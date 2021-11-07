H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom’s Deacon, EB’s Walsh 9th at XC states

KERNERSVILLE — Freedom’s Katie Deacon in 3A girls and East Burke’s Meah Walsh in 2A girls both registered ninth-place finishes at the NCHSAA cross country state championships on Saturday, hosted by Surry Central and held at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.
The lone representative at state for the Lady Patriots, Deacon timed in at 19:44.28. And Walsh, the only runner at the championships for EBHS, registered a time of 20:06.90.
Three spots behind Walsh in 2A girls, Patton’s Madison Clay finished 12th at 20:24.92.
In 1A competition, the Draughn boys, who qualified for state as a team, placed 10th out of 16 teams. The Wildcats were led by Reed Farrar (17th; 17:49.28), Andrew Albright (38th; 18:32.47), Ryan Williams (78th; 19:41.82), Tray Powell (90th; 20:15.73), Blaine Blackwell (92nd; 20:17.12), Grady Wooden (96th; 20:26.04) and Wonhee Kim (117th; 21:48.34).
In 3A boys, Joseph Hover, the Patriots’ lone runner, finished 56th at 17:45.82.
And in 2A boys, lone Panthers competitor Vance Jones place 59th with a time of 18:40.65.
Team titles went to Bishop McGuinness (1A boys), Swain County (1A girls), Brevard (2A boys), N.C. School of Science and Mathematics (2A girls), North Lincoln (3A boys and 3A girls), Mount Tabor (4A boys) and Cuthbertson (4A girls).
WHC names all-conference in 2 sports
The Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference recently named all-conference members in volleyball and girls tennis, with multiple Draughn players making the list in both sports.
In volleyball, the Lady Wildcats were represented by Bailey Bryant, Christon Carswell, Haygen Sigmon and Bella Williams. And in girls tennis, honors went to Katie Cozort, Kaitlyn Kincaid, Maddison Powell and Regan Winkler.
Bryant was first on the team in aces, second in kills and third in digs; Carswell was first in blocks and fourth in kills; Sigmon was second in blocks and third in kills; and Williams third in blocks.
Cozort and Powell both qualified for the NCHSAA 1A West Regional, earning the top two bids out of the WHC. Kincaid and Winkler also led the Lady Wildcats as they qualified for the NCHSAA 1A dual-team state playoffs.
