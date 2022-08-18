H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom soccer knocks off second straight county foe in Draughn

VALDESE — The Freedom boys soccer team moved past another county foe with a convincing nonconference road win late Wednesday.

The Patriots poured on five goals in the first half and tacked on one more after the intermission for a 6-0 win over host Draughn two days after starting the season with a 2-1 win over county rival East Burke.

After scoring both goals in the FHS win over the Cavaliers, junior George Jimenez added another pair of goals for Freedom (2-0) against the Wildcats. Senior Jimmy Velasquez, junior Danilo Agustin and sophomores Gaspar Cardona and Josue Yax added one goal apiece.

Cardona (two), Velasquez, Miles Barnsback and Yandel Regino supplied assists for the visitors.

The Wildcats fell to 0-2 on the young season with the loss.

Draughn visited East Burke while Freedom hosted Patton in another round of in-county matchups as the teams returned to the field late Thursday.

Patton 6, East Burke 0

The Panthers (2-0) have outscored their first two opponents by a 13-0 margin after topping Draughn on Tuesday and following that up with another shutout win over a non-league county foe late Wednesday in Icard.

Collin Callahan and Xavier Bernabe scored two goals apiece for Patton for the game, and Brandon Uribe also scored early as PHS led 4-0 at halftime. Juan Francisco scored the final goal for Patton in the 70th minute.

Bernabe and Alex Buckner, the latter on cross to Callahan for the fourth goal of the night, tallied assists for the visitors.

Brandon Monroy, Charles Morales, Henry Raymundo and Jacob Batz led the defense as PHS outshot East Burke (0-2) by a 13-4 margin. Isai Jimenez recorded his second straight clean sheet in goal for Patton.

Both teams returned to action late Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

Draughn 3, Hibriten 1

The Lady Wildcats (2-0) stayed undefeated early in the season with a four-set victory at home in Valdese late Wednesday.

After dropping the first set 25-20, Draughn recovered to win the second set 28-26 and also won the final two sets to seal the match. Individual statistics were not available at press time.

DHS next plays on Tuesday at county rival Patton for another non-league match.

South Caldwell 3, East Burke 1

The Lady Cavaliers (0-2) were denied their first win, dropping Wednesday’s nonconference contest in Sawmills after winning the first set, 25-17, 12-25, 20-25, 24-26.

Katherine Greene (eight), Aubree Grigg (four), Roxy Taylor (three) and Reese Abernethy (two) led East Burke in kills. Abernethy added four aces while Greene and Addy Fortenberry posted two apiece. Caroline Pruitt (10) and Fortenberry (five) led EB in assists.

On the defensive side for the Cavs, Janiya Reinhardt-Phillips (15), Pruitt (12), Fortenberry (nine), Abernethy (six), Greene (four) and Chloe Cook (three) led in digs. Grigg had eight blocks and Pruitt tallied two.

East Burke hit the floor again late Thursday, hosting Patton.