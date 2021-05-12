H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom girls win first-ever golf title by 18 strokes

WEST END — It’s now official: There is no better 3A girls golf team in the state of North Carolina.
Freedom High’s Lady Patriots brought back more hardware Tuesday from Beacon Ridge Golf and Country Club, site of the NCHSAA 3A state championships, as the back-to-back Northwestern 3A/4A Conference champions who also won last week’s West Regional in Charlotte tripled up in 2021 by claiming the program’s first-ever state title by a wide margin.
Freedom (263) won the championship by 18 strokes over runner-up Cox Mill. The Lady Pats were led in the shortened 18-hole event — state is typically 36 holes — by senior Albany Bock and sophomore Anna Czarkowski, who tied for third place individually with rounds of 12-over par 84.
Those represent the highest finishes for any Burke County prep golfer (boys or girls) at the state level in at least the last dozen years, bettering Freedom boys freshman Alex Bock’s tie for sixth the day before.
Freedom senior Christina Fisher carded a 95 to tie for 24th place and add the final score to the winning team total.
FHS’ first girls title came 30 years after the Patriots won their lone boys title in the sport, and it’s the school’s third team state title in the last five years, joining girls basketball (2016) and boys basketball (2020; co-state title).
Bock, a Belmont Abbey recruit, was making her third career appearance at state. She shared this spring’s NWC individual title with Fisher after placing second in the fall of 2019 as a junior.
“I would first like to start by saying how proud I am of each of us,” Bock said. “We have improved so much over the years, and watching it end like this for my senior year is an absolute dream come true. I’ve always thought about winning the state title, and here we are now.
“Coach (Rob) Scott has done so much for each of us, and it goes unnoticed at times. I am forever grateful to be a part of such a caring, loving and motivated team. (We are) ending with a bang for sure.”
Fisher, a Lenoir-Rhyne recruit who is the back-to-back NWC individual champ, was playing at state for a fourth straight season on Tuesday. She was one of two 3A winners of the state sportsmanship award, presented to her Tuesday.
“It’s incredible that we could experience this together, especially since this is my last year at Freedom,” Fisher said. “I’m so proud of how we have improved over the season to be able to call ourselves the state champs. I couldn’t ask for a better team to be with.
“I appreciate the bonds we’ve made and how we have always been there to keep motivating each other. Thank you to my parents, teammates and coaches for everything they’ve done for us along the way.”
Czarkowski embodied the improvements FHS made as a team in the offseason. Her career-best in prep play prior to this season was a 103, but she shot as low as 76 this season in a third-place regional finish last week, pacing FHS individually. As a team, Freedom won state after not even qualifying for the team portion 18 months ago.
“I was super excited to compete at my first states,” Czarkowski said. “To actually contribute to a state championship for Freedom and the community is a dream come true.”
Scott, the two-time reigning league coach of the year, said Beacon Ridge’s setup provided a stiff challenge on Tuesday.
“Proud doesn’t begin to describe how I feel about this whole group, not just the three that played today,” he said. “Beacon Ridge played extremely tough today — the pins were tucked, the greens were firm and fast — and the girls just out-toughed the course. All we talked about was ‘just keep playing and I promise it will work out.’ Today, they believed their old bald coach.
“What happened today is the culmination of what this senior group has accomplished. I’m looking forward to Anna leading this program moving forward.”
Individually, Emily Matthews of Eastern Alamance (1-under 71) won the title by eight shots.
TENNIS
Patton 9, EB 0
The Lady Panthers (2-1, 1-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.) claimed their league opener by sweep on Tuesday in Icard as East Burke dropped to 0-1 for the season.
Patton’s singles wins came via No. 1 Kadira McClure (6-2, 6-0), No. 2 Nikita McClure (6-0, 6-1), No. 3 Raegan Edwards (6-1, 6-2), No. 4 Natalie Franklin (6-0, 6-1), No. 5 Christina Skelly (6-1, 6-2) and No. 6 Hailey Snodgrass (6-3, 6-0).
In doubles, No. 1 McClure/McClure won 8-4, while No. 2 Edwards/Franklin and No. 3 Skelly/Snodgrass both won 8-1.
Draughn 9, Bunker Hill 0
The Lady Wildcats (1-0 NWFAC) won their opener Tuesday in Valdese. In singles, Draughn’s Katie Cozort, Kaitlyn Kincaid, Regan Winkler, Maddison Powell and Maddie Crouch all won in straight sets, and Haley Lowman won in three sets before the teams of Lowman/Cozort, Kincaid/Winker and Crouch/Powell also swept the doubles action. (Set scores not available).
WRESTLING
Draughn splits NWFAC tri
The Wildcats (3-3, 1-1 NWFAC) were blanked by host Foard, 84-0, but defeated West Caldwell, 36-30, in Tuesday’s league-opening tri match.
Draughn’s wins versus the Warriors came courtesy of Hampton Blackwell (170 pounds; pin), Donnell Wilkins (195; pin), Vicente Michel (220; pin), Luke Rector (285; pin), Skyler Hudson (113; forfeit) and Mason Beck (132; forfeit).
EB claims 1st victory
The Cavaliers (1-3, 1-1 NWFAC) defeated host West Iredell, 39-18, at Tuesday’s league tri in Statesville but fell against Bunker Hill, 50-21.
EB got two wins apiece on the evening from Caleb Johnson-White (138; second-period pin, decision), Lincoln Pierce (182; two forfeits) and Luke Wilson (195; two forfeits). Samuel Huffman (160) claimed a win by first-period pinfall against West, and Grayson Phillips (120), Connor Mobley (145), Lance Willis (152) and George Mackay (170) won once each via forfeit.
Patton drops pair
Patton (2-7, 0-1 NWFAC) lost to host Hibriten in both teams’ league debuts Tuesday, 60-24, and also fell 54-30 to nonconference Maiden at the tri.
Three Panthers grapplers still completed 2-0 nights: Edgar Domingo (106; second-period pin, forfeit), Sawyer James (120/126; two first-period pins) and Dilan Patton (152; two forfeits), while Luiz Hernandez (126; forfeit) and Shane Marshall (182; second-period pin) won once each.
