GREENSBORO — Freedom senior Jeulenea Khang emerged from the weekend’s NCHSAA Women’s Wrestling Invitational a state champion.

In the sport’s final hurrah before girls wrestling becomes and officially sanctioned sports in the state, Khang won the gold medal in the 100-pound division at Saturday’s finals.

The Mount Olive signee took a 2-0 decision win over Mount Airy’s Jamie Hearl in the championship match at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse.

In earlier rounds Friday in Bermuda Run, Khang started out with a first-round pin over South Central’s Zainab Hijawi. In the quarterfinals, she pinned Grimsley’s Germani Brown.

Khang then secured her spot in the title bout with a 2-0 first sudden victory period win over Corinth Holders’ Anna Ockerman.

For her performance in the tournament, Khang was named the most outstanding wrestler after a vote by the coaches.

Draughn’s Mackinzie Basinger (235) also competed in the event. In the first round, she lost by pin to Northwood’s Dream Walker. But she rebounded to win in the consolation first round, pinning Thomasville’s Abigail Sanchez.

Basinger also won in the consolation second round by forfeit over West Rowan’s Mackenzie Riley before dropping a 10-0 major decision to Southern Wayne’s Sophia Marshall in the consolation third round.

SWIMMING

NCHSAA 1A/2A West Regional

Draughn, East Burke and Patton participated in the NCHSAA 1A/2A West Regional at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center in Charlotte late Saturday.

Results from the event were not published by the NCHSAA at press time.