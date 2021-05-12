H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom girls win first-ever golf title by 18 strokes

Bock, a Belmont Abbey recruit, was making her third career appearance at state. She shared this spring’s NWC individual title with Fisher after placing second in the fall of 2019 as a junior.

“I would first like to start by saying how proud I am of each of us,” Bock said. “We have improved so much over the years, and watching it end like this for my senior year is an absolute dream come true. I’ve always thought about winning the state title, and here we are now.

“Coach (Rob) Scott has done so much for each of us, and it goes unnoticed at times. I am forever grateful to be a part of such a caring, loving and motivated team. (We are) ending with a bang for sure.”

Fisher, a Lenoir-Rhyne recruit who is the back-to-back NWC individual champ, was playing at state for a fourth straight season on Tuesday. She was one of two 3A winners of the state sportsmanship award, presented to her Tuesday.

“It’s incredible that we could experience this together, especially since this is my last year at Freedom,” Fisher said. “I’m so proud of how we have improved over the season to be able to call ourselves the state champs. I couldn’t ask for a better team to be with.