated a pair of tying runs in the bottom of the fifth.

DHS won the game with a trio of runs in the top of the eighth inning.

The visitors’ offense was led by Trey Jensen (4 for 4, triple, two RBIs, three runs), Logan McGee (3 for 4, RBI, three runs), Thomas Lambert (2 for 3, two RBIs, run), Griffin Stephens (2 for 4, run), Tate Jensen (2 for 5, double, RBI, two runs), Jacob Mull (hit, two RBIs), Logan Carswell (hit, RBI, run), Jackson Kirkley (two RBIs), Benson Rhoney (run) and Hunter Cody (run).

On the mound for Draughn were John Robert Abernathy (five innings, six strikeouts, two earned runs, nine hits) and Mull (three innings, four strikeouts, zero earned runs, four hits).