The Freedom baseball team led just 5-4 after 5 ½ innings but plated five additional runs in the bottom of the sixth to put some distance on crosstown rival Patton in a 10-4 nonconference home win Wednesday in Morganton.

The Patriots (2-1) led 2-0 after one inning before the Panthers (2-2) tied things up in the top of the third. But FHS responded with three runs in the bottom half to go up 5-2 for a margin that would hold until PHS put two more runs across in the top of the sixth frame.

Freedom was led offensively by Johnroger Hackett (2 for 3, two RBIs, run), Emerson Miller (2 for 4, RBI, two runs), Jace Duckworth (double, RBI, run), Carson Dyson (hit, three runs), Trevor Throneburg (hit), Henry Waters (RBI, run), Eli Thomas (RBI), Jonah Griggs (run) and Eli Wolfe (run).

Dyson pitched a complete game for the Pats, scattering seven strikeouts, zero earned runs, three hits and three walks across seven innings.

Patton’s offensive leaders were Cohen Christian (double, run), Braxton Hensley (double, run), Cole Attaway (hit, run) and Cohen Whisnant (run).

Attaway (three innings, four strikeouts, one earned run, four hits) and Aaron Duncan (three innings, three strikeouts, two earned runs, three hits) pitched for PHS.

Draughn 11, McDowell 7

The Wildcats (3-1) bounced back from their first loss with an impressive non-league victory Wednesday on the road in Marion.

Draughn led 2-0 after an inning, but the Titans took a 3-2 lead in the top of the second before DHS tied it at 3-3 in the bottom half. The lead changed again to 5-3 McDowell in the top of the third, but the Wildcats again responded to lead 6-5. Their lead increased to 7-5 after four innings before the game was tied 7-7 after five. DHS set the final margin with four runs in the bottom of the seventh frame.

DHS was led offensively by Tate Jensen (3 for 3, double, RBI, three runs), Jacob Mull (2 for 2, two RBIs, three runs), Logan McGee (2 for 4, triple, three RBIs, run), Jackson Kirkley (2 for 4, three RBIs, run), Thomas Lambert (hit), Landon Shroyer (two RBIs), Trey Jensen (run) and John Robert Abernathy (run).

Blake McElyea (six innings, 10 strikeouts, two earned runs, seven hits) and Trey Jensen one inning, three strikeouts, zero earned runs, zero hits) handled the Wildcats’ pitching.

SOFTBALL

Draughn 14, Thomas Jefferson 1 (5 inn.’s)

The Lady Wildcats (2-0) stayed undefeated with a run-rule nonconference victory Wednesday on the road in Mooresboro, leading 3-0 after one inning, 3-1 after three and 11-1 after four before plating the final three runs in the top of the fifth.

Draughn’s offense, which pounded out 17 hits, was led by Laney Winebarger (4 for 4, double, RBI, two runs), Aubrie Snyder (3 for 4, two RBIs, run), Katie Cozort (2 for 3, two triples, four RBIs, two runs), Cydnee Deal (2 for 4, two RBIs), Maddison Powell (triple, two RBIs, two runs), Sasha Duckworth (double, run), Katie Hamm (hit, two RBIs), Finlee Young (hit, RBI, run), Maddie Crouch (hit, two runs), Avie Helton (hit, run), Aubrie Childers (run) and Addie Honeycutt (run).

Hamm (two innings, one strikeout, zero earned runs, zero hits), Cadence Clontz (two innings, two strikeouts, zero earned runs, one hit) and Helton (one inning, two strikeouts, zero earned runs, zero hits) worked from the pitcher’s circle for DHS.

East Burke 17, Hickory 4 (5 inn.’s)

The Lady Cavaliers (1-1) broke into the win column with a nonconference run-rule victory Wednesday on the road in Hickory, building leads of 4-2 after one inning, 8-3 after three and 11-3 after four before taking a 6-1 advantage in the fifth to end things early.

East Burke’s offensive leaders included Raegan Carter (4 for 4, double, two RBIs, three runs), Madyson Johnson (3 for 4, home run, double, three RBIs, three runs), Hayden Lowman (3 for 4, double, RBI), Addy Fortenberry (2 for 3, RBI, run), Kyndal Morrison (2 for 3, two runs), Kaylee Paige (2 for 4, double, two RBIs, run), Grace Hammack (2 for 4, two RBIs, two runs), Katherine Greene (2 for 4, RBI, three runs), Hannah Powell (hit, two RBIs), Ally Boyette (hit, RBI, run) and Taylor Bostain (hit, run).

Fortenberry (four innings, two strikeouts, two earned runs, four hits) and Boyette (one inning, one strikeout, one earned run, one hit) did the pitching for EB.

GIRLS SOCCER

East Burke 2, Patton 1

The Lady Cavaliers (3-1) earned their third straight win and the second over the county foe Lady Panthers (0-3-2) in a week with a non-league victory Wednesday on the road in Morganton.

Patton led 1-0 at halftime before Karen Puac and Ashley Hernandez both scored after the intermission to help EBHS grab the win. Hernandez also had an assist and Chloe Cook made four saves in goal for EB.

Marissa Lor got PHS on the board first. Ada Caballero made five saves in goal for the hosts.

Draughn 2, Freedom 2

The visiting Lady Wildcats (1-0-3) and the county rival Lady Patriots (1-1-3) battled to their second tie in the span of a week in nonconference action Wednesday in Morganton.

Maria Perez Rodriguez scored twice for Freedom while Alexis Diaz did the same for Draughn.

BOYS TENNIS

Draughn 7, Madison 2

The Wildcats (2-1, 1-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) evened up their league record with a comfortable win Wednesday at home in Valdese.

Draughn won singles matches with No. 1 Corey Powell 6-1, 6-3; No. 2 Ryan Williams 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 Braxton Kirkland 6-4, 6-2; and No. 5 Ben Thao 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

Doubles victories came from No. 1 Powell/Williams 8-1, No. 2 Zaydin Pritchard/Eli Pritchard 8-4 and No. 3 Tray Powell/Kirkland 8-1.

NCSSM-Morganton 5, South Caldwell 4

The Dragons (3-2) eked out a nonconference win Wednesday on the road in Sawmills.

NCSSM-Morganton got singles wins from No. 1 Davin Hyche 6-0, 6-2; No. 5 Landon Pierron 6-2, 7-6 (7-0); and No. 6 Andrew Lord 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles winners for the visitors were No. 1 Saisuprit Choutha/Viswajith Nambar 8-4 and No. 3 Ellis Waitz/Lord 8-5.

Polk County 8, Patton 1

The Panthers (0-2, 0-1 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) lost their league-opener Wednesday on the road in Columbus.

Patton’s lone win came at No. 4 singles 3-6, 6-1, 10-7.