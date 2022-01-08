H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom, Patton swimming combine for 8 wins

BOONE — The Freedom and Patton swimming teams combined for eight event wins, all in boys action, in a tri-meet hosted by Watauga late Thursday.

Team scores were not available.

The Patriots got two individual wins from Nathaniel Carswell in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke and one victory apiece from Timothy Truitt (200 freestyle), Caelan Houpe (200 individual medley) and Colby Lackey (500 freestyle). Winning FHS boys relays teams included the 200 medley squad of Carswell, Truitt, Noah Naylor and Emerson Miller; the 200 freestyle team of Truitt, Naylor, Miller and Austin Hunt; and the 400 freestyle team of Truitt, Carswell, Miller and Asher Ellis.

Coley Welch secured an individual event win for Patton in the boys 100 breaststroke.

WEDNESDAY

East Burke at Caldwell quad-meet

The Cavalier squads competed against all three Caldwell County schools at the Lenoir Aquatic Center, sweeping West Caldwell 41-20 in boys and 33-23 in girls, but falling twice apiece to Hibriten and South Caldwell.

While there were no East Burke event winners, there were multiple runner-up finishes for the Cavaliers.