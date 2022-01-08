H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom, Patton swimming combine for 8 wins

BOONE — The Freedom and Patton swimming teams combined for eight event wins, all in boys action, in a tri-meet hosted by Watauga late Thursday.
Team scores were not available.
The Patriots got two individual wins from Nathaniel Carswell in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke and one victory apiece from Timothy Truitt (200 freestyle), Caelan Houpe (200 individual medley) and Colby Lackey (500 freestyle). Winning FHS boys relays teams included the 200 medley squad of Carswell, Truitt, Noah Naylor and Emerson Miller; the 200 freestyle team of Truitt, Naylor, Miller and Austin Hunt; and the 400 freestyle team of Truitt, Carswell, Miller and Asher Ellis.
Coley Welch secured an individual event win for Patton in the boys 100 breaststroke.
WEDNESDAY
East Burke at Caldwell quad-meet
The Cavalier squads competed against all three Caldwell County schools at the Lenoir Aquatic Center, sweeping West Caldwell 41-20 in boys and 33-23 in girls, but falling twice apiece to Hibriten and South Caldwell.
While there were no East Burke event winners, there were multiple runner-up finishes for the Cavaliers.
For the EB boys, Jeremy Gray had two (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly) and Taylor Lennex (500 freestyle) and Jacob Gersh (100 breaststroke) had one apiece. EB also had a second-place relay finish in the boys 200 medley.
The Lady Cavs got two third-place finishes from Gracie Hall (200 individual medley, 100 freestyle).
WRESTLING
Freedom falls twice at Alexander
The Patriots (4-23, 0-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) dropped both parts of a tri-match in Taylorsville on Friday, falling to host Alexander Central 57-14 and to nonconference West Rowan 66-18.
Jeulenea Khang, Kalvin Khang and Fredy Vicente Perez scored all the points for FHS on the evening, winning twice apiece.
Jeulenea Khang won by 15-0 technical fall versus the Cougars and by forfeit against the Falcons, Kalvin Khang won by 8-2 decision over Alexander and by pin versus West Rowan, and Vicente Perez won by forfeit versus AC and via pin over WR.
Bunker Hill 62, East Burke 12
The Cavaliers (0-3, 0-2 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) dropped Friday's league match in Claremont. No more details were available.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.