H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom’s Deacon, EB’s Walsh 9th at XC states

WHC names all-conference in 2 sports

The Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference recently named all-conference members in volleyball and girls tennis, with multiple Draughn players making the list in both sports.

In volleyball, the Lady Wildcats were represented by Bailey Bryant, Christon Carswell, Haygen Sigmon and Bella Williams. And in girls tennis, honors went to Katie Cozort, Kaitlyn Kincaid, Maddison Powell and Regan Winkler.

Bryant was first on the team in aces, second in kills and third in digs; Carswell was first in blocks and fourth in kills; Sigmon was second in blocks and third in kills; and Williams third in blocks.

Cozort and Powell both qualified for the NCHSAA 1A West Regional, earning the top two bids out of the WHC. Kincaid and Winkler also led the Lady Wildcats as they qualified for the NCHSAA 1A dual-team state playoffs.

