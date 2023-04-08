The Freedom softball team collected its first Northwestern 3A/4A Conference win of the season, beating visiting Hibriten by mercy rule 17-7 in six innings Thursday in Morganton.

The Lady Patriots (3-10, 1-5 NWC) were tied with the Lady Panthers 1-1 through one inning and trailed 4-1 after 1 ½ frames before scoring seven runs in the bottom of the second to take the lead for good. Their advantage progressed to 10-4 after three innings, 11-6 after four and 14-7 after five before they plated another trio of runs in the bottom of the sixth.

FHS’ offensive leaders included Daniell Robinson (2 for 3, two doubles, RBI, three runs), Abigayle Gibson (2 for 3, two RBIs, two runs), Tristan Silva Juarez (2 for 3), Keileigh Clontz (2 for 4, double, three RBIs, run), Cassidy Taylor (2 for 5, double, four RBIs, two runs), Lani Campbell (double, RBI, three runs), Kaylee Skinner (double, RBI), Kadance Ward (hit, three runs), Rhiley Buchanan (RBI, run) and Kaitlin Taylor (two runs).

Robinson (4 1/3 innings, three strikeouts, one earned run, three hits) and Campbell (1 2/3 innings, four earned runs, four hits) pitched for the hosts.

East Burke 12, Newton-Conover 0 (5 inn.’s)

The Lady Cavaliers (6-7, 4-6 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) scored a league victory by run rule Thursday at home in Icard.

EB was paced on offense by Grace Hammack (3 for 3, home run, two runs), Kyndal Morrison (3 for 3, two doubles, three RBIs, three runs), Raegan Carter (triple, run), Linda Crawford (hit, RBI, two runs), Addy Fortenberry (hit, run), Ally Boyette (hit), Madyson Johnson (hit), Taylor Bostain (RBI), Kaylee Paige (two runs) and Kylie Long (run).

Boyette pitched all four innings for EBHS, scattering five strikeouts, zero earned runs, one hit and three walks.

Draughn 7, Mitchell 1

The Lady Wildcats (13-7, 7-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) stayed atop the conference standings with a win Thursday at home in Valdese.

DHS finished the week a game clear of both Madison and Mountain Heritage, which sport 5-1 league records, with four WHC contests still to play.

The hosts methodically pulled away versus the Lady Mountaineers, scoring two runs apiece in the first three innings to lead 2-1, 4-1 and 6-1 before tacking on the game’s final run in the bottom of the fourth frame.

R-S Central 10, Patton 0

The Lady Panthers (7-6, 3-3 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) were shut out in league play Thursday on the road in Rutherford, dropping them to .500 in the MF7.

Marleigh Carswell, Emma Grindstaff and Hailey Snodgrass led the PHS offense with one hit apiece.

Carswell started in the pitcher’s circle and went four innings for the visitors, scattering three strikeouts, 10 runs, 10 hits and zero walks.

BASEBALL

East Burke 6, Newton-Conover 3

The Cavaliers (6-6, 6-4 CVAC) ended a two-game skid and completed a season sweep of the Red Devils at home in Icard on Thursday.

The Cavaliers entered Easter break tied for third place with West Lincoln in the CVAC.

EB trailed by a run after two innings before scoring two runs each in the fourth and sixth innings.

Caden Buff and Hollan Cline led the Cavaliers with two runs apiece, including a sixth-inning home run by Cline that also brought Buff across home plate.

Will Weidner and Gabe Wittenberg also scored a run for EB with Mason Mosteller and Landon Shroyer each batting in a run.

Mosteller started on the mound and went four innings for EBHS, striking out four Red Devil batters, before Barger Shook earned the win, pitching three innings and allowing just one walk while striking out four.

— Jason Baker

Draughn 7, Mitchell 0

The Wildcats (11-3, 7-1 WHC) won a conference contest in shutout fashion Thursday at home in Valdese, scoring two runs in the first inning, one in the fourth and two in the fifth.

DHS was led on offense by Trey Jensen (3 for 4, two RBIs, run), Tate Jensen (2 for 3, triple, three runs), Jackson Kirkley (2 for 4, RBI), Griffin Stephens (double, RBI, run), Thomas Lambert (hit, run), Logan McGee (hit), Nick McGee (hit), Jacob Mull (RBI) and Hunter Cody (run).

Blake McElyea (five innings, 13 strikeouts, zero earned runs, two hits) and Nick McGee (one inning, three strikeouts, zero earned runs, zero hits) combined on the mound for the shutout.

R-S Central 10, Patton 0 (5 inn.’s)

The Panthers (4-8, 1-5 MF7) were shut out in a run-rule loss in league play Thursday on the road in Rutherfordton.

Offensive leaders for PHS included Braxton Hensley (hit), Cole Attaway (hit) and Triston Rosenberger (hit).

Jack Powell (2 2/3 innings, four earned runs, five hits) and Laine Barrier (1 1/3 innings, one strikeout, five earned runs, five hits) handled pitching duties for the visitors.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hibriten 3, Freedom 0

The Lady Patriots (1-7-4, 0-1-1 NWC) suffered their first conference loss Thursday at home in Morganton, giving up two goals to the Lady Panthers’ Avery Harris and one to Bella Hawkins.

FHS has suffered 11 straight non-winning results since a season-opening victory on Feb. 27.

Polk County 2, Patton 0

The Lady Panthers (5-8-2, 2-5 MF7) lost in league action Thursday on the road in Columbus.

PHS gave up a pair of second-half goals to the Lady Wolverines after a scoreless first half.