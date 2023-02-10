WINSTON-SALEM — Freedom senior Katie Deacon emerged from Friday’s NCHSAA 3A indoor state championships with a gold medal.

Deacon, a Davidson signee, won the girls 1000-meter run with a time of 3:04.24, beating out Central Davidson sophomore Jillian Parks (3:05.03) by just under a second at the JDL Fast Track facility in Winston-Salem. North Buncombe junior Katie Johnson (3:07.06) completed the podium for the event.

Patriots junior Nathan Lindsay competed in the boys triple jump, placing 13th with a distance of 39 feet, 10 ¼ inches. Rocky Mount senior Scallio Alphonse (43’10¼”), Franklinton senior Donovan Estes (43’8”) and Swansboro sophomore Dean Massaquoi (43’5½”) were on the podium.

The Franklin boys and Dudley girls were the team champions at the state meet.

SWIMMING

Patton’s Welch leads locals at 1A/2A states

Coley Welch of Patton led Burke County swimmers at Thursday’s NCHSAA 1A/2A state championships, held at Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary.

Welch placed seventh in both the boys 100 freestyle (50.46) and the 50 freestyle (22.59).

The Draughn girls were led by the 10th-place 200 freestyle relay team (1:51.64) of Abby Wood, Sarah Mull, Allyson Auton and Rhyannon Reasoner. The 400 freestyle relay team (4:20.17) of Wood, Mull, Auton and Reasoner was 20th. Reasoner also was 20th in the 500 freestyle (5:59.05) and 21st in the 100 backstroke (1:08.41). Wood also was 22nd in the 100 freestyle (1:02.21).

The Draughn boys’ top finisher was Trey Jensen, who was 17th in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.60). The 200 freestyle relay team (1:43.83) of Brandon Sexton, Griffin Stephens, William Abernathy and Jensen was 22nd.