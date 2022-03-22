H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom’s Bock co-medalist at Orchard Hills

GRANITE FALLS — Freedom’s Alex Bock was co-medalist at Monday’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference boys golf match at Orchard Hills Golf Course.

Bock, a sophomore and Hibriten’s Maddox Whittington shot matching 5-over 77s to share top individual honors at the match while South Caldwell (329) scored the team victory.

Bock’s Patriots (335) finished in a three-way tie for second with Alexander Central and Watauga, Whittington’s Panthers (359) were fifth and Ashe County (377) was fifth.

Bock was followed by teammates Lawson Biggerstaff (79), Wilson Cates (85) and Michael Cates (94) and Braxton Reinhardt (94).

FHS maintains the NWC season lead by seven strokes over the Spartans after two matches.

Patton 5th in MF7 match

The host Panthers finished fifth in Monday’s Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference match at Mimosa Hills Golf Club in Morganton.

Patton shot 388 as a team, led by Brady Chamberlain (88), Will Radford (94), Dilan Patton (100), Triston Overton (106) and Zachery Weller (117).

Chase (333) won the match, followed by Hendersonville (355), Polk County (358) and East Rutherford (362). Brevard (450) was sixth. R-S Central did not participate.

BASEBALL

Draughn 8, McDowell 4

The Wildcats (6-2, 1-0 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) traveled to Marion and scored an impressive nonconference win late Monday.

Draughn went up 1-0 after an inning, 4-0 after two, 6-2 after three and 8-2 after four innings.

Jacob Mull led DHS at the plate, going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs, and Trey Jensen, who had a home run and two RBIs. Tate Jensen (double, run), Kelton Mitchell (double, run), Brayden Schutt (hit, RBI, run), Tanner Woody (RBI, run), Thomas Lambert (hit, run) and Logan McGee (run) also helped lead the way.

Combining on the mound were John Robert Abernathy, who pitched four innings with one earned run, three strikeouts, four hits and four walks; and Mull, who tossed three frames with one earned run, two strikeouts and two hits.

Polk County 10, Patton 6

The Panthers (3-4, 0-2 MF7) fell below .500 overall and remained winless in league play this spring with a loss in Columbus late Monday.

Patton led 5-0 after 1 ½ innings, but the Wolverines responded with two runs in the bottom of the second, three in the third and five in the fourth before PHS tacked on one more run in the top of the fifth inning.

Brayden Pearson (2 for 4, RBI), Waylon Rutherford (triple, RBI, run), Braxton Hensley (hit, RBI, run), Cole Whisnant (hit), Brayson Buff (RBI), Easton McCoy (run), Christian White (run), Reid Pons (run) and Jack Powell (run) led the Patton offense.

Nick McGee pitched four innings with seven earned runs, six strikeouts, seven hits and five walks. Whisnant (three strikeouts, two walks) and Buff (two strikeouts, hit, walk) both threw one inning in relief.

SOFTBALL

Polk County 5, Patton 4

The Lady Panthers (5-1, 1-1 MF7) suffered their first loss of the season in MF7 action late Monday in Columbus, falling behind 3-0 after an inning and seeing a late rally with three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh pull even but ultimately fall shy as the host Lady Wolverines tacked on the winning run in bottom of the seventh.

Meredith Kearson (2 for 4, RBI), Emma Grindstaff (2 for 4, RBI), Hailey Snodgrass (hit), Bridget Patrick (hit), Marleigh Carswell (run), Katie Lail (run), Cierra Lail (run) and Ellie Shuping (run) led PHS offensively.

Kadence Clontz, who scattered three earned runs, two strikeouts and seven hits; and Carswell, who struck out one and allowed one hit, combined on the mound for the visitors.

BOYS TENNIS

Madison 5, Draughn 4

The Wildcats (3-2, 1-2 WHC) were edged out in conference play late Monday in Marshall.

Draughn’s wins came at No. 1 singles as Corey Powell won 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 singles as Ryan Williams won 7-5, 6-2; No. 3 singles as Brandon Longhurst won 6-4, 8-6; and No. 1 doubles as Powell/Williams won 8-1.

Brevard 6, Patton 3

The Panthers (0-4, 0-3 MF7) were kept winless overall and in the conference late Monday in Brevard.

Patton’s wins came at Nos. 5 and 6 singles and No. 3 doubles.

