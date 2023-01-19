H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom, Patton, NCSSM-Morganton sweep swim meet

The Freedom, Patton and NCSSM-Morganton swim teams swept Wednesday’s four-team swim meet in Morganton, shutting out visiting Ashe County.

The Patriots earned 14 total event wins while the Panthers and Dragons accounted for four each.

The Freedom girls led the way with eight total wins by Sonia Hallman in the 500 freestyle (8:03.16) and the 200 freestyle (3:04.15); Sara Succop in the 100 butterfly (1:18.65); Maria Perez Rodriguez in the 100 freestyle (1:08.82); Neyli Lopez Rodriguez in the 50 freestyle (31.50); the 400 freestyle relay team of Lopez Rodriguez, Marta Lopez, Succop and Perez Rodriguez (4:54.79); the 200 medley relay team of Jordyn Greene, Lucy Yelton, Succop and Perez Rodriguez (2:28.41); and the 200 freestyle relay team of Succop, Lopez, Lopez Rodriguez and Perez Rodriguez (2:11.15).

The Freedom boys’ six event wins came from Myles Greene in the 200 individual medley (2:58.64); Nathaniel Carswell in the 100 backstroke (1:07.08); Emerson Miller in the 50 freestyle (24.11); the 400 freestyle relay team of Carswell, Asher Ellis, Timothy Truitt and Miller (4:00.19); the 200 medley relay team of Carswell, Caelan Houpe, Miller and Ellis (2:04.06); and the 200 freestyle relay team of Ellis, Houpe, Carswell and Miller (1:44.34).

The Patton boys earned three event wins by Coley Welch in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.22) and the 100 freestyle (52.71) and Evan Vaughn in the 500 freestyle (7:29.35).

The Patton girls’ lone event win came from Allie Parris in the 100 backstroke (1:30.97).

The NCSSM-Morganton boys got wins from Lucas Nagel in the 200 freestyle (2:11.56) and Ellis Waitz in the 100 butterfly (1:30.40).

And the NCSSM-Morganton girls’ two wins came from Anneliese Pinnell in the 200 individual medley (2:34.40) and the 100 breaststroke (1:23.15).

INDOOR TRACK

Draughn, East Burke, Freedom at Bunker Hill meet

The Wildcats, Cavaliers and Patriots all participated in Wednesday’s Polar Bear meet in Claremont, with each school claiming at least one even win.

The East Burke boys led the way with three event wins by Michael Hathcock in the shot put (46’7”), Avery Fraley in the long jump (19’8”) and Kenneth Byrd in the high jump (6’6”).

The Freedom boys got two wins from Colby Anderson in the 1600 (4:48.13) and the 1000 (3:00.53) while the FHS girls got one win from Katie Deacon in the 500 (1:22.42).

And the Draughn girls scored a win with Lainey Proffitt in the pole vault (8’0”).

WRESTLING

Freedom splits home tri-match

The Patriots split Tuesday’s tri-match at home in Morganton, defeating non-league Lincoln Charter 57-21 and falling to Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opponent Watauga 41-29.

Versus the Eagles, FHS got wins by pin from Alan Vicente Perez (182), Kevin Agustin Hernandez (195) and Nathan Vue (285). Trevor Throneburg (152) won a 14-12 decision. And the Patriots got forfeit wins by Jeulenea Khang (106), John Aguilar Ramirez (113), Kaleb Pearson (120), Marco Velasquez (126), Jimmy Velasquez Morales (132) and Fredy Vicente Perez (220).

Against the Pioneers, Freedom got pins from Khang (106), Daniel Lopez (170) and Vue (285). Major decision victories went to Aguilar Ramirez (113) 10-2 and Velasquez Morales (132) 12-4. And Vicente Perez (220) won a 1-0 decision.

West Caldwell 42, East Burke 39

The Cavaliers dropped Tuesday’s Catawba Valley 2A Conference match at home in Icard.

EB got wins by pin from Grayson Phillips (126), Zachary Ward (132), Connor Mobley (138), Zeke Pierce (195) and Joshua Hess (285).

Hue Xiong (120) won by 10-8 decision and Brody Burns (220) was victorious by forfeit.

Patton swept at MF7 tri-match

The Panthers were swept at Tuesday’s Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference tri-match in Hendersonville, falling to the host Bearcats 63-12 and to Polk County 67-12.

Against Hendersonville, Luke Parker (126) won by pin and Kamden Stephens (182) did so by forfeit.

And versus the Wolverines, Patton got a win by pin from Burke Wilson (152) and a forfeit victory by Anthony Ramirez (170).

Draughn swept at home tri-match

The Wildcats were swept at Tuesday’s home Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference tri-match in Valdese, falling to Rosman 57-18 and Avery County 78-0.

DHS’ wins versus the Tigers all came by forfeits for Landon Clark (145), Hampton Blackwell (170) and Rivka Vincent (285).